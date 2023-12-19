📆 It’s Dec. 19, and the end-of-the-year membership campaign for Richland Source, Ashland Source, and Knox Pages is well underway. I’m excited to tell you we’re getting close to our goal of 267 new members!

Let’s get real about the local news business in Ohio

No matter where you live in north central Ohio, the hometown paper you grew up with isn’t what it used to be.

This is not the fault of the remaining reporters and editors at those outlets. They universally work hard to do the best they can under adverse conditions.

There are hard truths to confront, however.

Legacy local newspapers are being stripped for parts by hedge funds and out-of-state corporations at an alarming rate across America.

In fact, more than half of U.S. counties are now either without local news or in danger of losing it, according to the recently-released State of Local News Report from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.

Key findings from the State of Local News report

More than 50% of U.S. counties are news deserts or are in danger of becoming a news desert.

Small communities like ours lose newspapers at a rate of 2 per week.

The U.S. has lost more than two-thirds of its working journalists since 2005.

Bucking the trends

There’s no good news up there, but there are bright spots noted in the report.

Locally-owned organizations are bucking trends and doing things differently. One of them is here in north central Ohio. You’re reading it right now.

A small, nimble newsroom with lots of hustle and community pride can make a big difference in lots of different ways. It can …

The way forward is together

👉 I want to make this very plain: There is no way forward for professional, high quality, independent local news in our region without significant and ongoing reader support.

Our founder and staff have been all-in for 10 years now. Together with our readers, we’ve built a future for trusted independent journalism in north central Ohio.

