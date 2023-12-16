OHSAA girls basketball scores for December 16, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Hiland overcomes Tuscarawas Valley

Hiland eventually beat Tuscarawas Valley 59-41 on Dec. 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 17-17 tie through the first quarter.

The Hawks fought to a 36-30 intermission margin at the Trojans’ expense.

Hiland jumped to a 52-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-5 edge.

Last season, Hiland and Tuscarawas Valley squared off on Jan. 30, 2023 at Tuscarawas Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Hiland faced off against Claymont.

River Valley tacks win on Highland

It was a tough night for Highland which was overmatched by River Valley in this 51-29 verdict.

The last time River Valley and Highland played in a 54-44 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 8, Highland squared off with Shelby in a basketball game.

Cardington-Lincoln delivers statement win over Northmor

Cardington-Lincoln scored early and often to roll over Northmor 56-24 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Northmor High on Dec. 16.

Cardington-Lincoln jumped in front of Northmor 13-2 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates opened a towering 35-12 gap over the Golden Knights at halftime.

Cardington-Lincoln jumped to a 52-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pirates and the Golden Knights each scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Northmor and Cardington-Lincoln faced off on Feb. 14, 2023 at Cardington High School.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Northmor faced off against Centerburg and Cardington-Lincoln took on Bucyrus on Dec. 11 at Cardington High School.

Lexington records thin win against Madison Comprehensive

Lexington finally found a way to top Madison Comprehensive 39-36 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

Last season, Lexington and Madison Comprehensive faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Madison Comprehensive High School.

Recently on Dec. 2, Lexington squared off with West Holmes in a basketball game.

Marion Harding holds off Ontario

Marion Harding finally found a way to top Ontario 48-45 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 16.

Last season, Ontario and Marion Harding faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Ontario High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Ontario faced off against Clear Fork.

New Philadelphia carves slim margin over Ashland

New Philadelphia topped Ashland 34-33 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 2, New Philadelphia faced off against Mansfield and Ashland took on Mt Vernon on Dec. 2 at Mount Vernon High School.

Colonel Crawford tops Mt. Gilead

Colonel Crawford notched a win against Mt. Gilead 40-29 on Dec. 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Mt Gilead and Colonel Crawford squared off on Jan. 26, 2022 at Colonel Crawford High School.

Recently on Dec. 6, Mt Gilead squared off with Danville in a basketball game.

