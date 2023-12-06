It was a tough night for Claymont which was overmatched by Hiland in this 68-24 verdict.

The first quarter gave Hiland a 22-7 lead over Claymont.

The Hawks opened a mammoth 44-17 gap over the Mustangs at halftime.

Hiland pulled to a 55-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks held on with a 13-5 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Hiland and Claymont played in a 40-32 game on Dec. 22, 2022.

Recently on Nov. 29, Hiland squared off with Laurel in a basketball game.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.