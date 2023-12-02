West Holmes handed Lexington a tough 45-31 loss at Lexington High on Dec. 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Lexington, as it began with a 9-7 edge over West Holmes through the end of the first quarter.

The Knights’ offense jumped in front for a 25-15 lead over the Minutemen at halftime.

West Holmes moved to a 34-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 45-31.

