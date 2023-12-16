OHSAA boys basketball scores for December 16, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Ashland pushes over Lake

Ashland notched a win against Lake 68-58 at Uniontown Lake High on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Carey edges past Wynford in tough test

Carey posted a narrow 66-59 win over Wynford in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

Wynford started on steady ground by forging a 17-12 lead over Carey at the end of the first quarter.

The Blue Devils kept a 31-25 halftime margin at the Royals’ expense.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Wynford got within 44-39.

The Blue Devils got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-20 edge.

Last season, Carey and Wynford squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Carey High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Wynford faced off against Van Buren.

Ottawa-Glandorf barely beats Shelby

Ottawa-Glandorf finally found a way to top Shelby 67-63 on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Ottawa-Glandorf opened with a 17-9 advantage over Shelby through the first quarter.

The Whippets didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 31-28 at halftime.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Titans held on with an 18-17 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Dec. 7, Shelby squared off with Marion Harding in a basketball game.

Columbian holds off Bellevue

Columbian topped Bellevue 48-39 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 16.

The last time Columbian and Bellevue played in a 67-55 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

