Shelby grabbed a 41-29 victory at the expense of Marion Harding on Dec. 7 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Marion Harding started on steady ground by forging a 9-7 lead over Shelby at the end of the first quarter.

The Presidents got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 21-13 margin over the Whippets at halftime.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Shelby and Marion Harding locked in a 25-25 stalemate.

The Whippets held on with a 16-4 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Marion Harding and Shelby squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Marion Harding High School.

