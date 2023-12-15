OHSAA boys basketball scores for December 15, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Cardington-Lincoln prevails over Fredericktown

Cardington-Lincoln controlled the action to earn an impressive 73-50 win against Fredericktown in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Cardington-Lincoln opened with a 3-0 advantage over Fredericktown through the first quarter.

The Freddies rallied in the second quarter by making it 31-30.

Cardington-Lincoln darted to a 51-38 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-12 edge.

Last season, Fredericktown and Cardington-Lincoln faced off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Cardington High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Elgin and Fredericktown took on HSA Columbus on Dec. 8 at Fredericktown High School.

Northmor escapes close call with Centerburg

Northmor posted a narrow 55-47 win over Centerburg in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 15.

Last season, Northmor and Centerburg squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Northmor High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Northmor faced off against Elgin and Centerburg took on Utica on Dec. 6 at Utica High School.

Madison Comprehensive comes up short in matchup with Lexington

Lexington pushed past Madison Comprehensive for a 60-49 win during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 15.

Lexington opened with a 10-7 advantage over Madison Comprehensive through the first quarter.

The Minutemen opened a meager 24-19 gap over the Rams at halftime.

Lexington breathed fire to a 44-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Minutemen enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Rams’ 20-16 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Madison Comprehensive and Lexington squared off on Jan. 18, 2022 at Madison Comprehensive High School.

Mansfield squeezes past Mt. Vernon

Mansfield posted a narrow 53-50 win over Mt. Vernon on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Mansfield opened with a 21-4 advantage over Mt. Vernon through the first quarter.

The tables turned a bit at the half when the Yellow Jackets got within 32-24.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Mt. Vernon fought to within 43-38.

The Tygers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Yellow Jackets’ 12-10 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Mansfield and Mt Vernon squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Mansfield Senior High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Mt Vernon faced off against Centerburg.

New Philadelphia denies Ashland’s challenge

New Philadelphia collected a solid win over Ashland in a 50-35 verdict in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 15.

Last season, New Philadelphia and Ashland faced off on Dec. 13, 2022 at Ashland High School.

Shelby races in front to defeat Highland

Shelby broke to an early lead and topped Highland 74-21 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Last season, Shelby and Highland squared off on Feb. 1, 2023 at Shelby High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Shelby faced off against Marion Harding and Highland took on Marion Harding on Dec. 9 at Highland High School.

