Cardington-Lincoln scored early and often in a 71-31 win over Elgin on Dec. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Cardington-Lincoln roared in front of Elgin 26-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates fought to a 44-21 halftime margin at the Comets’ expense.

Cardington-Lincoln roared to a 61-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-0 edge.

Last season, Elgin and Cardington-Lincoln squared off on Dec. 13, 2021 at Elgin High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Elgin faced off against Northmor.

