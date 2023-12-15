Cardington-Lincoln controlled the action to earn an impressive 73-50 win against Fredericktown in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Cardington-Lincoln opened with a 3-0 advantage over Fredericktown through the first quarter.

The Freddies rallied in the second quarter by making it 31-30.

Cardington-Lincoln darted to a 51-38 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-12 edge.

Last season, Fredericktown and Cardington-Lincoln faced off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Cardington High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Elgin and Fredericktown took on HSA Columbus on Dec. 8 at Fredericktown High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.