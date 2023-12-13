OHSAA girls basketball scores for December 12, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Ashtabula Edgewood dominates Ashtabula Lakeside

Ashtabula Edgewood raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 73-37 win over Ashtabula Lakeside on Dec. 12 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Ashtabula Edgewood and Ashtabula Lakeside squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Ashtabula Edgewood High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Ashtabula Edgewood faced off against Painesville Harvey and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Wickliffe on Dec. 1 at Ashtabula Lakeside High School.

Chillicothe Southeastern posts win at Bainbridge Paint Valley’s expense

Chillicothe Southeastern eventually beat Bainbridge Paint Valley 53-40 on Dec. 12 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The last time Bainbridge Paint Valley and Chillicothe Southeastern played in a 49-28 game on Dec. 3, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Bainbridge Paint Valley faced off against Chillicothe Zane Trace and Chillicothe Southeastern took on Lucasville Valley on Dec. 7 at Chillicothe Southeastern High School.

Chillicothe Unioto dominates Piketon

Chillicothe Unioto left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Piketon from start to finish for a 79-38 victory in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 12.

Last season, Chillicothe Unioto and Piketon faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Chillicothe Unioto High School.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Chillicothe Unioto faced off against Lynchburg – Clay and Piketon took on Chillicothe Southeastern on Dec. 2 at Chillicothe Southeastern High School.

Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey overwhelms Cincinnati School for Creative and Performing Arts

Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey dominated from start to finish in an imposing 40-3 win over Cincinnati School for Creative and Performing Arts on Dec. 12 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Recently on Nov. 30, Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey squared off with Reading in a basketball game.

Cincinnati Mt. Notre Dame dominates Toledo St. Ursula Academy

It was a tough night for Toledo St. Ursula Academy which was overmatched by Cincinnati Mt. Notre Dame in this 64-19 verdict.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Cincinnati Mt Notre Dame faced off against Liberty Township Lakota East and Toledo St. Ursula Academy took on Toledo Christian on Dec. 5 at Toledo St. Ursula Academy.

Cincinnati Purcell Marian exhales after close call with Union Cooper

Cincinnati Purcell Marian topped Union Cooper 56-51 in a tough tilt on Dec. 12 in Kentucky girls high school basketball action.

The last time Cincinnati Purcell Marian and Union Cooper played in a 55-47 game on Dec. 13, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Cincinnati Purcell Marian faced off against Pickerington Central.

Columbus Africentric rides to cruise-control win over Columbus Walnut Ridge

Columbus Africentric left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Columbus Walnut Ridge from start to finish for a 59-13 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Last season, Columbus Africentric and Columbus Walnut Ridge squared off on Jan. 14, 2022 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School.

Columbus Bishop Ready overcomes Hilliard Davidson in seat-squirming affair

Columbus Bishop Ready topped Hilliard Davidson 29-25 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Hilliard Davidson faced off against Hilliard Darby and Columbus Bishop Ready took on Heath on Dec. 7 at Columbus Bishop Ready High School.

Columbus Centennial delivers statement win over Columbus Beechcroft

Columbus Centennial handled Columbus Beechcroft 71-12 in an impressive showing during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 12.

Recently on Dec. 5, Columbus Centennial squared off with Columbus Mifflin in a basketball game.

Columbus Eastmoor routs Columbus South

Columbus Eastmoor controlled the action to earn an impressive 68-44 win against Columbus South for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 12.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Columbus Eastmoor faced off against Coquitlam Centennial and Columbus South took on Columbus Whetstone on Nov. 30 at Columbus Whetstone High School.

Defiance Ayersville takes down Archbold

Defiance Ayersville recorded a big victory over Archbold 55-33 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Defiance Ayersville jumped in front of Archbold 19-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Pilots registered a 33-16 advantage at halftime over the Blue Streaks.

Defiance Ayersville steamrolled to a 44-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Streaks narrowed the gap 17-11 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Archbold faced off against Sherwood Fairview and Defiance Ayersville took on Hamler Patrick Henry on Dec. 8 at Hamler Patrick Henry High School.

Dublin Coffman darts by Columbus Bishop Hartley

Dublin Coffman controlled the action to earn an impressive 75-26 win against Columbus Bishop Hartley on Dec. 12 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Recently on Dec. 6, Columbus Bishop Hartley squared off with Columbus Northland in a basketball game.

Elmore Woodmore claims victory against Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic

Elmore Woodmore pushed past Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic for a 35-21 win on Dec. 12 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Recently on Dec. 7, Elmore Woodmore squared off with Old Fort in a basketball game.

Findlay tacks win on Sylvania Southview

Findlay rolled past Sylvania Southview for a comfortable 52-18 victory at Findlay High on Dec. 12 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Findlay and Sylvania Southview played in a 44-40 game on Feb. 19, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Findlay faced off against Whitehouse Anthony Wayne and Sylvania Southview took on Bowling Green on Dec. 5 at Sylvania Southview High School.

Frankfort Adena collects victory over Chillicothe Huntington

Frankfort Adena handed Chillicothe Huntington a tough 42-26 loss at Chillicothe Huntington High on Dec. 12 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Frankfort Adena and Chillicothe Huntington played in a 58-51 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Chillicothe Huntington faced off against Waverly and Frankfort Adena took on New Boston Glenwood on Dec. 7 at New Boston Glenwood High School.

Fredericktown defeats Morral Ridgedale

Fredericktown handled Morral Ridgedale 44-24 in an impressive showing during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 12.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Morral Ridgedale faced off against Marion Elgin and Fredericktown took on Cardington-Lincoln on Dec. 6 at Fredericktown High School.

Fremont Ross outlasts Perrysburg

Fremont Ross notched a win against Perrysburg 55-36 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Perrysburg High on Dec. 12.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Perrysburg faced off against Toledo Whitmer and Fremont Ross took on Sylvania Northview on Nov. 28 at Sylvania Northview High School.

Geneva tacks win on Painesville Harvey

Geneva handled Painesville Harvey 54-29 in an impressive showing in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Last season, Geneva and Painesville Harvey faced off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Geneva High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Geneva faced off against Madison and Painesville Harvey took on Ashtabula Edgewood on Dec. 5 at Painesville Harvey High School.

Grove City Central Crossing overwhelms Columbus Franklin Heights

Grove City Central Crossing handled Columbus Franklin Heights 50-23 in an impressive showing at Columbus Franklin Heights High on Dec. 12 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Grove City Central Crossing and Columbus Franklin Heights squared off on Jan. 5, 2022 at Columbus Franklin Heights High School.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Columbus Franklin Heights faced off against Columbus Whetstone and Grove City Central Crossing took on London Madison-Plains on Dec. 4 at Grove City Central Crossing High School.

Hamler Patrick Henry pushes over McComb

Hamler Patrick Henry eventually beat McComb 49-39 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Hamler Patrick Henry opened with a 15-14 advantage over McComb through the first quarter.

The Patriots registered a 25-20 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 35-30.

The Patriots held on with a 14-9 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 7, McComb faced off against Van Buren and Hamler Patrick Henry took on Defiance Ayersville on Dec. 8 at Hamler Patrick Henry High School.

Hilliard Bradley carves slim margin over Pickerington North

Hilliard Bradley topped Pickerington North 27-24 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Hilliard Bradley faced off against Upper Arlington and Pickerington North took on Logan on Dec. 5 at Logan High School.

Holgate posts win at North Baltimore’s expense

Holgate eventually beat North Baltimore 33-14 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 12.

In recent action on Dec. 7, North Baltimore faced off against Dola Hardin Northern and Holgate took on Antwerp on Dec. 7 at Holgate High School.

Kansas Lakota secures a win over Tiffin Calvert

Kansas Lakota notched a win against Tiffin Calvert 51-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Tiffin Calvert faced off against Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Kansas Lakota took on Gibsonburg on Dec. 7 at Gibsonburg High School.

Leipsic narrowly defeats Fort Jennings

Leipsic grabbed a 45-34 victory at the expense of Fort Jennings on Dec. 12 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Fort Jennings faced off against Lima Central Catholic and Leipsic took on Convoy Crestview on Dec. 7 at Leipsic High School.

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange overwhelms Hilliard Darby

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange handled Hilliard Darby 36-8 in an impressive showing in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 12.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange faced off against Mt Vernon and Hilliard Darby took on Hilliard Davidson on Dec. 2 at Hilliard Darby High School.

Lima Shawnee secures a win over New Knoxville

Lima Shawnee pushed past New Knoxville for a 50-38 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

In recent action on Dec. 7, New Knoxville faced off against Rockford Parkway and Lima Shawnee took on Maria Stein Marion Local on Nov. 28 at Lima Shawnee High School.

Madison records thin win against Perry

Madison posted a narrow 37-33 win over Perry for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 12.

The start wasn’t the problem for Perry, as it began with a 3-2 edge over Madison through the end of the first quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 15-11 margin over the Blue Streaks at intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Madison and Perry locked in a 23-23 stalemate.

The Blue Streaks held on with a 14-10 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Perry and Madison squared off on Dec. 22, 2022 at Madison High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Madison faced off against Geneva and Perry took on Jefferson on Dec. 8 at Jefferson Area High School.

Mantua Crestwood tops Middlefield Cardinal

Mantua Crestwood controlled the action to earn an impressive 63-24 win against Middlefield Cardinal on Dec. 12 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The last time Mantua Crestwood and Middlefield Cardinal played in a 59-26 game on Feb. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Middlefield Cardinal faced off against Wickliffe and Mantua Crestwood took on Orwell Grand Valley on Dec. 8 at Mantua Crestwood High School.

Montpelier squeezes past Edon

Montpelier topped Edon 46-44 in a tough tilt on Dec. 12 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Montpelier moved in front of Edon 12-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Bombers moved a slim margin over the Locomotives as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Edon enjoyed a 36-29 lead over Montpelier to start the final quarter.

The Locomotives rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Bombers 17-8 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Montpelier and Edon squared off on Jan. 5, 2023 at Edon High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Edon faced off against Fremont and Montpelier took on Delta on Dec. 5 at Delta High School.

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale collects victory over Ada

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale notched a win against Ada 60-45 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 12.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Ada faced off against Van Wert Lincolnview and Mt Blanchard Riverdale took on Bucyrus Wynford on Dec. 7 at Bucyrus Wynford High School.

New Albany pockets slim win over Columbus St. Francis DeSales

New Albany topped Columbus St. Francis DeSales 47-46 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at New Albany High on Dec. 12.

The last time Columbus St Francis DeSales and New Albany played in a 55-49 game on Jan. 16, 2023.

In recent action on Nov. 28, New Albany faced off against Dresden Tri-Valley and Columbus St Francis DeSales took on Bexley on Nov. 28 at Columbus St Francis DeSales High School.

Newark Catholic denies Johnstown Northridge’s challenge

Newark Catholic grabbed a 54-40 victory at the expense of Johnstown Northridge on Dec. 12 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Newark Catholic and Johnstown Northridge faced off on Feb. 5, 2022 at Johnstown Northridge High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Johnstown Northridge faced off against Utica and Newark Catholic took on Johnstown on Dec. 5 at Newark Catholic High School.

Oak Harbor narrowly defeats Maumee

Oak Harbor notched a win against Maumee 31-20 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 12.

Last season, Oak Harbor and Maumee faced off on Feb. 18, 2023 at Oak Harbor High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Maumee faced off against Tontogany Otsego and Oak Harbor took on Genoa Area on Dec. 7 at Oak Harbor High School.

Orwell Grand Valley denies Burton Berkshire’s challenge

Orwell Grand Valley notched a win against Burton Berkshire 35-24 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Last season, Burton Berkshire and Orwell Grand Valley faced off on Feb. 1, 2023 at Orwell Grand Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Burton Berkshire faced off against Kirtland and Orwell Grand Valley took on Mantua Crestwood on Dec. 8 at Mantua Crestwood High School.

Ottawa-Glandorf edges past Findlay Liberty-Benton in tough test

Ottawa-Glandorf finally found a way to top Findlay Liberty-Benton 41-37 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 12.

Last season, Findlay Liberty-Benton and Ottawa-Glandorf faced off on Dec. 14, 2021 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Findlay Liberty-Benton faced off against Vanlue and Ottawa-Glandorf took on Kenton on Dec. 7 at Kenton High School.

Pataskala Watkins Memorial bests Zanesville

Pataskala Watkins Memorial dominated from start to finish in an imposing 52-25 win over Zanesville on Dec. 12 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Zanesville and Pataskala Watkins Memorial squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Zanesville High School.

Recently on Dec. 5, Zanesville squared off with Granville in a basketball game.

Pemberville Eastwood records thin win against Fostoria

Pemberville Eastwood finally found a way to top Fostoria 57-50 on Dec. 12 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Fostoria and Pemberville Eastwood squared off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Fostoria High School.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Pemberville Eastwood faced off against Millbury Lake and Fostoria took on Findlay Liberty-Benton on Dec. 4 at Findlay Liberty-Benton High School.

Pioneer North Central earns solid win over Camden-Frontier

Pioneer North Central grabbed a 34-24 victory at the expense of Camden-Frontier for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 12.

The first quarter gave Pioneer North Central a 9-3 lead over Camden-Frontier.

The Eagles fought to a 16-8 half margin at the Redskins’ expense.

Camden-Frontier responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 18-14.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-10 edge.

Recently on Dec. 5, Pioneer North Central squared off with West Unity Hilltop in a basketball game.

Rossford overcomes Tontogany Otsego in seat-squirming affair

Rossford finally found a way to top Tontogany Otsego 44-43 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

The last time Tontogany Otsego and Rossford played in a 48-39 game on Feb. 16, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Rossford faced off against Maumee and Tontogany Otsego took on Maumee on Dec. 7 at Tontogany Otsego High School.

Sherwood Fairview dominates Continental in convincing showing

It was a tough night for Continental which was overmatched by Sherwood Fairview in this 62-16 verdict.

The last time Sherwood Fairview and Continental played in a 65-32 game on Dec. 6, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Sherwood Fairview faced off against Hicksville and Continental took on Defiance Tinora on Dec. 7 at Defiance Tinora High School.

Spencerville scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Van Wert

A swift early pace pushed Spencerville past Van Wert Tuesday 45-13 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 12.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Spencerville faced off against Delphos Jefferson and Van Wert took on Lima Bath on Dec. 7 at Van Wert High School.

Swanton claims tight victory against Ottawa Hills

Swanton posted a narrow 46-39 win over Ottawa Hills at Ottawa Hills High on Dec. 12 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Ottawa Hills and Swanton faced off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Swanton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Ottawa Hills faced off against Delta and Swanton took on Metamora Evergreen on Dec. 7 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

Sylvania Northview tops Napoleon

Sylvania Northview’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Napoleon 61-37 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Sylvania Northview faced off against Fremont Ross and Napoleon took on Hamilton Ross on Dec. 5 at Napoleon High School.

Toledo Bowsher holds off Huron

Toledo Bowsher finally found a way to top Huron 46-43 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Toledo Bowsher faced off against Toledo Central Catholic.

Toledo Whitmer bests Springfield

Toledo Whitmer controlled the action to earn an impressive 52-27 win against Springfield during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 12.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Toledo Whitmer faced off against Perrysburg and Springfield took on Kettering Fairmont on Dec. 6 at Kettering Fairmont.

Union City Mississinawa Valley denies Coldwater’s challenge

Union City Mississinawa Valley pushed past Coldwater for a 59-46 win in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 12.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Union City Mississinawa Valley faced off against New Madison Tri-Village and Coldwater took on Minster on Dec. 7 at Coldwater High School.

Upper Arlington overpowers Newark in thorough fashion

Upper Arlington dominated Newark 52-28 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Newark faced off against Dublin Jerome and Upper Arlington took on Hilliard Bradley on Dec. 8 at Hilliard Bradley High School.

Upper Sandusky collects victory over Tiffin Columbian

Upper Sandusky eventually beat Tiffin Columbian 39-21 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Recently on Nov. 28, Tiffin Columbian squared off with Findlay Liberty-Benton in a basketball game.

Utica claims victory against Heath

Utica handed Heath a tough 45-34 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Last season, Heath and Utica squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Utica High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Utica faced off against Johnstown Northridge and Heath took on Columbus Bishop Ready on Dec. 7 at Columbus Bishop Ready High School.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne rides to cruise-control win over Bowling Green

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne dominated Bowling Green 62-33 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 12.

Last season, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne and Bowling Green faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Bowling Green High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne faced off against Findlay and Bowling Green took on Sylvania Southview on Dec. 5 at Sylvania Southview High School.

Wickliffe sprints past Kirtland

Wickliffe pushed past Kirtland for a 37-26 win at Wickliffe High on Dec. 12 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Kirtland and Wickliffe squared off on Feb. 1, 2023 at Kirtland High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Wickliffe faced off against Middlefield Cardinal and Kirtland took on Burton Berkshire on Dec. 8 at Kirtland High School.

