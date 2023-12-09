Morral Ridgedale posted a narrow 53-50 win over Marion Elgin in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Marion Elgin showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-9 advantage over Morral Ridgedale as the first quarter ended.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Comets controlled the pace, taking a 28-20 lead into intermission.

Marion Elgin moved ahead by earning a 38-35 advantage over Morral Ridgedale at the end of the third quarter.

It took an 18-12 rally, but the Rockets were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Marion Elgin and Morral Ridgedale squared off on Jan. 19, 2023 at Marion Elgin High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Morral Ridgedale faced off against New Washington Buckeye Central.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.