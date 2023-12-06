Madison posted a narrow 52-48 win over Geneva during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 5.

Geneva started on steady ground by forging a 15-10 lead over Madison at the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 34-19 advantage over the Blue Streaks at the half.

The scoreboard showed Geneva with a 40-37 lead over Madison heading into the third quarter.

The Blue Streaks pulled off a stirring 15-8 final quarter to trip the Eagles.

The last time Madison and Geneva played in a 60-58 game on Dec. 27, 2021.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Madison faced off against Garfield Heights Trinity and Geneva took on Burton Berkshire on Nov. 29 at Burton Berkshire High School.

