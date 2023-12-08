Ottawa-Glandorf handed Kenton a tough 56-40 loss in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 7.

Ottawa-Glandorf opened with a 19-8 advantage over Kenton through the first quarter.

The Titans opened an immense 32-17 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Ottawa-Glandorf thundered to a 41-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats outpointed the Titans 16-15 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Kenton faced off on Dec. 1, 2022 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Kalida.

