Wickliffe recorded a big victory over Middlefield Cardinal 55-32 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Wickliffe darted in front of Middlefield Cardinal 20-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils fought to a 34-12 intermission margin at the Huskies’ expense.

Wickliffe charged to a 50-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Huskies rallied in the final quarter, but the Blue Devils skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Wickliffe and Middlefield Cardinal faced off on Jan. 26, 2022 at Wickliffe High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Wickliffe faced off against Ashtabula Lakeside.

