Kirtland topped Burton Berkshire 29-21 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Burton Berkshire showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 4-3 advantage over Kirtland as the first quarter ended.

The Hornets kept a 12-9 intermission margin at the Badgers’ expense.

Kirtland moved to a 22-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets and the Badgers each scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Kirtland and Burton Berkshire played in a 53-40 game on Jan. 25, 2023.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Kirtland faced off against Willoughby Cornerstone and Burton Berkshire took on Ravenna Southeast on Dec. 2 at Ravenna Southeast High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.