Cardington-Lincoln scored early and often to roll over Bucyrus 80-47 on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Cardington-Lincoln jumped in front of Bucyrus 22-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Redmen rallied in the second quarter by making it 31-21.

Cardington-Lincoln breathed fire to a 50-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates held on with a 30-15 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Bucyrus faced off against Vanlue and Cardington-Lincoln took on East Knox on Dec. 7 at East Knox High School.

