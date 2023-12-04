LUCAS — Colby Crawford almost missed his final year of wrestling.

A senior at Lucas High School, Crawford stepped back during the pandemic to protect a vulnerable family member. He returned to the mat last year and was ready to finish his high school career strong.

Then, his senior season got canceled.

“We really wanted him to be able to have a senior wrestling season,” his mother Lynette said. “He’s been preparing all year.”

Crawford saw his chances restored during a special school board meeting on Monday, when the Lucas board of education voted 4-0 to reinstate the season and appoint Billy Caudill coach.

A room full of wrestlers and their parents ended the meeting with applause.

Caudill a Lucas grad and wrestling dad

Supt. Brad Herman said the board voted to cut the season on Nov. 21 after former high school wrestling coach Anthony Brooks resigned for personal reasons.

Caudill said he began earning coaching certifications after he and school administrators couldn’t find a coach to replace him.

“I appreciate (Caudill’s) interest and his enthusiasm for the position,” Herman said. “The whole idea is to give opportunities to the kids.”

Caudill is a 1993 Lucas graduate and the father of Rayden, a junior at Lucas High School.

Rayden said having his dad as the coach will be an adjustment, but he’s confident in his abilities.

“It’s weird at first, but I’ll have to get used to it,” he said. “I know he’ll do good. He’ll make everyone in the room better.”

It will be Caudill’s first time coaching wrestling, but middle school wrestling coach Ed Finley said he’s looking forward to working with him.

“I was varsity wrestling coach a few years ago, so I know a lot of these kids and how they operate,” Finley said. “We won’t change things much from how we’ve been practicing for years.”

Caudill said he was excited to get started. He won’t be the only newcomer to the program.

“When we were still trying to find a coach, there were only six kids on the team. Now we have 10,” he said. “There are a lot of first-year wrestlers.”

The team’s first tournament is Saturday.