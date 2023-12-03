LUCAS — Lucas may have a varsity wrestling season after all.

The Lucas Local Schools board of education will have a special meeting on Dec. 4 at 4 p.m., according to a newly-released agenda.

On Nov. 21, the Lucas Local School board voted to cancel the 2023-2024 Lucas varsity wrestling season due to the lack of a coach.

According to the agenda, the board will vote Monday on a recommendation to reinstate the season. The board is also set to vote on approving Billy Caudill as varsity wrestling coach.

Caudill is a 1993 Lucas graduate and U.S. Navy veteran. He’s currently employed at Warren Rupp as an operations supervisor over service parts and shipping. Caudill told Richland Source he intends to accept the position if the board votes to offer it to him.

“It would be an honor and a privilege to serve the kids of the community that I grew up in,” he said.

‘Nothing develops a kid for life like wrestling’

Caudill is the father of Rayden Caudill, a junior who qualified for district competition last season along with the late Damon Mauk.

After Lucas’ previous wrestling coach chose not to resign his contract, Caudill said he and athletic director Taylor Iceman began searching for someone who could step in. When they couldn’t find a candidate, Caudill began working on his certification.

“I am qualified at the high school level now with only one more course to complete,” he said.

“I will continue to learn as this season progresses. Today I have printed off the latest OHSAA rules and regulations so I can be ready and hit the ground running.”

The elder Caudill has experience coaching pee-wee football and YMCA basketball. This will be his first time coaching wrestling.

“I stepped in to be the coach because these wrestlers deserve a chance to compete,” Caudill said.

“Wrestling is a sport like no other. I played football, basketball and ran track in high school. Nothing develops a kid for life like wrestling. In wrestling, you get the results on Saturday from the work that you did or did not put in from Monday through Friday.”

Caudill said he work with junior high coach Ed Finley to build the program to its full potential.

“Billy will be a great Coach and representative for the Lucas Cub wrestling program,” Finley said. “Wrestling can change a kid’s life and it would be a shame to not let these kids get the opportunity.”

Caudill also said he has confidence Lucas varsity wrestling has a bright future ahead.

“This community is tight knit and willing to come together for the kids,” Caudill said. “What more could you ask for as a coach than to have the confidence from your team and parents, along with the support from your community?”