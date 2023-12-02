OHSAA football scores for December 1, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Kirtland races in front to defeat Versailles

Kirtland scored early and often in a 32-15 win over Versailles in an Ohio high school football matchup on Dec. 1.

Kirtland opened with a 13-0 advantage over Versailles through the first quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Tigers climbed back to within 19-7.

Kirtland steamrolled to a 25-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers closed the lead with an 8-7 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Versailles and Kirtland squared off on Dec. 4, 2021 at Versailles High School.

In recent action on Nov. 17, Kirtland faced off against Mogadore and Versailles took on Anna on Nov. 17 at Versailles High School.

Springfield comes up short in matchup with Lakewood St. Edward

Lakewood St. Edward grabbed a 31-21 victory at the expense of Springfield for an Ohio high school football victory at Lakewood St. Edward High on Dec. 1.

The first quarter gave Lakewood St. Edward a 14-0 lead over Springfield.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 21-21 deadlock.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 10-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Lakewood St Edward and Springfield faced off on Dec. 3, 2021 at Springfield High School.

Recently on Nov. 17, Springfield squared off with Dublin Coffman in a football game.

Toledo Central Catholic pushes over Columbus Bishop Watterson

Toledo Central Catholic collected a solid win over Columbus Bishop Watterson in a 27-7 verdict during this Ohio football game on Dec. 1.

Tough to find an edge early, Toledo Central Catholic and Columbus Bishop Watterson fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Fighting Irish’s offense moved in front for a 14-7 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Toledo Central Catholic moved to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Fighting Irish got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 17, Toledo Central Catholic faced off against Tiffin Columbian and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Bellefontaine on Nov. 17 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School.

