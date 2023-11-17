Springfield topped Dublin Coffman 21-14 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 17.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Shamrocks darted a slim margin over the Wildcats as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Wildcats rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Shamrocks 14-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Dublin Coffman faced off against Powell Olentangy Liberty and Springfield took on Dayton Centerville on Nov. 3 at Dayton Centerville High School.

