A suffocating defense helped Kirtland handle Mogadore 42-0 in Ohio high school football action on Nov. 17.

Kirtland darted in front of Mogadore 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hornets opened a colossal 42-0 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Last season, Kirtland and Mogadore faced off on Nov. 19, 2022 at Kirtland High School.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Kirtland faced off against Canton Central Catholic and Mogadore took on Andover Pymatuning Valley on Nov. 3 at Andover Pymatuning Valley High School.

