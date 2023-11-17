Columbus Bishop Watterson posted a narrow 19-13 win over Bellefontaine for an Ohio high school football victory at Columbus Bishop Watterson on Nov. 17.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Columbus Bishop Watterson and Bellefontaine were both scoreless.

The Eagles’ offense darted in front for a 6-0 lead over the Chieftains at the intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Columbus Bishop Watterson and Bellefontaine locked in a 13-13 stalemate.

The Eagles held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off against Washington Court House Miami Trace and Bellefontaine took on London on Nov. 3 at London High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.