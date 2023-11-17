Versailles rolled past Anna for a comfortable 41-14 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 17.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Tigers opened an enormous 21-0 gap over the Rockets at the intermission.

Anna fought back in the third quarter to make it 28-14.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

Last season, Versailles and Anna squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Versailles High School.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Versailles faced off against West Alexandria Twin Valley South and Anna took on Williamsburg on Nov. 3 at Anna High School.

