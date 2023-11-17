Toledo Central Catholic scored early and often to roll over Tiffin Columbian 41-6 during this Ohio football game on Nov. 17.

The first quarter gave Toledo Central Catholic a 21-6 lead over Tiffin Columbian.

The Fighting Irish’s offense charged in front for a 34-6 lead over the Tornadoes at halftime.

Toledo Central Catholic pulled to a 41-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Toledo Central Catholic faced off against Defiance and Tiffin Columbian took on Ontario on Nov. 3 at Tiffin Columbian High School.

