Jayson Tappan, son of Tracy and Tom Tappan of Mansfield was born June 7, 1970 and died November 5, 2023.

He was a graduate of Malabar High School and completed a business degree at Miami University. Then he worked in finance for Ernst and Young in Chicago.

After that he returned to school and earned a medical degree at OSU and received his commission to the Navy where he married Kristi. He retired from the Navy after 20 years and opened a private medical practice in Virginia.

Funeral Home: Covenant Funeral Home, Fredericksburg, Virginia

Website: covenantfuneralservice.com