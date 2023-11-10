OHSAA football scores for November 10, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Glenville tops Shelby

Glenville scored early and often to roll over Shelby 50-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

Glenville jumped in front of Shelby 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tarblooders opened a lopsided 35-7 gap over the Whippets at halftime.

Glenville thundered to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tarblooders held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Danville denies Lowellville’s challenge

Danville handed Lowellville a tough 41-21 loss in Ohio high school football on Nov. 10.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Danville faced off against McDonald.

Garaway takes advantage of early margin to defeat Northmor

Garaway left no doubt in recording a 42-7 win over Northmor in Ohio high school football action on Nov. 10.

Garaway thundered in front of Northmor 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates registered a 42-0 advantage at halftime over the Golden Knights.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Pirates enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Golden Knights’ 7-0 advantage in the final quarter.

Recently on Oct. 27, Northmor squared off with Coal Grove in a football game.

Resolve: Central Catholic comes from behind to topple Mansfield

Mansfield cut in front to start, but Central Catholic answered the challenge to collect a 41-10 victory at Central Catholic High on Nov. 10 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Mansfield, as it began with a 10-6 edge over Central Catholic through the end of the first quarter.

The Fighting Irish’s offense breathed fire in front for a 27-10 lead over the Tygers at halftime.

Central Catholic steamrolled to a 41-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Mansfield faced off against Lexington.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.