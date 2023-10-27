Mansfield notched a win against Lexington 30-13 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 27.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Tygers’ offense jumped in front for a 14-10 lead over the Minutemen at halftime.

Mansfield moved to a 21-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tygers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-0 edge.

The last time Mansfield and Lexington played in a 41-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Mansfield faced off against Mt Vernon and Lexington took on Madison Comprehensive on Oct. 13 at Madison Comprehensive High School.

