Coal Grove dented the scoreboard first, but Northmor responded to earn a 44-22 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Coal Grove showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-7 advantage over Northmor as the first quarter ended.

The Hornets got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 22-14 margin over the Golden Knights at halftime.

Northmor broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 37-22 lead over Coal Grove.

The Golden Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Recently on Oct. 13, Northmor squared off with Centerburg in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.