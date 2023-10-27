Danville scored early and often to roll over McDonald 51-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 27.

Danville opened with a 28-7 advantage over McDonald through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Danville pulled to a 44-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Danville got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Recently on Oct. 13, Danville squared off with Mt Gilead in a football game.

