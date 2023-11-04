PERRYSVILLE — Looking for a place to enjoy a table full of turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce and more without the fuss of cleaning up afterwards?

Let the lodges serve your Thanksgiving feast as Ohio State Parks serve the perfect setting for your meal.

In north central Ohio, that means a trip to Mohican State Park Lodge.

A Thanksgiving buffet meal will be served from noon to 4 p.m. surrounded by the beautiful views of Pleasant Hill Lake.

Those interested can make reservations by calling 419-938-6815 ext. 320.

At the state park lodges, visitors can reserve their table for a Thanksgiving buffet then enjoy some of the many great features the parks have to offer throughout the holiday weekend.

See the ODNR events calendar to find out what’s happening at the Ohio State Parks.

Available by reservation only, the following state park lodges offer Thanksgiving options for Nov. 23.

If you’re traveling elsewhere in Ohio and interested in the options available at the state parks, check out this listing:

Burr Oak State Park Lodge

Noon – 4 p.m. Buffet full of Thanksgiving favorites.

Make reservations by Nov. 9 by calling (740) 767-1210.

Deer Creek State Park Lodge

11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Buffet featuring Thanksgiving staples.

Make reservations by calling (740) 869-6311.

The Lodge at Geneva State Park

Noon – 8 p.m. Thanksgiving dinner prepared by Horizons Restaurant.

Make reservations by calling (440) 466-7100 ext. 2.

Hocking Hills State Park Lodge

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Buffet with traditional turkey, ham, and prime rib.

Make reservations by calling (740) 270-6100 ext. 2.

Hueston Woods State Park Lodge

Noon – 6 p.m. Traditional Thanksgiving dinner buffet.

Make reservations by calling (513) 664-3527.

Maumee Bay State Park Lodge

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Thanksgiving buffet full of holiday favorites.

Make reservations by calling (419) 836-1466 ext. 2.

Punderson State Park Lodge

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Enjoy a dine-in Thanksgiving buffet at Punderson Manor. Reservations will be accepted starting Oct. 23.

Today – Nov. 19 Order Thanksgiving To-Go. Food will be ready for pick up on Nov. 22.

To make reservations or place takeout orders call (440) 564-9144.

Salt Fork State Park Lodge

Noon – 6 p.m. Thanksgiving favorites served for lunch and dinner.

Make reservations by calling (800) AT-A-PARK.

Shawnee State Park Lodge

Noon – 5 p.m. Enjoy a Thanksgiving buffet.

Make reservations by calling (740) 858-6621.

For more information on the different options at state park lodges for Thanksgiving, visit the Great Ohio Lodges webpage.

To learn more about the Lodge at Geneva’s holiday options, click here.

Ohio State Parks and the Great Ohio Lodges are also planning more events for the winter season. Be sure to check the ODNR events calendar for more information about Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and other winter festivities.

To make overnight reservations at state park lodges, contact 1-800-282-7275 or visit greatohiolodges.com. To make reservations at the Lodge at Geneva, call (866) 806-8066 or visit the Lodge at Geneva webpage.