Dayton Chaminade-Julienne posted a narrow 35-28 win over Cincinnati Mt. Healthy during this Ohio football game on Oct. 27.

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne moved in front of Cincinnati Mt. Healthy 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Fighting Owls moved ahead by earning a 20-14 advantage over the Eagles at the end of the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Dayton Chaminade-Julienne and Cincinnati Mt. Healthy locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Cincinnati Mt Healthy faced off against Oxford Talawanda and Dayton Chaminade-Julienne took on Hamilton Badin on Oct. 13 at Dayton Chaminade-Julienne High School.

