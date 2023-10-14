Hamilton Badin rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Dayton Chaminade-Julienne 27-13 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 3-0 advantage over Hamilton Badin as the first quarter ended.

The Rams kept a 13-3 intermission margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne battled back to make it 20-13 in the third quarter.

The Rams got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Hamilton Badin and Dayton Chaminade-Julienne squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Hamilton Badin High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Hamilton Badin faced off against Dayton Carroll.

