Akron Buchtel collects victory over Youngstown Cardinal Mooney

Akron Buchtel knocked off Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 26-16 for an Ohio high school football victory at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High on Oct. 27.

The scoreboard showed the Cardinals with a 9-6 lead over the Griffins heading into the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Griffins rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Cardinals 20-7 in the last stanza for the victory.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney faced off against Youngstown East.

Andover Pymatuning Valley grinds out close victory over Columbiana Crestview

Andover Pymatuning Valley topped Columbiana Crestview 16-14 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and second quarters, as neither squad scored.

Andover Pymatuning Valley moved in front of Columbiana Crestview 8-7 going into the final quarter.

The Lakers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-7 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Andover Pymatuning Valley faced off against Ashtabula St. John and Columbiana Crestview took on Garrettsville Garfield on Oct. 13 at Garrettsville James A. Garfield High School.

Anna delivers statement win over Harrod Allen East

It was a tough night for Harrod Allen East which was overmatched by Anna in this 58-28 verdict.

Anna moved in front of Harrod Allen East 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Mustangs showed some mettle by fighting back to a 27-14 intermission margin.

Anna roared to a 40-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-14 edge.

The last time Harrod Allen East and Anna played in a 45-30 game on Nov. 13, 2021.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Anna faced off against Fort Recovery and Harrod Allen East took on Bluffton on Oct. 13 at Harrod Allen East High School.

Ansonia dominates Lockland in convincing showing

Ansonia’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Lockland 52-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 27.

Ansonia charged in front of Lockland 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers opened a huge 46-7 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Ansonia faced off against Camden Preble Shawnee and Lockland took on Cincinnati Country Day on Oct. 13 at Lockland High School.

Archbold darts by Fredericktown

Archbold dismissed Fredericktown by a 37-6 count at Archbold High on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Archbold an 8-0 lead over Fredericktown.

The Blue Streaks opened an immense 30-0 gap over the Freddies at halftime.

Archbold steamrolled to a 37-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Archbold faced off against Hamler Patrick Henry and Fredericktown took on Cardington-Lincoln on Oct. 13 at Cardington High School.

Arlington slips past Antwerp

Arlington posted a narrow 27-20 win over Antwerp in Ohio high school football on Oct. 27.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The scoreboard showed the Archers with a 6-0 lead over the Red Devils heading into the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Arlington and Antwerp locked in a 6-6 stalemate.

The Red Devils held on with a 21-14 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Antwerp faced off against Paulding and Arlington took on Van Buren on Oct. 13 at Arlington High School.

Aurora overwhelms Alliance

Aurora dominated from start to finish in an imposing 41-7 win over Alliance in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Aurora a 14-7 lead over Alliance.

The Green Men fought to a 41-7 halftime margin at the Aviators’ expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Aurora faced off against Barberton and Alliance took on Minerva on Oct. 13 at Alliance High School.

Austintown Fitch shuts out Cleveland John Hay

Defense dominated as Austintown Fitch pitched a 42-0 shutout of Cleveland John Hay for an Ohio high school football victory at Cleveland John Hay High on Oct. 27.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Austintown Fitch faced off against Youngstown Boardman.

Avon shuts out Toledo St. John’s Jesuit

Avon’s defense throttled Toledo St. John’s Jesuit, resulting in a 28-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory at Avon High on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Avon a 7-0 lead over Toledo St. John’s Jesuit.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Avon moved to a 14-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit faced off against Warren De La Salle.

Rockford Parkway comes up short in matchup with Bainbridge Paint Valley

Bainbridge Paint Valley collected a solid win over Rockford Parkway in a 37-23 verdict on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Bainbridge Paint Valley faced off against Chillicothe Unioto and Rockford Parkway took on Delphos St. John’s on Oct. 13 at Delphos St. John’s.

Barnesville scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss South Point

Barnesville rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 56-20 win over South Point in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Barnesville opened with a 22-6 advantage over South Point through the first quarter.

The Shamrocks registered a 43-14 advantage at intermission over the Pointers.

Barnesville stormed to a 50-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 56-20.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Barnesville faced off against Sarahsville Shenandoah and South Point took on Portsmouth on Oct. 13 at Portsmouth High School.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon crushes Montpelier

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon rolled past Montpelier for a comfortable 46-14 victory at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon High on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Bascom Hopewell-Loudon a 13-7 lead over Montpelier.

The Chieftains’ offense jumped in front for a 19-7 lead over the Locomotives at the intermission.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon pulled to a 46-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon faced off against Elmore Woodmore and Montpelier took on Ottawa Hills on Oct. 13 at Ottawa Hills High School.

Beaver Eastern overcomes Shadyside

Beaver Eastern notched a win against Shadyside 41-27 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Beaver Eastern jumped in front of Shadyside 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers drew within 27-14 at the intermission.

Shadyside showed some mettle by fighting back to a 33-21 count in the third quarter.

The Eagles held on with an 8-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Beaver Eastern faced off against Crown City South Gallia and Shadyside took on Bridgeport on Oct. 13 at Shadyside High School.

Bellbrook allows no points against Wilmington

A suffocating defense helped Bellbrook handle Wilmington 28-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 27.

Bellbrook steamrolled in front of Wilmington 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second, third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Bellbrook faced off against Dayton Oakwood and Wilmington took on New Richmond on Oct. 13 at New Richmond High School.

Bellefontaine rides to cruise-control win over New Concord John Glenn

Bellefontaine’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from New Concord John Glenn 49-7 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 27.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Bellefontaine faced off against Plain City Jonathan Alder and New Concord John Glenn took on Duncan Falls Philo on Oct. 13 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

Peninsula Woodridge lets lead slip away in Beloit West Branch’s victory

Beloit West Branch overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 33-20 win against Peninsula Woodridge for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 27.

Peninsula Woodridge showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-13 advantage over Beloit West Branch as the first quarter ended.

The Warriors’ offense jumped in front for a 20-14 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Beloit West Branch and Peninsula Woodridge locked in a 20-20 stalemate.

The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

Last season, Beloit West Branch and Peninsula Woodridge squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Beloit West Branch High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Beloit West Branch faced off against Carrollton.

Berea-Midpark rallies to rock Massillon Jackson

Berea-Midpark rallied over Massillon Jackson for an inspiring 41-26 victory during this Ohio football game on Oct. 27.

Massillon Jackson started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Berea-Midpark at the end of the first quarter.

The Titans’ offense moved in front for a 14-10 lead over the Polar Bears at the intermission.

Berea-Midpark pulled to a 27-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Polar Bears outpointed the Titans 16-14 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Massillon Jackson and Berea-Midpark squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Massillon Jackson High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Massillon Jackson faced off against Canton Central Catholic.

Berlin Center Western Reserve routs Lisbon

Berlin Center Western Reserve dismissed Lisbon by a 54-20 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Berlin Center Western Reserve faced off against Mineral Ridge and Lisbon took on Salineville Southern Local on Oct. 13 at Salineville Southern Local High School.

Bethel-Tate sprints past Blanchester

Bethel-Tate collected a solid win over Blanchester in a 35-20 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Last season, Blanchester and Bethel-Tate faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Bethel-Tate High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Bethel-Tate faced off against Williamsburg and Blanchester took on Fayetteville on Oct. 13 at Fayetteville High School.

Beverly Fort Frye claims victory against Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley

Beverly Fort Frye grabbed a 35-21 victory at the expense of Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley during this Ohio football game on Oct. 27.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Cadets registered a 21-14 advantage at intermission over the Trojans.

Beverly Fort Frye jumped to a 28-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Beverly Fort Frye faced off against Logan and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley took on Gnadenhutten Indian Valley on Oct. 13 at Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley High School.

Bluffton scores early, pulls away from Paulding

Bluffton rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 63-6 win over Paulding in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Bluffton opened with a 21-0 advantage over Paulding through the first quarter.

The Pirates’ offense breathed fire in front for a 49-0 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Bluffton roared to a 63-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Bluffton faced off against Harrod Allen East and Paulding took on Antwerp on Oct. 13 at Paulding High School.

Brookville darts past Casstown Miami East with early burst

Brookville rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 55-3 win over Casstown Miami East in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Brookville roared in front of Casstown Miami East 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils registered a 42-0 advantage at halftime over the Vikings.

Brookville jumped to a 49-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Brookville faced off against Germantown Valley View and Casstown Miami East took on Tipp City Bethel on Oct. 13 at Tipp City Bethel High School.

Bucyrus Wynford outlasts Defiance Tinora to earn OT victory

Bucyrus Wynford used overtime to slip past Defiance Tinora 31-28 on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Bucyrus Wynford and Defiance Tinora settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Royals registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over the Rams.

Defiance Tinora moved ahead of Bucyrus Wynford 21-14 to start the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Royals and the Rams locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

Bucyrus Wynford got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Recently on Oct. 13, Defiance Tinora squared off with Edgerton in a football game.

Cadiz Harrison Central races in front to defeat Wooster Triway

Cadiz Harrison Central rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 40-10 win over Wooster Triway in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Cadiz Harrison Central jumped in front of Wooster Triway 20-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Huskies’ offense roared in front for a 28-10 lead over the Titans at the intermission.

Cadiz Harrison Central charged to a 40-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Recently on Oct. 13, Cadiz Harrison Central squared off with Richmond Edison in a football game.

Caldwell dominates Bridgeport

Caldwell dominated from start to finish in an imposing 41-14 win over Bridgeport in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 27.

Caldwell moved in front of Bridgeport 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Redskins opened a meager 21-6 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Caldwell charged to a 41-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Redskins chalked up this decision in spite of the Bulldogs’ spirited final-quarter performance.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Caldwell faced off against Toronto and Bridgeport took on Shadyside on Oct. 13 at Shadyside High School.

Camden Preble Shawnee claims victory against West Milton Milton-Union

Camden Preble Shawnee collected a solid win over West Milton Milton-Union in a 28-17 verdict during this Ohio football game on Oct. 27.

Camden Preble Shawnee opened with a 6-3 advantage over West Milton Milton-Union through the first quarter.

The Arrows opened a narrow 14-3 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

West Milton Milton-Union took the lead 17-14 to start the fourth quarter.

The Arrows pulled off a stirring 14-0 final quarter to trip the Bulldogs.

Last season, West Milton Milton-Union and Camden Preble Shawnee faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, West Milton Milton-Union faced off against Dayton Northridge and Camden Preble Shawnee took on Ansonia on Oct. 13 at Camden Preble Shawnee High School.

Canal Winchester defense stifles Columbus Walnut Ridge

Canal Winchester’s defense throttled Columbus Walnut Ridge, resulting in a 26-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory at Canal Winchester High on Oct. 27.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Canal Winchester faced off against Delaware Hayes and Columbus Walnut Ridge took on Columbus Briggs on Oct. 13 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep scores early, pulls away from New Lexington

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep left no doubt in recording a 55-8 win over New Lexington in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Canal Winchester Harvest Prep a 14-0 lead over New Lexington.

The Panthers didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 20-8 at the intermission.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep stormed to a 42-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep faced off against Pataskala Licking Heights and New Lexington took on Crooksville on Oct. 13 at Crooksville High School.

Canfield thwarts Akron East’s quest

Canfield pushed past Akron East for a 20-7 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Canfield a 6-0 lead over Akron East.

The Cardinals opened a meager 12-0 gap over the Dragons at the intermission.

Canfield stormed to a 20-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Dragons outpointed the Cardinals 7-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Canfield South Range takes down Navarre Fairless

Canfield South Range raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 43-20 win over Navarre Fairless in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Raiders opened a tight 7-6 gap over the Falcons at the intermission.

Canfield South Range thundered to a 35-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Canfield South Range faced off against Louisville and Navarre Fairless took on Akron Manchester on Oct. 13 at Navarre Fairless High School.

Canton Central Catholic denies Middlefield Cardinal’s challenge

Canton Central Catholic notched a win against Middlefield Cardinal 26-10 for an Ohio high school football victory at Canton Central Catholic High on Oct. 27.

Canton Central Catholic moved in front of Middlefield Cardinal 13-7 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Canton Central Catholic moved to a 19-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Crusaders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-3 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Canton Central Catholic faced off against Massillon Jackson and Middlefield Cardinal took on Painesville Harvey on Oct. 13 at Middlefield Cardinal High School.

Canton GlenOak escapes Lorain in thin win

Canton GlenOak topped Lorain 16-7 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Lorain showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Canton GlenOak as the first quarter ended.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Lorain moved ahead by earning a 7-3 advantage over Canton GlenOak at the end of the third quarter.

A 13-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Golden Eagles’ defeat of the Titans.

Recently on Oct. 13, Canton GlenOak squared off with Canton McKinley in a football game.

Canton McKinley’s speedy start jolts Strongsville

Canton McKinley rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 37-13 win over Strongsville in Ohio high school football on Oct. 27.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Canton McKinley faced off against Canton GlenOak and Strongsville took on Mentor on Oct. 13 at Strongsville High School.

Canton South tops Canal Fulton Northwest

Canton South unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Canal Fulton Northwest 35-7 Friday for an Ohio high school football victory at Canton South High on Oct. 27.

Canton South moved in front of Canal Fulton Northwest 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Indians’ expense.

Canton South pulled to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats and the Indians each scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Canton South and Canal Fulton Northwest faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Canton South High School.

Recently on Oct. 13, Canton South squared off with Massillon Tuslaw in a football game.

Carey dominates Ashland Crestview

Carey rolled past Ashland Crestview for a comfortable 29-6 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 27.

The Blue Devils’ offense pulled in front for a 21-0 lead over the Cougars at the intermission.

Carey breathed fire to a 29-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the first and fourth quarters.

Recently on Oct. 13, Carey squared off with Upper Sandusky in a football game.

Bloom-Carroll dominates The Plains Athens

Bloom-Carroll dismissed The Plains Athens by a 58-14 count in Ohio high school football on Oct. 27.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Bloom-Carroll faced off against Columbus Hamilton Township and The Plains Athens took on Bidwell River Valley on Oct. 13 at Bidwell River Valley High School.

Cedarville earns solid win over Sidney Lehman Catholic

Cedarville collected a solid win over Sidney Lehman Catholic in a 42-28 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Cedarville opened with a 14-7 advantage over Sidney Lehman Catholic through the first quarter.

The Indians and the Cavaliers dueled to a draw at 14-14 with the third quarter looming.

Cedarville moved over Sidney Lehman Catholic 28-14 heading to the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Cedarville faced off against Springfield Greenon and Sidney Lehman Catholic took on Troy Christian on Oct. 13 at Troy Christian High School.

Celina takes down Hillsboro

It was a tough night for Hillsboro which was overmatched by Celina in this 49-7 verdict.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Celina faced off against Defiance and Hillsboro took on Washington Court House Miami Trace on Oct. 13 at Hillsboro High School.

Chagrin Falls Kenston rides to cruise-control win over Dover

Chagrin Falls Kenston dominated from start to finish in an imposing 34-7 win over Dover in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Chagrin Falls Kenston moved in front of Dover 10-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Bombers’ offense stormed in front for a 24-7 lead over the Tornadoes at the intermission.

Chagrin Falls Kenston roared to a 34-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Dover and Chagrin Falls Kenston squared off on Nov. 12, 2021 at Dover High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Chagrin Falls Kenston faced off against Willoughby South and Dover took on Wheeling Linsly on Oct. 13 at Dover High School.

Chardon shuts out Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian

Chardon’s defense throttled Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian, resulting in a 42-0 shutout at Chardon High on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

Chardon opened with a 14-0 advantage over Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian through the first quarter.

The Hilltoppers’ offense breathed fire in front for a 28-0 lead over the Royals at the intermission.

Chardon breathed fire to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hilltoppers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Chardon faced off against Eastlake North.

Chillicothe Zane Trace posts win at Middletown Madison’s expense

Chillicothe Zane Trace grabbed a 24-14 victory at the expense of Middletown Madison in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Chillicothe Zane Trace opened with a 7-0 advantage over Middletown Madison through the first quarter.

The Pioneers opened a mammoth 17-0 gap over the Mohawks at halftime.

Middletown Madison clawed to within 17-14 through the third quarter.

The Pioneers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Chillicothe Zane Trace faced off against Chillicothe Southeastern and Middletown Madison took on Carlisle on Oct. 13 at Middletown Madison High School.

Cincinnati Anderson bests Cincinnati Turpin

Cincinnati Anderson’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cincinnati Turpin 43-7 for an Ohio high school football victory at Cincinnati Anderson High on Oct. 27.

Cincinnati Anderson opened with a 24-7 advantage over Cincinnati Turpin through the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Raptors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-0 edge.

Last season, Cincinnati Anderson and Cincinnati Turpin faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Cincinnati Anderson High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Cincinnati Anderson faced off against Cincinnati Turpin and Cincinnati Anderson took on Cincinnati Turpin on Oct. 13 at Cincinnati Turpin High School.

Cincinnati Country Day delivers statement win over Miamisburg Dayton Christian

Cincinnati Country Day raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-13 win over Miamisburg Dayton Christian in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 27.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Cincinnati Country Day faced off against Lockland and Miamisburg Dayton Christian took on Greensburg South Decatur on Oct. 13 at Miamisburg Dayton Christian High School.

Cincinnati Elder outlasts Cincinnati Oak Hills

Cincinnati Elder grabbed a 28-14 victory at the expense of Cincinnati Oak Hills on Oct. 27 in Ohio football.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 21-7 intermission margin at the Highlanders’ expense.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Cincinnati Oak Hills climbed back to within 21-14.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Cincinnati Elder faced off against Indianapolis Bishop Chatard and Cincinnati Oak Hills took on Liberty Township Lakota East on Oct. 13 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School.

Cincinnati Indian Hill takes advantage of early margin to defeat Reading

Cincinnati Indian Hill rushed to an early advantage and ran away for an 84-63 win over Reading in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Last season, Cincinnati Indian Hill and Reading faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Reading High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Cincinnati Indian Hill faced off against Cincinnati Wyoming and Reading took on Cleves Taylor on Oct. 13 at Reading High School.

Cincinnati McNicholas crushes Eaton

Cincinnati McNicholas recorded a big victory over Eaton 41-20 on Oct. 27 in Ohio football.

Last season, Cincinnati McNicholas and Eaton faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Eaton High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Eaton faced off against Waynesville and Cincinnati McNicholas took on Dayton Carroll on Oct. 13 at Cincinnati McNicholas High School.

Cincinnati Moeller darts past Cincinnati West Clermont with early burst

A swift early pace pushed Cincinnati Moeller past Cincinnati West Clermont Friday 49-13 on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

Cincinnati Moeller opened with a 14-0 advantage over Cincinnati West Clermont through the first quarter.

The Fighting Crusaders’ offense pulled in front for a 35-0 lead over the Wolves at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Fighting Crusaders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-13 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 14, Cincinnati Moeller faced off against Lakewood St Edward and Cincinnati West Clermont took on Milford on Oct. 13 at Milford High School.

Cincinnati Princeton darts by Middletown

Cincinnati Princeton raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 41-15 win over Middletown in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Princeton a 6-0 lead over Middletown.

The Vikings fought to a 13-0 intermission margin at the Middies’ expense.

Cincinnati Princeton roared to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 13-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Princeton and Middletown squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Cincinnati Princeton High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Cincinnati Princeton faced off against Cincinnati Colerain and Middletown took on Fairfield on Oct. 13 at Middletown High School.

Cincinnati Purcell Marian rides to cruise-control win over Cincinnati Madeira

Cincinnati Purcell Marian earned a convincing 55-14 win over Cincinnati Madeira in Ohio high school football on Oct. 27.

The last time Cincinnati Madeira and Cincinnati Purcell Marian played in a 21-9 game on Sept. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Cincinnati Purcell Marian faced off against St Bernard Roger Bacon and Cincinnati Madeira took on Cincinnati Finneytown on Oct. 13 at Cincinnati Finneytown High School.

Cincinnati St. Xavier takes advantage of early margin to defeat Springboro

An early dose of momentum helped Cincinnati St. Xavier to a 35-13 runaway past Springboro in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Cincinnati St. Xavier jumped in front of Springboro 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bombers registered a 28-6 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Cincinnati St. Xavier and Springboro each scored in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 14, Cincinnati St Xavier faced off against Cleveland St Ignatius and Springboro took on Huber Heights Wayne on Oct. 13 at Huber Heights Wayne High School.

Cincinnati Taft dominates Greenfield McClain

Cincinnati Taft dominated from start to finish in an imposing 39-7 win over Greenfield McClain during this Ohio football game on Oct. 27.

The Senators fought to an 18-7 halftime margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Senators got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 19, Cincinnati Taft faced off against Cincinnati Woodward and Greenfield McClain took on Jackson on Oct. 13 at Jackson High School.

Cincinnati Winton Woods overcomes Cincinnati La Salle in seat-squirming affair

Cincinnati Winton Woods topped Cincinnati La Salle 12-6 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Cincinnati La Salle showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Cincinnati Winton Woods as the first quarter ended.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

A 12-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Warriors’ defeat of the Lancers.

Last season, Cincinnati Winton Woods and Cincinnati La Salle faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Cincinnati Winton Woods High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Cincinnati Winton Woods faced off against Loveland and Cincinnati La Salle took on Novi Detroit Catholic Central on Oct. 13 at Novi Detroit Catholic Central High School.

Cincinnati Withrow shuts out Trenton Edgewood

A suffocating defense helped Cincinnati Withrow handle Trenton Edgewood 49-0 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 27.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Cincinnati Withrow faced off against Cincinnati Hughes and Trenton Edgewood took on Franklin on Oct. 13 at Franklin High School.

Cincinnati Wyoming allows no points against Washington Court House Washington

A suffocating defense helped Cincinnati Wyoming handle Washington Court House Washington 42-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 27.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Cincinnati Wyoming faced off against Cincinnati Indian Hill and Washington Court House Washington took on Chillicothe on Oct. 13 at Washington Court House Washington High School.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Dayton Dunbar

Clarksville Clinton-Massie controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 50-12 victory over Dayton Dunbar for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 27.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie roared in front of Dayton Dunbar 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons opened a monstrous 36-6 gap over the Wolverines at halftime.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie thundered to a 43-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Clarksville Clinton-Massie faced off against Batavia and Dayton Dunbar took on Dayton Ponitz on Oct. 19 at Dayton Ponitz.

Clayton Northmont defense stifles Fairborn

Clayton Northmont’s defense throttled Fairborn, resulting in a 35-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Clayton Northmont jumped in front of Fairborn 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Thunderbolts fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Skyhawks’ expense.

Clayton Northmont roared to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Clayton Northmont faced off against Beavercreek and Fairborn took on Troy on Oct. 13 at Fairborn High School.

Cleveland Glenville shuts out Lima Bath

Defense dominated as Cleveland Glenville pitched a 44-0 shutout of Lima Bath at Cleveland Glenville High on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Lima Bath faced off against Wapakoneta.

Cleveland St. Ignatius carves slim margin over Mentor

Cleveland St. Ignatius posted a narrow 10-7 win over Mentor in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Cleveland St. Ignatius and Mentor were both scoreless.

The Wildcats registered a 3-0 advantage at intermission over the Cardinals.

Cleveland St. Ignatius jumped to a 10-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals outpointed the Wildcats 7-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Cleveland St Ignatius and Mentor played in a 26-20 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Mentor faced off against Strongsville and Cleveland St Ignatius took on Cincinnati St Xavier on Oct. 14 at Cleveland St Ignatius High School.

Cleveland VASJ scores early, pulls away from Hunting Valley University

A swift early pace pushed Cleveland VASJ past Hunting Valley University Friday 48-14 on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Cleveland VASJ a 21-7 lead over Hunting Valley University.

The Vikings opened a huge 41-7 gap over the Preppers at the intermission.

Cleveland VASJ jumped to a 48-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Preppers enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Cleveland VASJ faced off against Akron St Vincent – St Mary and Hunting Valley University took on Steubenville on Oct. 13 at Steubenville High School.

Cleveland Heights shuts out Euclid

Defense dominated as Cleveland Heights pitched a 39-0 shutout of Euclid at Cleveland Heights High on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Cleveland Heights faced off against Euclid and Cleveland Heights took on Euclid on Oct. 13 at Cleveland Heights High School.

Coldwater defense stifles Lewistown Indian Lake

Defense dominated as Coldwater pitched a 47-0 shutout of Lewistown Indian Lake on Oct. 27 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Coldwater a 14-0 lead over Lewistown Indian Lake.

The Cavaliers opened a colossal 34-0 gap over the Lakers at the intermission.

Coldwater jumped to a 47-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Coldwater faced off against Versailles and Lewistown Indian Lake took on Springfield Northwestern on Oct. 13 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School.

Columbus Bishop Ready earns stressful win over Plain City Jonathan Alder

Columbus Bishop Ready topped Plain City Jonathan Alder 14-10 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 27.

Columbus Bishop Ready moved in front of Plain City Jonathan Alder 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Pioneers with a 10-7 lead over the Silver Knights heading into the second quarter.

Columbus Bishop Ready broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-10 lead over Plain City Jonathan Alder.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Columbus Bishop Ready faced off against Bexley and Plain City Jonathan Alder took on Bellefontaine on Oct. 13 at Plain City Jonathan Alder High School.

Columbus Bishop Watterson allows no points against Columbus South

A suffocating defense helped Columbus Bishop Watterson handle Columbus South 45-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Columbus Bishop Watterson a 28-0 lead over Columbus South.

The Eagles’ offense breathed fire in front for a 35-0 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off against Harrison and Columbus South took on Columbus Marion-Franklin on Oct. 19 at Columbus South High School.

Columbus Grove routs Kansas Lakota

Columbus Grove controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-17 win against Kansas Lakota on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Columbus Grove a 22-0 lead over Kansas Lakota.

The Bulldogs opened an immense 29-3 gap over the Raiders at halftime.

Columbus Grove charged to a 42-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs chalked up this decision in spite of the Raiders’ spirited final-quarter performance.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Columbus Grove faced off against Ada and Kansas Lakota took on Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic on Oct. 13 at Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic High School.

Convoy Crestview defeats Tiffin Calvert

Convoy Crestview dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-14 win over Tiffin Calvert on Oct. 27 in Ohio football.

Convoy Crestview moved in front of Tiffin Calvert 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights registered a 20-0 advantage at intermission over the Senecas.

Convoy Crestview jumped to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Tiffin Calvert faced off against Willard and Convoy Crestview took on Spencerville on Oct. 13 at Convoy Crestview High School.

Creston Norwayne dominates Youngstown Liberty in convincing showing

Creston Norwayne dismissed Youngstown Liberty by a 56-33 count on Oct. 27 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Creston Norwayne a 13-6 lead over Youngstown Liberty.

The Bobcats registered a 20-13 advantage at halftime over the Leopards.

Creston Norwayne stormed to a 46-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bobcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-6 edge.

Recently on Oct. 13, Youngstown Liberty squared off with Warren Champion in a football game.

Dalton darts by Bowerston Conotton Valley

Dalton dismissed Bowerston Conotton Valley by a 54-12 count in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 27.

Dalton opened with a 28-6 advantage over Bowerston Conotton Valley through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 34-6 intermission margin at the Rockets’ expense.

Dalton thundered to a 48-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Bowerston Conotton Valley faced off against Steubenville Catholic Central.

Danville sets early tone to dominate McDonald

Danville rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 51-7 win over McDonald on Oct. 27 in Ohio football.

Danville roared in front of McDonald 28-7 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Danville steamrolled to a 44-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Danville held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Danville faced off against Mt Gilead and McDonald took on New Middletown Springfield Local on Oct. 13 at McDonald High School.

Dayton Centerville races in front to defeat Lewis Center Olentangy Orange

Dayton Centerville controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 23-6 victory over Lewis Center Olentangy Orange in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Dayton Centerville a 13-0 lead over Lewis Center Olentangy Orange.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Pioneers fought to 13-6.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Elks got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Dayton Centerville faced off against Kettering Fairmont and Lewis Center Olentangy Orange took on Hilliard Bradley on Oct. 13 at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange High School.

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne escapes close call with Cincinnati Mt. Healthy

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne posted a narrow 35-28 win over Cincinnati Mt. Healthy during this Ohio football game on Oct. 27.

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne moved in front of Cincinnati Mt. Healthy 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Fighting Owls moved ahead by earning a 20-14 advantage over the Eagles at the end of the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Dayton Chaminade-Julienne and Cincinnati Mt. Healthy locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Cincinnati Mt Healthy faced off against Oxford Talawanda and Dayton Chaminade-Julienne took on Hamilton Badin on Oct. 13 at Dayton Chaminade-Julienne High School.

Defiance escapes Bay Village Bay in thin win

Defiance topped Bay Village Bay 14-7 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 27.

Defiance opened with a 7-0 advantage over Bay Village Bay through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense moved in front for a 14-7 lead over the Rockets at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

Recently on Oct. 13, Defiance squared off with Celina in a football game.

Delaware Olentangy Berlin shuts out Marysville

A suffocating defense helped Delaware Olentangy Berlin handle Marysville 20-0 at Delaware Olentangy Berlin High on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

Delaware Olentangy Berlin jumped in front of Marysville 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

Delaware Olentangy Berlin roared to a 20-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Marysville faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Delaware Olentangy Berlin High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Delaware Olentangy Berlin faced off against Marysville and Delaware Olentangy Berlin took on Marysville on Oct. 13 at Marysville High School.

Dresden Tri-Valley tacks win on Delaware Buckeye Valley

Dresden Tri-Valley handled Delaware Buckeye Valley 49-12 in an impressive showing in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Dresden Tri-Valley a 7-6 lead over Delaware Buckeye Valley.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Dresden Tri-Valley pulled to a 28-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Scotties got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Dresden Tri-Valley faced off against Thornville Sheridan and Delaware Buckeye Valley took on Whitehall-Yearling on Oct. 19 at Whitehall Yearling High School.

Dublin Coffman records thin win against Kettering Fairmont

Dublin Coffman finally found a way to top Kettering Fairmont 14-7 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 27.

Dublin Coffman opened with a 7-0 advantage over Kettering Fairmont through the first quarter.

The Shamrocks fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Firebirds’ expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Firebirds narrowed the gap 7-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Dublin Coffman faced off against Upper Arlington and Kettering Fairmont took on Dayton Centerville on Oct. 13 at Dayton Centerville High School.

Edon overcomes Waynesfield-Goshen in seat-squirming affair

Edon finally found a way to top Waynesfield-Goshen 34-27 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The start wasn’t the problem for Waynesfield-Goshen, as it began with a 13-0 edge over Edon through the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers moved ahead by earning a 13-7 advantage over the Bombers at the end of the second quarter.

Edon broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 20-13 lead over Waynesfield-Goshen.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Waynesfield-Goshen faced off against Morral Ridgedale and Edon took on Bloomdale Elmwood on Oct. 13 at Bloomdale Elmwood High School.

Fort Loramie slips past South Charleston Southeastern

Fort Loramie finally found a way to top South Charleston Southeastern 42-35 for an Ohio high school football victory at South Charleston Southeastern High on Oct. 27.

Fort Loramie opened with a 21-14 advantage over South Charleston Southeastern through the first quarter.

The Trojans had a 35-21 edge on the Redskins at the beginning of the third quarter.

The scoreboard showed South Charleston Southeastern with a 35-28 lead over Fort Loramie heading into the third quarter.

It took a 14-0 rally, but the Redskins were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

Last season, Fort Loramie and South Charleston Southeastern faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Fort Loramie High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, South Charleston Southeastern faced off against London Madison-Plains and Fort Loramie took on Lucas on Oct. 13 at Lucas High School.

Gahanna Columbus Academy secures a win over Utica

Gahanna Columbus Academy handed Utica a tough 34-18 loss in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Gahanna Columbus Academy opened with a 13-6 advantage over Utica through the first quarter.

The Vikings fought to a 27-6 halftime margin at the Redskins’ expense.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Utica made it 27-12.

The Vikings held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Gahanna Columbus Academy faced off against Delaware Buckeye Valley and Utica took on Johnstown Northridge on Oct. 13 at Johnstown Northridge High School.

Gahanna Lincoln overcomes Reynoldsburg’s lead to earn win

Gahanna Lincoln seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 51-20 over Reynoldsburg on Oct. 27 in Ohio football.

Reynoldsburg showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-13 advantage over Gahanna Lincoln as the first quarter ended.

The Golden Lions kept a 27-14 halftime margin at the Raiders’ expense.

Gahanna Lincoln roared to a 37-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Lions got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-6 edge.

Last season, Gahanna Lincoln and Reynoldsburg faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Reynoldsburg High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Gahanna Lincoln faced off against Grove City and Reynoldsburg took on Grove City Central Crossing on Oct. 13 at Reynoldsburg High School.

Galion Northmor comes back to beat Coal Grove

Galion Northmor fought back from a slow start and rolled to 44-22 win over Coal Grove in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 27.

The start wasn’t the problem for Coal Grove, as it began with an 8-7 edge over Galion Northmor through the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Hornets controlled the pace, taking a 22-14 lead into halftime.

Galion Northmor broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 37-22 lead over Coal Grove.

The Golden Knights held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Galion Northmor faced off against Centerburg and Coal Grove took on Proctorville Fairland on Oct. 13 at Coal Grove High School.

Gallipolis Gallia dominates McArthur Vinton County

Gallipolis Gallia’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from McArthur Vinton County 34-6 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 27.

Gallipolis Gallia opened with a 14-0 advantage over McArthur Vinton County through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils fought to a 27-0 intermission margin at the Vikings’ expense.

Gallipolis Gallia breathed fire to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Blue Devils skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Gallipolis Gallia faced off against Ironton and McArthur Vinton County took on Nelsonville-York on Oct. 13 at Nelsonville-York High School.

Garrettsville Garfield dominates Conneaut

Garrettsville Garfield scored early and often to roll over Conneaut 56-13 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 27.

Garrettsville Garfield opened with a 14-7 advantage over Conneaut through the first quarter.

The G-Men registered a 42-7 advantage at halftime over the Spartans.

Garrettsville Garfield charged to a 49-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The G-Men held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Garrettsville Garfield and Conneaut played in a 48-21 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Garrettsville Garfield faced off against Columbiana Crestview and Conneaut took on Ashtabula Lakeside on Oct. 13 at Ashtabula Lakeside High School.

Gates Mills Gilmour denies Madison’s challenge

Gates Mills Gilmour pushed past Madison for a 33-13 win for an Ohio high school football victory at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy on Oct. 27.

Gates Mills Gilmour opened with a 13-0 advantage over Madison through the first quarter.

The Lancers’ offense thundered in front for a 20-0 lead over the Blue Streaks at halftime.

Gates Mills Gilmour and Madison each scored in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 33-13.

In recent action on Oct. 19, Gates Mills Gilmour faced off against Cleveland Heights Lutheran East.

Geneva dominates Gates Mills Hawken

Geneva dismissed Gates Mills Hawken by a 56-19 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Geneva a 21-0 lead over Gates Mills Hawken.

The Eagles’ offense stormed in front for a 49-7 lead over the Hawks at the intermission.

Geneva charged to a 56-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 12-0 in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Oct. 13, Gates Mills Hawken squared off with Chagrin Falls in a football game.

Germantown Valley View defeats Williamsport Westfall

Germantown Valley View raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 55-7 win over Williamsport Westfall for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Germantown Valley View a 14-7 lead over Williamsport Westfall.

The Spartans fought to a 28-7 intermission margin at the Mustangs’ expense.

Germantown Valley View jumped to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Germantown Valley View faced off against Brookville and Williamsport Westfall took on Chillicothe Huntington on Oct. 13 at Chillicothe Huntington High School.

Marion Elgin takes the lead, but can’t maintain it in falling to Glouster Trimble

Marion Elgin dented the scoreboard first, but Glouster Trimble responded to earn a 37-6 decision on Oct. 27 in Ohio football.

Marion Elgin started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Glouster Trimble at the end of the first quarter.

The two squads struggled a 6-6 standstill as the third quarter opened.

Glouster Trimble enjoyed a monstrous margin over Marion Elgin with a 24-6 lead heading to the final quarter.

The Tomcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 19, Marion Elgin faced off against Dola Hardin Northern and Glouster Trimble took on Waterford on Oct. 13 at Waterford High School.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley overpowers Circleville Logan Elm in thorough fashion

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley dominated from start to finish in an imposing 48-14 win over Circleville Logan Elm for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Gnadenhutten Indian Valley a 13-0 lead over Circleville Logan Elm.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at Circleville Logan Elm’s expense.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley steamrolled to a 42-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Circleville Logan Elm faced off against Ashville Teays Valley and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley took on Uhrichsville Claymont on Oct. 19 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

Granville routs Bexley

Granville dominated Bexley 53-27 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Granville a 21-7 lead over Bexley.

The Blue Aces registered a 42-14 advantage at halftime over the Lions.

Granville jumped to a 50-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions enjoyed a 7-3 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Granville faced off against Newark Licking Valley and Bexley took on Columbus Bishop Ready on Oct. 13 at Columbus Bishop Ready High School.

Grove City posts win at Hilliard Davidson’s expense

Grove City notched a win against Hilliard Davidson 38-22 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Grove City a 7-3 lead over Hilliard Davidson.

The Greyhounds’ offense jumped in front for a 17-3 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Hilliard Davidson responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 17-15.

The Greyhounds got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-7 edge.

Last season, Hilliard Davidson and Grove City faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Grove City High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Hilliard Davidson faced off against Powell Olentangy Liberty and Grove City took on Gahanna Lincoln on Oct. 13 at Grove City High School.

Hamilton claims tight victory against Cincinnati Sycamore

Hamilton finally found a way to top Cincinnati Sycamore 13-10 at Hamilton High on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Hamilton a 7-0 lead over Cincinnati Sycamore.

The Aviators rallied in the second quarter by making it 7-2.

Cincinnati Sycamore moved ahead of Hamilton 10-7 to start the final quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Big Blue, as they climbed out of a hole with a 13-10 scoring margin.

Last season, Hamilton and Cincinnati Sycamore faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Hamilton High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Hamilton faced off against Cincinnati Sycamore and Hamilton took on Cincinnati Sycamore on Oct. 13 at Cincinnati Sycamore High School.

Hamilton Badin shuts out Goshen

Hamilton Badin’s defense throttled Goshen, resulting in a 41-0 shutout on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

Hamilton Badin opened with a 28-0 advantage over Goshen through the first quarter.

The Rams opened a lopsided 41-0 gap over the Warriors at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Hamilton Badin faced off against Dayton Chaminade-Julienne and Goshen took on Mt Orab Western Brown on Oct. 13 at Mt Orab Western Brown High School.

Hamler Patrick Henry overwhelms Pioneer North Central

Hamler Patrick Henry raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 40-8 win over Pioneer North Central in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Hamler Patrick Henry moved in front of Pioneer North Central 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Patriots’ offense steamrolled in front for a 40-0 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Hamler Patrick Henry and Pioneer North Central were both scoreless.

The Patriots chalked up this decision in spite of the Eagles’ spirited final-quarter performance.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Hamler Patrick Henry faced off against Archbold and Pioneer North Central took on Vanlue on Oct. 13 at Vanlue High School.

Hannibal River darts by Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans

Hannibal River controlled the action to earn an impressive 49-21 win against Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans at Hannibal River High on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

Hannibal River jumped in front of Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans 28-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Pilots fought to a 49-7 halftime margin at the Bishops’ expense.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans climbed back to within 49-14.

The Bishops enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Hannibal River faced off against Rayland Buckeye Local and Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans took on Corning Miller on Oct. 13 at Corning Miller High School.

Hanoverton United thwarts Brookfield’s quest

Hanoverton United notched a win against Brookfield 24-14 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 27.

The last time Brookfield and Hanoverton United played in a 26-0 game on Oct. 30, 2021.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Hanoverton United faced off against Youngstown Valley Christian and Brookfield took on Newton Falls on Oct. 13 at Brookfield High School.

Harrison overwhelms Sidney

Harrison’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Sidney 51-6 for an Ohio high school football victory at Harrison High on Oct. 27.

Harrison charged in front of Sidney 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 44-6 halftime margin at the Yellow Jackets’ expense.

Harrison charged to a 51-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Harrison faced off against Columbus Bishop Watterson and Sidney took on Piqua on Oct. 13 at Sidney High School.

Heath rallies to top West Portsmouth Portsmouth West

Heath fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 27-15 win over West Portsmouth West on Oct. 27 in Ohio football.

West Portsmouth West started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Heath at the end of the first quarter.

The Senators had a 9-7 edge on the Bulldogs at the beginning of the third quarter.

Heath broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-15 lead over West Portsmouth West.

The Bulldogs held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, West Portsmouth West faced off against Oak Hill and Heath took on Newark Catholic on Oct. 13 at Newark Catholic High School.

Hilliard Bradley allows no points against Newark

Hilliard Bradley’s defense throttled Newark, resulting in a 42-0 shutout during this Ohio football game on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Hilliard Bradley a 14-0 lead over Newark.

The Jaguars registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Jaguars got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Hilliard Bradley faced off against Lewis Center Olentangy Orange and Newark took on Groveport Madison on Oct. 13 at Groveport Madison High School.

Hilliard Darby earns stressful win over Groveport Madison

Hilliard Darby posted a narrow 17-10 win over Groveport Madison during this Ohio football game on Oct. 27.

Hilliard Darby moved in front of Groveport Madison 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Hilliard Darby and Groveport Madison locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

The Panthers held on with a 10-3 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Hilliard Darby faced off against Thomas Worthington and Groveport Madison took on Newark on Oct. 13 at Groveport Madison High School.

Martins Ferry lets lead slip away in Howard East Knox’s victory

Howard East Knox rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Martins Ferry 35-17 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Martins Ferry started on steady ground by forging a 10-0 lead over Howard East Knox at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs kept a 14-10 intermission margin at the Purple Riders’ expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 21-17.

The Bulldogs held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Howard East Knox faced off against Loudonville and Martins Ferry took on Wheeling Central Catholic on Oct. 13 at Martins Ferry High School.

Huron exhales after close call with Genoa Area

Huron posted a narrow 28-21 win over Genoa Area during this Ohio football game on Oct. 27.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

Neither team had the advantage with the score stuck at 21-21 as the third quarter started.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Recently on Oct. 13, Genoa Area squared off with Rossford in a football game.

Ironton scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Worthington Christian

Ironton left no doubt in recording a 56-6 win over Worthington Christian in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Ironton faced off against Gallipolis Gallia.

Marietta lets lead slip away in Jackson’s victory

Marietta dented the scoreboard first, but Jackson responded to earn a 49-14 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Marietta showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 2-0 advantage over Jackson as the first quarter ended.

The Ironmen’s offense darted in front for a 21-7 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Jackson stormed to a 49-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Jackson faced off against Greenfield McClain and Marietta took on Point Pleasant on Oct. 13 at Point Pleasant High School.

Kettering Alter shuts out St. Bernard Roger Bacon

A suffocating defense helped Kettering Alter handle St. Bernard Roger Bacon 42-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Kettering Alter faced off against Franklin Bishop Fenwick and St Bernard Roger Bacon took on Cincinnati Purcell Marian on Oct. 13 at Cincinnati Purcell Marian High School.

Kings Mill Kings defeats Loveland

Kings Mill Kings’ powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Loveland 38-17 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Kings Mill Kings opened with a 21-7 advantage over Loveland through the first quarter.

The Knights fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 38-17.

Last season, Kings Mill Kings and Loveland faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Kings Mill Kings High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Loveland faced off against Cincinnati Winton Woods and Kings Mill Kings took on Morrow Little Miami on Oct. 13 at Morrow Little Miami High School.

Kirtland scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Columbiana

Kirtland left no doubt in recording a 49-6 win over Columbiana in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 27.

Kirtland moved in front of Columbiana 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hornets’ offense stormed in front for a 42-0 lead over the Clippers at the intermission.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Columbiana made it 42-6.

The Hornets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Kirtland faced off against Mantua Crestwood and Columbiana took on Wellsville on Oct. 13 at Columbiana High School.

Lancaster Fairfield Christian pockets slim win over Portsmouth Sciotoville East

Lancaster Fairfield Christian topped Portsmouth Sciotoville East 61-54 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy on Oct. 27.

Portsmouth Sciotoville East showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-14 advantage over Lancaster Fairfield Christian as the first quarter ended.

The Knights kept a 41-24 halftime margin at the Tartans’ expense.

Portsmouth Sciotoville East showed some mettle by fighting back to a 47-32 count in the third quarter.

The Knights maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 22-14 in the final quarter.

Recently on Oct. 13, Lancaster Fairfield Christian squared off with Millersport in a football game.

Lewis Center Olentangy bests Dublin Jerome

Lewis Center Olentangy controlled the action to earn an impressive 44-13 win against Dublin Jerome in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Lewis Center Olentangy steamrolled in front of Dublin Jerome 34-7 to begin the second quarter.

Lewis Center Olentangy roared to a 44-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.

The last time Dublin Jerome and Lewis Center Olentangy played in a 24-14 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Dublin Jerome and Lewis Center Olentangy took on Dublin Jerome on Oct. 13 at Dublin Jerome High School.

Liberty Center overpowers Bloomdale Elmwood in thorough fashion

Liberty Center’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Bloomdale Elmwood 56-14 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 27.

Liberty Center thundered in front of Bloomdale Elmwood 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers’ offense steamrolled in front for a 56-0 lead over the Royals at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Tigers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 14-0 in the fourth quarter.

The last time Liberty Center and Bloomdale Elmwood played in a 49-38 game on Nov. 18, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Liberty Center faced off against Delta and Bloomdale Elmwood took on Edon on Oct. 13 at Bloomdale Elmwood High School.

Lima claims victory against Xenia

Lima handed Xenia a tough 42-32 loss in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Lima opened with a 14-6 advantage over Xenia through the first quarter.

The Buccaneers tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 14-12 at the intermission.

Xenia took the lead 25-21 to start the final quarter.

The Spartans fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Buccaneers.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Lima faced off against Toledo Scott and Xenia took on Greenville on Oct. 13 at Xenia High School.

Lima Central Catholic scores early, pulls away from Defiance Ayersville

Lima Central Catholic rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 42-20 win over Defiance Ayersville in Ohio high school football on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Lima Central Catholic a 21-0 lead over Defiance Ayersville.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Pilots fought to 28-8.

Defiance Ayersville rallied in the third quarter by making it 28-20.

The Thunderbirds got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 14, Lima Central Catholic faced off against Oregon Cardinal Stritch and Defiance Ayersville took on Haviland Wayne Trace on Oct. 13 at Defiance Ayersville.

London takes down Columbus Beechcroft

London dominated from start to finish in an imposing 57-14 win over Columbus Beechcroft on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

London opened with a 15-8 advantage over Columbus Beechcroft through the first quarter.

The Red Raiders’ offense darted in front for a 22-8 lead over the Cougars at halftime.

London charged to a 43-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Red Raiders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, London faced off against Springfield Kenton Ridge and Columbus Beechcroft took on Columbus Northland on Oct. 19 at Columbus Beechcroft High School.

Resolve: Lorain Clearview comes from behind to topple Burton Berkshire

Burton Berkshire dented the scoreboard first, but Lorain Clearview responded to earn a 33-12 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Burton Berkshire faced off against Orwell Grand Valley.

Lowellville allows no points against Steubenville Catholic Central

A suffocating defense helped Lowellville handle Steubenville Catholic Central 34-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The Rockets registered a 20-0 advantage at halftime over the Crusaders.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Rockets held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Lowellville and Steubenville Catholic Central faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Lowellville High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Lowellville faced off against Atwater Waterloo and Steubenville Catholic Central took on Bowerston Conotton Valley on Oct. 13 at Bowerston Conotton Valley High School.

Magnolia Sandy Valley prevails over Cortland Lakeview

Magnolia Sandy Valley rolled past Cortland Lakeview for a comfortable 42-21 victory at Cortland Lakeview High on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Cardinals fought to a 28-21 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Magnolia Sandy Valley moved to a 35-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Cortland Lakeview faced off against Poland Seminary and Magnolia Sandy Valley took on Sugarcreek Garaway on Oct. 13 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School.

Malvern collects victory over Salineville Southern Local

Malvern eventually beat Salineville Southern Local 35-20 on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

Malvern darted in front of Salineville Southern Local 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hornets opened a narrow 14-7 gap over the Indians at halftime.

Malvern breathed fire to a 35-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians rallied in the final quarter, but the Hornets skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Malvern faced off against New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic and Salineville Southern Local took on Lisbon on Oct. 13 at Salineville Southern Local High School.

Mansfield posts win at Lexington’s expense

Mansfield grabbed a 30-13 victory at the expense of Lexington for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 27.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mansfield and Lexington settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Tygers opened a modest 14-10 gap over the Minutemen at halftime.

Mansfield darted to a 21-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tygers held on with a 9-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Mansfield faced off against Mt Vernon and Lexington took on Mansfield Madison Comprehensive on Oct. 13 at Mansfield Madison Comprehensive High School.

Marengo Highland escapes Findlay Liberty-Benton in thin win

Marengo Highland finally found a way to top Findlay Liberty-Benton 21-17 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Tough to find an edge early, Marengo Highland and Findlay Liberty-Benton fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Findlay Liberty-Benton jumped a meager margin over Marengo Highland as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The final quarter was decisive for the Fighting Scots, as they climbed out of a hole with a 21-17 scoring margin.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Findlay Liberty-Benton faced off against Arcadia and Marengo Highland took on Bellville Clear Fork on Oct. 13 at Bellville Clear Fork High School.

Maria Stein Marion Local shuts out Lewisburg Tri-County North

Defense dominated as Maria Stein Marion Local pitched a 63-0 shutout of Lewisburg Tri-County North in Ohio high school football on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Maria Stein Marion Local a 28-0 lead over Lewisburg Tri-County North.

The Flyers fought to a 49-0 intermission margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Maria Stein Marion Local thundered to a 56-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Flyers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Oct. 13, Maria Stein Marion Local squared off with St. Henry in a football game.

Mason defense stifles Lebanon

Defense dominated as Mason pitched a 17-0 shutout of Lebanon in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 27.

Mason charged in front of Lebanon 17-0 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second, third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Lebanon faced off against Cincinnati Walnut Hills and Mason took on West Chester Lakota West on Oct. 13 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

Massillon tacks win on Grove City Central Crossing

Massillon dominated Grove City Central Crossing 41-6 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 27.

Massillon breathed fire in front of Grove City Central Crossing 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Comets’ expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Massillon faced off against Warren G. Harding and Grove City Central Crossing took on Reynoldsburg on Oct. 13 at Reynoldsburg High School.

McComb prevails over McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley

It was a tough night for McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley which was overmatched by McComb in this 53-22 verdict.

The first quarter gave McComb a 14-0 lead over McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley.

The Panthers opened a massive 32-16 gap over the Rams at the intermission.

McComb jumped to a 53-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, McComb faced off against Richmond Heights and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley took on Dola Hardin Northern on Oct. 13 at McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley High School.

Mechanicsburg routs St. Bernard-Elmwood Place

Mechanicsburg handled St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 40-14 in an impressive showing for an Ohio high school football victory at St. Bernard-Elmwood Place High on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Mechanicsburg a 27-6 lead over St. Bernard-Elmwood Place.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Mechanicsburg stormed to a 40-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Titans’ 8-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, St Bernard-Elmwood Place faced off against Hamilton New Miami and Mechanicsburg took on Springfield Northeastern on Oct. 13 at Mechanicsburg High School.

Mentor Lake Catholic tops Mogadore Field

Mentor Lake Catholic earned a convincing 38-14 win over Mogadore Field for an Ohio high school football victory at Mentor Lake Catholic High on Oct. 27.

Mentor Lake Catholic opened with a 7-0 advantage over Mogadore Field through the first quarter.

The Cougars’ offense moved in front for a 17-7 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Mentor Lake Catholic charged to a 31-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Mentor Lake Catholic faced off against Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit and Mogadore Field took on Norton on Oct. 13 at Norton High School.

Miamisburg claims victory against Delaware Hayes

Miamisburg grabbed a 34-14 victory at the expense of Delaware Hayes in Ohio high school football on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Miamisburg a 7-0 lead over Delaware Hayes.

The Vikings registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over the Pacers.

Miamisburg moved to a 20-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Delaware Hayes faced off against Canal Winchester and Miamisburg took on Springfield on Oct. 13 at Miamisburg High School.

Milan Edison allows no points against Spencerville

Milan Edison’s defense throttled Spencerville, resulting in a 48-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Milan Edison a 28-0 lead over Spencerville.

The Chargers’ offense breathed fire in front for a 41-0 lead over the Bearcats at the intermission.

Milan Edison breathed fire to a 48-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Oct. 13, Spencerville squared off with Convoy Crestview in a football game.

Milford overwhelms Fairfield

It was a tough night for Fairfield which was overmatched by Milford in this 41-15 verdict.

Milford darted in front of Fairfield 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Milford roared to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians narrowed the gap 8-6 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Milford faced off against Cincinnati West Clermont and Fairfield took on Middletown on Oct. 13 at Middletown High School.

Bryan comes up short in matchup with Millersburg West Holmes

Millersburg West Holmes notched a win against Bryan 70-50 on Oct. 27 in Ohio football.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.

The Knights opened a meager 42-28 gap over the Golden Bears at the intermission.

Millersburg West Holmes breathed fire to a 56-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Millersburg West Holmes faced off against New Philadelphia and Bryan took on Wauseon on Oct. 13 at Wauseon High School.

Mineral Ridge overpowers North Jackson Jackson-Milton in thorough fashion

Mineral Ridge scored early and often to roll over North Jackson Jackson-Milton 35-6 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 27.

Mineral Ridge jumped in front of North Jackson Jackson-Milton 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Bluejays.

Mineral Ridge thundered to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bluejays closed the lead with a 6-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Mineral Ridge and North Jackson Jackson-Milton faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, North Jackson Jackson-Milton faced off against Fairport Harbor Fairport and Mineral Ridge took on Berlin Center Western Reserve on Oct. 13 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

Minster sets early tone to dominate Bradford

Minster rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 50-8 win over Bradford during this Ohio football game on Oct. 27.

Minster steamrolled in front of Bradford 24-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats opened a huge 50-0 gap over the Railroaders at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Minster and Bradford were both scoreless.

The Railroaders outpointed the Wildcats 8-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Minster faced off against New Bremen and Bradford took on New Madison Tri-Village on Oct. 13 at New Madison Tri-Village High School.

Mogadore allows no points against Leavittsburg LaBrae

A suffocating defense helped Mogadore handle Leavittsburg LaBrae 28-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Mogadore moved in front of Leavittsburg LaBrae 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense thundered in front for a 28-0 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

The last time Mogadore and Leavittsburg LaBrae played in a 48-42 game on Nov. 13, 2021.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Mogadore faced off against Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Leavittsburg LaBrae took on Campbell Memorial on Oct. 13 at Leavittsburg LaBrae High School.

Napoleon narrowly defeats Bellevue

Napoleon knocked off Bellevue 41-24 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Napoleon opened with a 7-6 advantage over Bellevue through the first quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 21-12 advantage at halftime over the Redmen.

Napoleon thundered to a 34-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Oct. 13, Napoleon squared off with Bowling Green in a football game.

Nelsonville-York slips past Bellaire

Nelsonville-York finally found a way to top Bellaire 20-12 at Nelsonville-York High on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Nelsonville-York a 6-0 lead over Bellaire.

The Buckeyes registered a 12-6 advantage at halftime over the Big Reds.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Nelsonville-York and Bellaire locked in a 12-12 stalemate.

The Buckeyes held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Bellaire and Nelsonville-York played in a 20-0 game on Nov. 12, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Nelsonville-York faced off against McArthur Vinton County and Bellaire took on Belmont Union Local on Oct. 13 at Belmont Union Local High School.

New Bremen allows no points against Cincinnati College Prep

A suffocating defense helped New Bremen handle Cincinnati College Prep 35-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

New Bremen opened with a 21-0 advantage over Cincinnati College Prep through the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Cardinals got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 14, Cincinnati College Prep faced off against Cincinnati Gamble Montessori and New Bremen took on Minster on Oct. 13 at Minster High School.

New Madison Tri-Village defense stifles New Paris National Trail

Defense dominated as New Madison Tri-Village pitched a 35-0 shutout of New Paris National Trail during this Ohio football game on Oct. 27.

New Madison Tri-Village jumped in front of New Paris National Trail 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Patriots’ offense pulled in front for a 35-0 lead over the Blazers at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, New Madison Tri-Village and New Paris National Trail squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at New Madison Tri-Village High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, New Madison Tri-Village faced off against Bradford and New Paris National Trail took on West Alexandria Twin Valley South on Oct. 13 at West Alexandria Twin Valley South High School.

Newark Licking Valley overpowers Columbus East in thorough fashion

Newark Licking Valley controlled the action to earn an impressive 40-6 win against Columbus East for an Ohio high school football victory at Columbus East on Oct. 27.

Newark Licking Valley breathed fire in front of Columbus East 28-6 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Newark Licking Valley steamrolled to a 33-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Newark Licking Valley faced off against Granville.

Newcomerstown barely beats Columbus Grandview Heights

Newcomerstown topped Columbus Grandview Heights 17-14 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 27.

Newcomerstown moved in front of Columbus Grandview Heights 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Bobcats rallied with a 7-3 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Trojans prevailed.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Columbus Grandview Heights faced off against Lucasville Valley and Newcomerstown took on Strasburg on Oct. 13 at Strasburg High School.

Niles overwhelms Ashtabula Edgewood

Niles unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Ashtabula Edgewood 65-28 Friday at Niles Mckinley High on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Niles a 14-7 lead over Ashtabula Edgewood.

The Red Dragons registered a 35-21 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Niles charged to a 59-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Dragons held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Niles faced off against Struthers and Ashtabula Edgewood took on Jefferson on Oct. 13 at Jefferson Area High School.

Strong start sends North Canton Hoover over Columbus St. Francis DeSales

North Canton Hoover grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 23-21 win against Columbus St. Francis DeSales on Oct. 27 in Ohio football.

North Canton Hoover opened with a 20-7 advantage over Columbus St. Francis DeSales through the first quarter.

The Stallions trimmed the margin to make it 20-14 at halftime.

Columbus St. Francis DeSales came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over North Canton Hoover 21-20.

The Stallions had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Vikings won the session and the game with a 3-0 performance.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Columbus St Francis DeSales faced off against Cincinnati Northwest and North Canton Hoover took on Uniontown Green on Oct. 13 at Uniontown Green High School.

Norwalk St. Paul bests Toronto

Norwalk St. Paul raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 56-20 win over Toronto during this Ohio football game on Oct. 27.

Norwalk St. Paul opened with a 14-7 advantage over Toronto through the first quarter.

The Flyers opened a massive 43-7 gap over the Red Knights at the intermission.

Norwalk St. Paul and Toronto each scored in the third quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Toronto faced off against Caldwell.

Oak Harbor dominates Tontogany Otsego in convincing showing

Oak Harbor controlled the action to earn an impressive 49-20 win against Tontogany Otsego during this Ohio football game on Oct. 27.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Oak Harbor faced off against Pemberville Eastwood and Tontogany Otsego took on Millbury Lake on Oct. 13 at Millbury Lake High School.

Olmsted Falls darts by Oregon Clay

Olmsted Falls recorded a big victory over Oregon Clay 40-12 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 27.

Olmsted Falls opened with a 7-6 advantage over Oregon Clay through the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Eagles with a 12-10 lead over the Bulldogs heading into the second quarter.

Olmsted Falls broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 40-12 lead over Oregon Clay.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Recently on Oct. 13, Oregon Clay squared off with Sylvania Southview in a football game.

Ottawa Hills bests Castalia Margaretta

Ottawa Hills handled Castalia Margaretta 42-7 in an impressive showing in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Ottawa Hills a 6-0 lead over Castalia Margaretta.

The Green Bears registered a 28-7 advantage at intermission over the Polar Bears.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Ottawa Hills and Castalia Margaretta were both scoreless.

The Green Bears got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time Castalia Margaretta and Ottawa Hills played in a 37-23 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Ottawa Hills faced off against Montpelier and Castalia Margaretta took on Gibsonburg on Oct. 13 at Castalia Margaretta High School.

Painesville Riverside tacks win on Maple Heights

Painesville Riverside recorded a big victory over Maple Heights 36-14 on Oct. 27 in Ohio football.

Recently on Oct. 13, Painesville Riverside squared off with Mayfield in a football game.

Pandora-Gilboa survives for narrow win over Leipsic

Pandora-Gilboa topped Leipsic 33-24 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Pandora-Gilboa High on Oct. 27.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Vikings had a 14-13 edge on the Rockets at the beginning of the third quarter.

Pandora-Gilboa broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 19-16 lead over Leipsic.

The Rockets held on with a 14-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Pandora-Gilboa and Leipsic played in a 33-21 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Pandora-Gilboa faced off against Mt Blanchard Riverdale and Leipsic took on Delphos Jefferson on Oct. 13 at Leipsic High School.

Pataskala Watkins Memorial sprints past Columbus Independence

Pataskala Watkins Memorial grabbed an 18-8 victory at the expense of Columbus Independence in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 27.

The scoreboard showed the 76ers with an 8-6 lead over the Warriors heading into the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Warriors fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the 76ers.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Columbus Independence faced off against Columbus West and Pataskala Watkins Memorial took on Zanesville on Oct. 13 at Zanesville High School.

Pemberville Eastwood allows no points against Marion Pleasant

A suffocating defense helped Pemberville Eastwood handle Marion Pleasant 14-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first, second and third quarters.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Pemberville Eastwood faced off against Oak Harbor and Marion Pleasant took on Marion Harding on Oct. 13 at Marion Pleasant High School.

Perry shuts out Mantua Crestwood

Defense dominated as Perry pitched a 56-0 shutout of Mantua Crestwood in Ohio high school football on Oct. 27.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Perry faced off against Chesterland West Geauga and Mantua Crestwood took on Kirtland on Oct. 13 at Kirtland High School.

Perrysburg claims tight victory against Toledo Whitmer

Perrysburg finally found a way to top Toledo Whitmer 20-14 at Toledo Whitmer High on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Perrysburg a 7-0 lead over Toledo Whitmer.

The Yellow Jackets registered a 13-0 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Perrysburg breathed fire to a 20-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers narrowed the gap 14-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Toledo Whitmer faced off against Findlay and Perrysburg took on Holland Springfield on Oct. 13 at Holland Springfield High School.

Pickerington Central sets early tone to dominate New Albany

A swift early pace pushed Pickerington Central past New Albany Friday 42-16 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Pickerington Central jumped in front of New Albany 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers registered a 28-3 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Pickerington Central stormed to a 35-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles rallied with a 13-7 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Tigers prevailed.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Pickerington Central faced off against Lancaster and New Albany took on Pickerington North on Oct. 13 at Pickerington North High School.

Pickerington North defense stifles Westerville Central

Pickerington North’s defense throttled Westerville Central, resulting in a 28-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Pickerington North moved in front of Westerville Central 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Warhawks’ expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Pickerington North and Westerville Central were both scoreless.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Westerville Central and Pickerington North faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Westerville Central High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Pickerington North faced off against New Albany and Westerville Central took on Galloway Westland on Oct. 13 at Westerville Central High School.

Poland Seminary scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss East Liverpool

Poland Seminary broke to an early lead and topped East Liverpool 42-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Poland Seminary faced off against Cortland Lakeview and East Liverpool took on New Cumberland Oak Glen on Oct. 13 at New Cumberland Oak Glen High School.

Portsmouth overcomes deficit and Proctorville Fairland

Proctorville Fairland’s advantage forced Portsmouth to dig down, but it did to earn a 50-38 win Friday at Proctorville Fairland High on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

Proctorville Fairland showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-7 advantage over Portsmouth as the first quarter ended.

The Dragons proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 25-18 advantage over the Trojans at the half.

The scoreboard showed Proctorville Fairland with a 32-31 lead over Portsmouth heading into the third quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Trojans, as they climbed out of a hole with a 50-38 scoring margin.

Last season, Portsmouth and Proctorville Fairland faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Portsmouth High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Proctorville Fairland faced off against Coal Grove and Portsmouth took on South Point on Oct. 13 at Portsmouth High School.

Portsmouth Notre Dame darts past Beallsville with early burst

A swift early pace pushed Portsmouth Notre Dame past Beallsville Friday 65-16 at Portsmouth Notre Dame High on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Portsmouth Notre Dame faced off against Willow Wood Symmes Valley and Beallsville took on Paden City on Oct. 13 at Beallsville High School.

Powell Olentangy Liberty carves slim margin over Findlay

Powell Olentangy Liberty posted a narrow 36-35 win over Findlay in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Powell Olentangy Liberty a 14-7 lead over Findlay.

The two squads struggled a 21-21 standstill as the third quarter opened.

Findlay jumped a close margin over Powell Olentangy Liberty as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Patriots fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Trojans.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Findlay faced off against Toledo Whitmer and Powell Olentangy Liberty took on Hilliard Davidson on Oct. 13 at Hilliard Davidson High School.

Reedsville Eastern allows no points against Sugar Grove Berne Union

Defense dominated as Reedsville Eastern pitched a 48-0 shutout of Sugar Grove Berne Union during this Ohio football game on Oct. 27.

Reedsville Eastern darted in front of Sugar Grove Berne Union 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles opened a towering 34-0 gap over the Rockets at the intermission.

Reedsville Eastern stormed to a 48-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Reedsville Eastern faced off against Belpre and Sugar Grove Berne Union took on Lancaster Fisher Catholic on Oct. 14 at Lancaster Fisher Catholic High School.

Rootstown dominates Ravenna Southeast

Rootstown dominated from start to finish in an imposing 43-7 win over Ravenna Southeast in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 27.

Rootstown opened with a 30-0 advantage over Ravenna Southeast through the first quarter.

The Pirates didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 30-7 at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Rovers held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Rootstown and Ravenna Southeast played in a 18-13 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Rootstown faced off against Ravenna Southeast and Rootstown took on Ravenna Southeast on Oct. 13 at Ravenna Southeast High School.

Springfield sets early tone to dominate Huber Heights Wayne

Springfield took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Huber Heights Wayne 38-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The last time Springfield and Huber Heights Wayne played in a 21-7 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Huber Heights Wayne faced off against Springboro and Springfield took on Miamisburg on Oct. 13 at Miamisburg High School.

Springfield Northeastern carves slim margin over Jamestown Greeneview

Springfield Northeastern topped Jamestown Greeneview 14-7 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 27.

Jamestown Greeneview started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over Springfield Northeastern at the end of the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Springfield Northeastern and Jamestown Greeneview were both scoreless.

It took an 8-0 rally, but the Jets were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

Last season, Springfield Northeastern and Jamestown Greeneview squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Jamestown Greeneview High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Springfield Northeastern faced off against Mechanicsburg and Jamestown Greeneview took on Springfield Catholic Central on Oct. 13 at Springfield Catholic Central High School.

Springfield Shawnee delivers statement win over Waverly

Springfield Shawnee recorded a big victory over Waverly 37-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Springfield Shawnee moved in front of Waverly 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Braves opened a mammoth 30-0 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

Springfield Shawnee breathed fire to a 37-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers rallied in the final quarter, but the Braves skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Springfield Shawnee faced off against Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan and Waverly took on McDermott Northwest on Oct. 13 at Waverly High School.

St. Henry defeats De Graff Riverside

St. Henry handled De Graff Riverside 28-5 in an impressive showing for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 27.

St. Henry jumped in front of De Graff Riverside 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Redskins’ offense charged in front for a 21-3 lead over the Pirates at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Redskins got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-2 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, De Graff Riverside faced off against Covington and St. Henry took on Maria Stein Marion Local on Oct. 13 at St. Henry.

St. Marys’ speedy start jolts Wauseon

St. Marys controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 42-14 victory over Wauseon at St. Marys on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave St. Marys a 14-0 lead over Wauseon.

The Roughriders fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Indians’ expense.

St. Marys and Wauseon each scored in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 42-14.

In recent action on Oct. 13, St. Marys faced off against Elida and Wauseon took on Bryan on Oct. 13 at Wauseon High School.

St. Clairsville delivers statement win over Columbus Marion-Franklin

St. Clairsville controlled the action to earn an impressive 44-12 win against Columbus Marion-Franklin for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave St. Clairsville a 14-0 lead over Columbus Marion-Franklin.

St. Clairsville opened a lopsided 24-6 gap over Columbus Marion-Franklin at the intermission.

St. Clairsville stormed to a 38-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

St. Clairsville got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, St. Clairsville faced off against Wheeling Park and Columbus Marion-Franklin took on Columbus South on Oct. 19 at Columbus South High School.

Steubenville shuts out Carrollton

Defense dominated as Steubenville pitched a 42-0 shutout of Carrollton in Ohio high school football on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Steubenville a 7-0 lead over Carrollton.

The Big Red’s offense roared in front for a 28-0 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Steubenville jumped to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Big Red got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Steubenville and Carrollton played in a 33-13 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Steubenville faced off against Hunting Valley University and Carrollton took on Beloit West Branch on Oct. 13 at Beloit West Branch High School.

Streetsboro dominates East Liverpool Beaver Local in convincing showing

Streetsboro’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from East Liverpool Beaver Local 41-20 on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

Streetsboro opened with a 13-6 advantage over East Liverpool Beaver Local through the first quarter.

The Rockets fought to a 27-13 intermission margin at the Beavers’ expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Rockets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Recently on Oct. 13, East Liverpool Beaver Local squared off with Cambridge in a football game.

Struthers edges past Girard in tough test

Struthers topped Girard 21-16 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 27.

Girard started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Struthers at the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense moved in front for a 14-10 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Struthers moved to a 21-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Struthers and Girard squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Struthers High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Struthers faced off against Niles and Girard took on Hubbard on Oct. 13 at Hubbard High School.

Sugarcreek Garaway scores early, pulls away from Ironton Rock Hill

A swift early pace pushed Sugarcreek Garaway past Ironton Rock Hill Friday 45-7 for an Ohio high school football victory at Sugarcreek Garaway High on Oct. 27.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Magnolia Sandy Valley and Ironton Rock Hill took on Chesapeake on Oct. 13 at Chesapeake High School.

Sunbury Big Walnut rides to cruise-control win over Columbus Northland

Sunbury Big Walnut handled Columbus Northland 43-14 in an impressive showing during this Ohio football game on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Sunbury Big Walnut a 16-7 lead over Columbus Northland.

The Golden Eagles opened a narrow 22-7 gap over the Vikings at the intermission.

Sunbury Big Walnut pulled to a 43-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 19, Columbus Northland faced off against Columbus Beechcroft and Sunbury Big Walnut took on Dublin Scioto on Oct. 13 at Sunbury Big Walnut High School.

Sylvania Southview defense stifles Cleveland Rhodes

A suffocating defense helped Sylvania Southview handle Cleveland Rhodes 49-0 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 27.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Sylvania Southview faced off against Oregon Clay.

Thornville Sheridan delivers statement win over McConnelsville Morgan

Thornville Sheridan dismissed McConnelsville Morgan by a 49-28 count on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

Thornville Sheridan moved in front of McConnelsville Morgan 15-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Generals’ offense roared in front for a 28-7 lead over the Raiders at halftime.

Thornville Sheridan breathed fire to a 42-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders managed an 8-7 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Thornville Sheridan and McConnelsville Morgan squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at McConnelsville Morgan High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Thornville Sheridan faced off against Dresden Tri-Valley and McConnelsville Morgan took on Byesville Meadowbrook on Oct. 13 at Byesville Meadowbrook High School.

Tiffin Columbian sets early tone to dominate Ashland

A swift early pace pushed Tiffin Columbian past Ashland Friday 49-21 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 27.

Tiffin Columbian darted in front of Ashland 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tornadoes opened a huge 35-0 gap over the Arrows at halftime.

Ashland responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 42-13.

The Tornadoes maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 8-7 in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Oct. 13, Tiffin Columbian squared off with Norwalk in a football game.

Tipp City Tippecanoe overpowers Mt. Orab Western Brown in thorough fashion

Tipp City Tippecanoe handled Mt. Orab Western Brown 49-20 in an impressive showing for an Ohio high school football victory at Tipp City Tippecanoe High on Oct. 27.

Tipp City Tippecanoe steamrolled in front of Mt. Orab Western Brown 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Devils’ offense roared in front for a 42-7 lead over the Broncos at the intermission.

Tipp City Tippecanoe breathed fire to a 49-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Red Devils enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Broncos’ 13-0 advantage in the final quarter.

The last time Tipp City Tippecanoe and Mt Orab Western Brown played in a 41-30 game on Nov. 11, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 13, Mt Orab Western Brown squared off with Goshen in a football game.

Toledo Central Catholic darts past Bowling Green with early burst

Toledo Central Catholic left no doubt in recording a 42-7 win over Bowling Green on Oct. 27 in Ohio football.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Toledo Central Catholic faced off against Toledo St. Francis de Sales and Bowling Green took on Napoleon on Oct. 13 at Bowling Green High School.

Trotwood-Madison defense stifles Dayton Oakwood

A suffocating defense helped Trotwood-Madison handle Dayton Oakwood 42-0 at Trotwood-Madison High on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Dayton Oakwood faced off against Bellbrook.

Troy claims victory against Riverside Stebbins

Troy notched a win against Riverside Stebbins 26-7 on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

Troy opened with a 7-0 advantage over Riverside Stebbins through the first quarter.

The Trojans’ offense moved in front for a 10-0 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Troy thundered to a 19-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Troy and Riverside Stebbins faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Riverside Stebbins High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Troy faced off against Fairborn.

Uniontown Green scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Columbus St. Charles

Uniontown Green left no doubt in recording a 44-14 win over Columbus St. Charles on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Uniontown Green a 17-0 lead over Columbus St. Charles.

The Bulldogs fought to a 37-0 halftime margin at the Cardinals’ expense.

Uniontown Green and Columbus St. Charles each scored in the third quarter.

The Cardinals rallied with a 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Bulldogs prevailed.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Columbus St Charles faced off against Cleveland Heights Lutheran East and Uniontown Green took on North Canton Hoover on Oct. 13 at Uniontown Green High School.

Uniontown Lake overwhelms Massillon Perry

Uniontown Lake dominated Massillon Perry 35-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

Uniontown Lake steamrolled in front of Massillon Perry 35-14 to begin the fourth quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Blue Streaks and the Panthers were both scoreless.

Last season, Uniontown Lake and Massillon Perry squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Massillon Perry High School.

Upper Arlington dominates Thomas Worthington

Upper Arlington dismissed Thomas Worthington by a 46-3 count for an Ohio high school football victory at Upper Arlington High on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Upper Arlington a 25-3 lead over Thomas Worthington.

The Golden Bears’ offense stormed in front for a 39-3 lead over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Upper Arlington breathed fire to a 46-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Upper Arlington and Thomas Worthington squared off on Oct. 29, 2021 at Upper Arlington High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Upper Arlington faced off against Dublin Coffman and Thomas Worthington took on Hilliard Darby on Oct. 13 at Thomas Worthington High School.

Urbana dominates Chillicothe Unioto

Urbana dominated Chillicothe Unioto 56-21 on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Chillicothe Unioto faced off against Bainbridge Paint Valley and Urbana took on New Carlisle Tecumseh on Oct. 13 at Urbana High School.

Van Wert sprints past Caledonia River Valley

Van Wert collected a solid win over Caledonia River Valley in a 48-30 verdict in Ohio high school football on Oct. 27.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Van Wert faced off against Kenton and Caledonia River Valley took on Galion on Oct. 13 at Galion High School.

Vandalia Butler shuts out Elida

Vandalia Butler’s defense throttled Elida, resulting in a 17-0 shutout on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

The Aviators registered a 10-0 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Aviators got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Vandalia Butler faced off against Dayton West Carrollton and Elida took on St. Marys on Oct. 13 at St. Marys Memorial.

Versailles defense stifles Troy Christian

Versailles’ defense throttled Troy Christian, resulting in a 40-0 shutout on Oct. 27 in Ohio football.

Versailles pulled in front of Troy Christian 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers’ offense steamrolled in front for a 35-0 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Versailles thundered to a 40-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Versailles faced off against Coldwater and Troy Christian took on Sidney Lehman Catholic on Oct. 13 at Troy Christian High School.

Wapakoneta overwhelms New Richmond

Wapakoneta dismissed New Richmond by a 63-21 count on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Wapakoneta faced off against Lima Bath and New Richmond took on Wilmington on Oct. 13 at New Richmond High School.

Warren G. Harding defense stifles Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary

Defense dominated as Warren G. Harding pitched a 35-0 shutout of Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Warren G. Harding a 14-0 lead over Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary.

The Raiders opened an immense 28-0 gap over the Fighting Irish at halftime.

Warren G. Harding pulled to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Akron St Vincent – St Mary and Warren G. Harding squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Warren G. Harding High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Akron St Vincent – St Mary faced off against Cleveland VASJ and Warren G. Harding took on Massillon on Oct. 13 at Massillon Washington High School.

Resolve: Washington Court House Miami Trace comes from behind to topple Columbus Hamilton Township

Washington Court House Miami Trace overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 55-34 win over Columbus Hamilton Township in Ohio high school football on Oct. 27.

Columbus Hamilton Township showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-0 advantage over Washington Court House Miami Trace as the first quarter ended.

The Panthers kept a 28-20 halftime margin at the Rangers’ expense.

Washington Court House Miami Trace darted to a 42-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 13-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Columbus Hamilton Township faced off against Bloom-Carroll and Washington Court House Miami Trace took on Hillsboro on Oct. 13 at Hillsboro High School.

Waterford bests Corning Miller

Waterford unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Corning Miller 35-12 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Waterford a 14-0 lead over Corning Miller.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Waterford jumped to a 28-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Waterford faced off against Glouster Trimble and Corning Miller took on Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans on Oct. 13 at Corning Miller High School.

Waynesville allows no points against Carlisle

Waynesville’s defense throttled Carlisle, resulting in a 38-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Waynesville pulled in front of Carlisle 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans opened a giant 31-0 gap over the Indians at the intermission.

Waynesville pulled to a 38-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Carlisle and Waynesville squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Carlisle High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Waynesville faced off against Eaton and Carlisle took on Middletown Madison on Oct. 13 at Middletown Madison High School.

West Alexandria Twin Valley South prevails over Cincinnati Deer Park

It was a tough night for Cincinnati Deer Park which was overmatched by West Alexandria Twin Valley South in this 34-7 verdict.

The Panthers’ offense moved in front for a 20-7 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

West Alexandria Twin Valley South charged to a 34-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Oct. 13, West Alexandria Twin Valley South faced off against New Paris National Trail and Cincinnati Deer Park took on Cincinnati Mariemont on Oct. 13 at Cincinnati Deer Park High School.

West Chester Lakota West defense stifles Cincinnati Western Hills

A suffocating defense helped West Chester Lakota West handle Cincinnati Western Hills 69-0 on Oct. 27 in Ohio football.

In recent action on Oct. 13, West Chester Lakota West faced off against Mason and Cincinnati Western Hills took on Cincinnati Woodward on Oct. 13 at Cincinnati Woodward High School.

West Jefferson overwhelms Grove City Christian

West Jefferson controlled the action to earn an impressive 45-14 win against Grove City Christian in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Roughriders’ offense breathed fire in front for a 27-7 lead over the Eagles at halftime.

West Jefferson charged to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles narrowed the gap 7-3 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Recently on Oct. 13, West Jefferson squared off with Milford Center Fairbanks in a football game.

West Lafayette Ridgewood crushes Richmond Edison

West Lafayette Ridgewood unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Richmond Edison 33-8 Friday for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 27.

Defense ruled the first quarter as West Lafayette Ridgewood and Richmond Edison were both scoreless.

The Generals fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

West Lafayette Ridgewood breathed fire to a 27-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Generals chalked up this decision in spite of the Wildcats’ spirited final-quarter performance.

In recent action on Oct. 13, West Lafayette Ridgewood faced off against Uhrichsville Claymont and Richmond Edison took on Cadiz Harrison Central on Oct. 13 at Cadiz Harrison Central High School.

West Liberty-Salem rides to cruise-control win over Lucasville Valley

West Liberty-Salem controlled the action to earn an impressive 47-7 win against Lucasville Valley in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Tigers opened a monstrous 27-7 gap over the Indians at halftime.

West Liberty-Salem breathed fire to a 47-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, West Liberty-Salem faced off against North Lewisburg Triad and Lucasville Valley took on Columbus Grandview Heights on Oct. 13 at Columbus Grandview Heights High School.

Westerville North records thin win against Lancaster

Westerville North finally found a way to top Lancaster 31-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Westerville North faced off against Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Lancaster took on Pickerington Central on Oct. 13 at Lancaster High School.

Westerville South thwarts Columbus Briggs’ quest

Westerville South grabbed a 49-30 victory at the expense of Columbus Briggs on Oct. 27 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Westerville South a 14-0 lead over Columbus Briggs.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Bruins made it 28-16.

Westerville South darted to a 35-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-8 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Columbus Briggs faced off against Columbus Walnut Ridge and Westerville South took on Columbus Franklin Heights on Oct. 13 at Westerville South High School.

Wheelersburg defense stifles Columbus Africentric

Wheelersburg’s defense throttled Columbus Africentric, resulting in a 34-0 shutout at Wheelersburg High on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

Wheelersburg stormed in front of Columbus Africentric 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Wheelersburg thundered to a 31-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Recently on Oct. 13, Wheelersburg squared off with Minford in a football game.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne races in front to defeat Toledo Start

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne left no doubt in recording a 41-6 win over Toledo Start in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne opened with a 20-0 advantage over Toledo Start through the first quarter.

The Generals fought to a 27-0 halftime margin at the Spartans’ expense.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne stormed to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Generals enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Spartans’ 6-0 advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne faced off against Sylvania Northview and Toledo Start took on Toledo Woodward on Oct. 13 at Toledo Start High School.

Williamsburg shuts out New Lebanon Dixie

A suffocating defense helped Williamsburg handle New Lebanon Dixie 73-0 for an Ohio high school football victory at Williamsburg High on Oct. 27.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Williamsburg faced off against Bethel-Tate and New Lebanon Dixie took on Arcanum on Oct. 13 at Arcanum High School.

Woodsfield Monroe Central comes from behind to stop Crown City South Gallia

Woodsfield Monroe Central trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 31-21 win over Crown City South Gallia in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Crown City South Gallia started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Woodsfield Monroe Central at the end of the first quarter.

The Seminoles and the Rebels were deadlocked at 14-14 heading to the third quarter.

Crown City South Gallia jumped a meager margin over Woodsfield Monroe Central as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Seminoles pulled off a stirring 17-0 final quarter to trip the Rebels.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against Matamoras Frontier and Crown City South Gallia took on Beaver Eastern on Oct. 13 at Beaver Eastern High School.

Youngstown Ursuline dominates New Philadelphia

Youngstown Ursuline controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-7 win against New Philadelphia on Oct. 27 in Ohio football.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Youngstown Ursuline faced off against Youngstown Chaney and New Philadelphia took on Millersburg West Holmes on Oct. 13 at New Philadelphia High School.

Zanesville West Muskingum narrowly defeats Belmont Union Local

Zanesville West Muskingum grabbed a 42-26 victory at the expense of Belmont Union Local for an Ohio high school football victory at Zanesville West Muskingum High on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Zanesville West Muskingum a 21-7 lead over Belmont Union Local.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Jets made it 21-14.

Zanesville West Muskingum darted to a 35-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tornadoes held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against Coshocton and Belmont Union Local took on Bellaire on Oct. 13 at Belmont Union Local High School.

