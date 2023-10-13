Cincinnati Mt. Healthy controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 46-9 victory over Oxford Talawanda for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Mt. Healthy a 34-9 lead over Oxford Talawanda.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Fighting Owls and the Brave were both scoreless.

Cincinnati Mt. Healthy charged to a 40-9 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Fighting Owls got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Cincinnati Mt Healthy and Oxford Talawanda faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Cincinnati Mt Healthy High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Oxford Talawanda faced off against Cincinnati Northwest and Cincinnati Mt Healthy took on Harrison on Sept. 29 at Cincinnati Mt Healthy High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.