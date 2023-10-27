Martins Ferry cut in front to start, but East Knox answered the challenge to collect a 35-17 victory in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 27.

Martins Ferry started on steady ground by forging a 10-0 lead over East Knox at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense moved in front for a 14-10 lead over the Purple Riders at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 21-17.

The Bulldogs held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

