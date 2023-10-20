Galion’s defense throttled Marion Harding, resulting in a 34-0 shutout on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Galion a 21-0 lead over Marion Harding.

The Tigers registered a 27-0 advantage at intermission over the Presidents.

Galion charged to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Galion and Marion Harding faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Galion High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Marion Harding faced off against Ontario and Galion took on Pleasant on Oct. 6 at Pleasant High School.

