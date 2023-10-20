Mt. Gilead collected a solid win over Cardington-Lincoln in a 25-6 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The Indians opened a modest 13-0 gap over the Pirates at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Indians got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-6 edge.

The last time Mt Gilead and Cardington-Lincoln played in a 44-13 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Loudonville and Mt Gilead took on Northmor on Oct. 6 at Mt Gilead High School.

