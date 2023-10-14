JEROMESILLE — The 49th annual Hillsdale Arts & Crafts show will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hillsdale High School.

More than 100 vendors will be on hand with items ranging from baked goods to Christmas decorations to handcrafted items, leatherwork, ceramics, toys, quilts, paper crafts, wood carvings, and more.

Food will also be served throughout the day by the Academic Booster Club. Come join the fun and festivities and get a head start on your Christmas shopping.

Hillsdale High School is located near the intersection of U.S. 30 and 30-A.

For more information, email at tselvage@hillsdalelocalschools.org or call the school at 419-368-6841.

You can also check us out on the web at http://www.hillsdale.k12.oh.us/7-12/arts-crafts-festival-2023