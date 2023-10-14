BELLVILLE — An early dose of momentum helped Highland to a 21-11 runaway past Clear Fork on Friday night in Bellville.

The Scots jumped in front of the hosts 14-0 heading to the second quarter.

The Colts put a field goal on the scoreboard for the only mark in the second period.

Clear Fork closed to within 21-11 heading to the final 12 minutes, but could get no closer as neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Highland improves to 5-4 overall, 2-4 in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference. The Scots host Ontario on Friday night.

The Colts fall to 1-8, 0-6, and will finish the season at River Valley next week.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Bellville Clear Fork faced off against Marion Harding and Marengo Highland took on Galion on Sept. 29 at Galion High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.