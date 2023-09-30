Galion topped Marengo Highland 23-21 in a tough tilt during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Galion and Marengo Highland settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Tigers’ offense jumped in front for a 20-14 lead over the Fighting Scots at the intermission.

Marengo Highland stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 23-21.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

