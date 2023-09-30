Marion Harding earned a convincing 35-7 win over Bellville Clear Fork in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The Presidents opened a slim 14-0 gap over the Colts at the intermission.

Marion Harding jumped to a 35-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Marion Harding and Bellville Clear Fork faced off on Oct. 15, 2021 at Bellville Clear Fork High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Bellville Clear Fork faced off against Ontario and Marion Harding took on Marengo Highland on Sept. 15 at Marengo Highland High School.

