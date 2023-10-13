OHSAA football scores for October 13, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Alliance allows no points against Minerva

Alliance’s defense throttled Minerva, resulting in a 61-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Last season, Alliance and Minerva squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Minerva High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Alliance faced off against Carrollton and Minerva took on Salem on Sept. 29 at Minerva High School.

Alliance Marlington sets early tone to dominate Salem

Alliance Marlington rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 37-20 win over Salem for an Ohio high school football victory at Salem High on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Alliance Marlington a 14-0 lead over Salem.

The Dukes opened a monstrous 27-0 gap over the Quakers at the intermission.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Salem inched back to a 34-13 deficit.

The Quakers outpointed the Dukes 7-3 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Salem and Alliance Marlington squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Alliance Marlington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Salem faced off against Minerva and Alliance Marlington took on Beloit West Branch on Sept. 29 at Beloit West Branch High School.

Andover Pymatuning Valley routs Ashtabula St. John

Andover Pymatuning Valley unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Ashtabula St. John 60-6 Friday in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

The last time Andover Pymatuning Valley and Ashtabula St. John played in a 40-0 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Andover Pymatuning Valley faced off against Fairport Harbor Fairport and Ashtabula St. John took on Windham on Sept. 29 at Windham High School.

Anna posts win at Fort Recovery’s expense

Anna eventually beat Fort Recovery 35-25 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

The last time Anna and Fort Recovery played in a 35-20 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Anna faced off against Versailles and Fort Recovery took on Maria Stein Marion Local on Sept. 29 at Fort Recovery High School.

Ansonia darts past Camden Preble Shawnee with early burst

Ansonia controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 48-20 victory over Camden Preble Shawnee in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

Ansonia opened with a 14-0 advantage over Camden Preble Shawnee through the first quarter.

The Tigers opened an immense 22-6 gap over the Arrows at the intermission.

Ansonia roared to a 48-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Ansonia and Camden Preble Shawnee faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Ansonia High School.

In recent action on Oct. 5, Camden Preble Shawnee faced off against Arcanum and Ansonia took on New Paris National Trail on Sept. 29 at Ansonia High School.

Antwerp bests Paulding

Antwerp rolled past Paulding for a comfortable 38-6 victory in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

Last season, Antwerp and Paulding squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Antwerp High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Paulding faced off against Hicksville and Antwerp took on Haviland Wayne Trace on Sept. 29 at Antwerp High School.

Arcanum rally stops New Lebanon Dixie

New Lebanon Dixie cut in front to start, but Arcanum answered the challenge to collect a 47-7 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

New Lebanon Dixie showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Arcanum as the first quarter ended.

The Trojans’ offense jumped in front for a 37-7 lead over the Greyhounds at halftime.

Arcanum thundered to a 40-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Arcanum and New Lebanon Dixie played in a 28-0 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 5, Arcanum faced off against Camden Preble Shawnee and New Lebanon Dixie took on West Alexandria Twin Valley South on Sept. 29 at West Alexandria Twin Valley South High School.

Archbold rally stops Hamler Patrick Henry

Archbold seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 59-22 over Hamler Patrick Henry on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

Hamler Patrick Henry started on steady ground by forging an 8-3 lead over Archbold at the end of the first quarter.

The Blue Streaks kept a 37-22 intermission margin at the Patriots’ expense.

Archbold thundered to a 59-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Hamler Patrick Henry and Archbold played in a 20-14 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Archbold faced off against Swanton and Hamler Patrick Henry took on Liberty Center on Sept. 29 at Liberty Center High School.

Arlington dominates Van Buren in convincing showing

Arlington rolled past Van Buren for a comfortable 28-6 victory during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Arlington an 8-0 lead over Van Buren.

The Red Devils registered a 15-6 advantage at intermission over the Black Knights.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Red Devils held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Arlington and Van Buren played in a 35-10 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Arlington faced off against McComb and Van Buren took on Pandora-Gilboa on Sept. 29 at Pandora-Gilboa High School.

Ashtabula Edgewood prevails over Jefferson

Ashtabula Edgewood dominated from start to finish in an imposing 54-7 win over Jefferson in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Ashtabula Edgewood opened with a 34-0 advantage over Jefferson through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 41-7.

The Warriors got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

Last season, Jefferson and Ashtabula Edgewood faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Ashtabula Edgewood High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Jefferson faced off against Ashtabula Lakeside and Ashtabula Edgewood took on Madison on Sept. 29 at Ashtabula Edgewood High School.

Ashtabula Lakeside takes down Conneaut

Ashtabula Lakeside left no doubt on Friday, controlling Conneaut from start to finish for a 30-6 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Ashtabula Lakeside a 16-0 lead over Conneaut.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Conneaut showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 16-6.

The Dragons held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Ashtabula Lakeside faced off against Jefferson and Conneaut took on Geneva on Sept. 29 at Conneaut High School.

Aurora pockets slim win over Barberton

Aurora topped Barberton 35-33 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

Aurora darted in front of Barberton 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Green Men registered a 14-7 advantage at halftime over the Magics.

Aurora darted to a 21-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Magics rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Green Men skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Barberton and Aurora faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Aurora High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Aurora faced off against Tallmadge.

Austintown Fitch shuts out Youngstown Boardman

A suffocating defense helped Austintown Fitch handle Youngstown Boardman 36-0 on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

Last season, Austintown Fitch and Youngstown Boardman faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Austintown Fitch High School.

Recently on Sept. 29, Youngstown Boardman squared off with Warren G. Harding in a football game.

Baltimore Liberty Union narrowly defeats Circleville

Baltimore Liberty Union pushed past Circleville for a 21-7 win on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Lions registered a 7-0 advantage at halftime over the Tigers.

Baltimore Liberty Union thundered to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions chalked up this decision in spite of the Tigers’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Circleville and Baltimore Liberty Union squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Baltimore Liberty Union High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Circleville faced off against Columbus Hamilton Township and Baltimore Liberty Union took on Lancaster Fairfield Union on Sept. 29 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

Barnesville races in front to defeat Sarahsville Shenandoah

Barnesville scored early and often in a 51-12 win over Sarahsville Shenandoah at Sarahsville Shenandoah High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Barnesville a 14-0 lead over Sarahsville Shenandoah.

The Shamrocks opened a towering 37-6 gap over the Zeps at halftime.

Barnesville thundered to a 44-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Shamrocks held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Barnesville and Sarahsville Shenandoah squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Barnesville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Sarahsville Shenandoah faced off against Woodsfield Monroe Central and Barnesville took on Caldwell on Sept. 29 at Caldwell High School.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon rides to cruise-control win over Elmore Woodmore

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Elmore Woodmore 50-7 for an Ohio high school football victory at Elmore Woodmore High on Oct. 13.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Elmore Woodmore faced off against Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon took on Willard on Sept. 29 at Willard High School.

Beaver Eastern denies Crown City South Gallia’s challenge

Beaver Eastern pushed past Crown City South Gallia for a 27-8 win on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Eagles registered a 14-8 advantage at halftime over the Rebels.

Beaver Eastern moved to a 20-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Beaver Eastern faced off against Willow Wood Symmes Valley and Crown City South Gallia took on Portsmouth Sciotoville East on Sept. 29 at Crown City South Gallia High School.

Bellbrook scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Dayton Oakwood

An early dose of momentum helped Bellbrook to a 37-13 runaway past Dayton Oakwood at Bellbrook High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Bellbrook a 14-0 lead over Dayton Oakwood.

The Golden Eagles opened a massive 30-0 gap over the Lumberjacks at the intermission.

Bellbrook and Dayton Oakwood each scored in the third quarter.

The Golden Eagles maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the final quarter.

The last time Bellbrook and Dayton Oakwood played in a 49-14 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Bellbrook faced off against Franklin and Dayton Oakwood took on Brookville on Sept. 29 at Dayton Oakwood High School.

Bellefontaine breaks out early to defeat Plain City Jonathan Alder

Bellefontaine took control early but had to hold on for a hard-fought 28-23 victory over upstart Plain City Jonathan Alder in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Bellefontaine a 15-0 lead over Plain City Jonathan Alder.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Pioneers fought to 22-17.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

The last time Bellefontaine and Plain City Jonathan Alder played in a 27-7 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Plain City Jonathan Alder faced off against London and Bellefontaine took on New Carlisle Tecumseh on Sept. 29 at New Carlisle Tecumseh High School.

Belmont Union Local’s early pace exhausts Bellaire

After jumping in front early, Belmont Union Local held off Bellaire squad for a 20-14 win in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

Belmont Union Local opened with a 13-0 advantage over Bellaire through the first quarter.

The Jets registered a 20-6 advantage at intermission over the Big Reds.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Big Reds outpointed the Jets 8-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Bellaire and Belmont Union Local faced off on Oct. 15, 2022 at Bellaire High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Belmont Union Local faced off against Cambridge and Bellaire took on St. Clairsville on Sept. 30 at Bellaire High School.

Beloit West Branch crushes Carrollton

Beloit West Branch controlled the action to earn an impressive 49-14 win against Carrollton for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

Beloit West Branch jumped in front of Carrollton 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

Beloit West Branch fought to a 42-14 halftime margin at Carrollton’s expense.

Beloit West Branch stormed to a 49-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Beloit West Branch and Carrollton played in a 42-20 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Beloit West Branch faced off against Alliance Marlington and Carrollton took on Alliance on Sept. 29 at Alliance High School.

Berlin Center Western Reserve sets early tone to dominate Mineral Ridge

A swift early pace pushed Berlin Center Western Reserve past Mineral Ridge Friday 28-14 for an Ohio high school football victory at Berlin Center Western Reserve High on Oct. 13.

Berlin Center Western Reserve opened with a 28-7 advantage over Mineral Ridge through the first quarter.

Mineral Ridge fought back in the third quarter to make it 28-14.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Blue Devils and the Rams were both scoreless.

Last season, Mineral Ridge and Berlin Center Western Reserve squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Mineral Ridge High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Berlin Center Western Reserve faced off against New Middletown Springfield Local and Mineral Ridge took on Vienna Mathews on Sept. 29 at Mineral Ridge High School.

Bethel-Tate builds initial momentum to defeat Williamsburg

Bethel-Tate took control early but had to hold on for a hard-fought 22-20 victory over upstart Williamsburg during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

Last season, Williamsburg and Bethel-Tate squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Williamsburg High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Bethel-Tate faced off against Batavia Clermont Northeastern and Williamsburg took on Blanchester on Sept. 29 at Williamsburg High School.

Logan takes the lead, but can’t maintain it in falling to Beverly Fort Frye

Logan’s advantage forced Beverly Fort Frye to dig down, but it did to earn a 26-14 win Friday for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

Logan showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Beverly Fort Frye as the first quarter ended.

The Cadets and the Chieftains were deadlocked at 7-7 heading to the third quarter.

Beverly Fort Frye moved ahead over Logan when the fourth quarter began 19-14.

The Cadets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Beverly Fort Frye and Logan faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Logan High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Beverly Fort Frye faced off against Point Pleasant and Logan took on Marietta on Sept. 29 at Logan High School.

Blanchester bests Fayetteville

Blanchester controlled the action to earn an impressive 54-20 win against Fayetteville in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

Blanchester darted in front of Fayetteville 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense breathed fire in front for a 34-13 lead over the Rockets at the intermission.

Blanchester jumped to a 54-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Fayetteville faced off against Manchester and Blanchester took on Williamsburg on Sept. 29 at Williamsburg High School.

Bloomdale Elmwood sets early tone to dominate Edon

Bloomdale Elmwood left no doubt in recording a 52-8 win over Edon in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Bloomdale Elmwood breathed fire in front of Edon 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Royals fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Bombers’ expense.

Bloomdale Elmwood roared to a 36-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Royals got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-8 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Bloomdale Elmwood faced off against Arcadia and Edon took on Northwood on Sept. 29 at Edon High School.

Bluffton shuts out Harrod Allen East

Bluffton’s defense throttled Harrod Allen East, resulting in a 42-0 shutout at Harrod Allen East High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Bluffton opened with a 14-0 advantage over Harrod Allen East through the first quarter.

The Pirates registered a 42-0 advantage at intermission over the Mustangs.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

The last time Harrod Allen East and Bluffton played in a 30-14 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Harrod Allen East faced off against Spencerville and Bluffton took on Convoy Crestview on Sept. 29 at Bluffton High School.

Brookfield scores early, pulls away from Newton Falls

Brookfield controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 55-20 victory over Newton Falls in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Brookfield opened with a 21-0 advantage over Newton Falls through the first quarter.

The Warriors’ offense thundered in front for a 35-13 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

Brookfield thundered to a 55-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors chalked up this decision in spite of the Tigers’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Brookfield and Newton Falls faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Newton Falls High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Brookfield faced off against Leavittsburg LaBrae and Newton Falls took on Columbiana Crestview on Sept. 29 at Columbiana Crestview High School.

Burton Berkshire allows no points against Orwell Grand Valley

Burton Berkshire’s defense throttled Orwell Grand Valley, resulting in a 40-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Last season, Burton Berkshire and Orwell Grand Valley squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Orwell Grand Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Burton Berkshire faced off against Kirtland and Orwell Grand Valley took on Painesville Harvey on Sept. 29 at Painesville Harvey High School.

Cadiz Harrison Central posts win at Richmond Edison’s expense

Cadiz Harrison Central grabbed a 27-12 victory at the expense of Richmond Edison on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

Cadiz Harrison Central jumped in front of Richmond Edison 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats moved a narrow margin over the Huskies as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Cadiz Harrison Central broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 20-12 lead over Richmond Edison.

The Huskies got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Richmond Edison and Cadiz Harrison Central played in a 49-14 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cadiz Harrison Central faced off against Wintersville Indian Creek and Richmond Edison took on East Liverpool on Sept. 29 at East Liverpool High School.

Strong start sends Canal Winchester over Delaware Hayes

After jumping in front early, Canal Winchester held off Delaware Hayes squad for a 24-21 win at Delaware Hayes High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Canal Winchester opened with a 20-7 advantage over Delaware Hayes through the first quarter.

The Indians fought to a 21-7 halftime margin at the Pacers’ expense.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Delaware Hayes got within 24-21.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Delaware Hayes and Canal Winchester squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Canal Winchester High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Delaware Hayes faced off against Westerville South and Canal Winchester took on Westerville North on Sept. 29 at Westerville North High School.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep denies Pataskala Licking Heights’ challenge

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep knocked off Pataskala Licking Heights 34-18 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Canal Winchester Harvest Prep a 12-7 lead over Pataskala Licking Heights.

The Hornets moved ahead by earning a 16-12 advantage over the Warriors at the end of the second quarter.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 20-16 lead over Pataskala Licking Heights.

The Warriors held on with a 14-2 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep and Pataskala Licking Heights faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Pataskala Licking Heights High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Pataskala Licking Heights faced off against Zanesville and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep took on Richmond Heights on Sept. 29 at Canal Winchester Harvest Prep.

Canfield South Range rallies to rock Louisville

Canfield South Range dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 38-8 win over Louisville during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

The start wasn’t the problem for Louisville, as it began with an 8-7 edge over Canfield South Range through the end of the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

A 31-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Raiders’ defeat of the Leopards.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Canfield South Range faced off against Girard and Louisville took on Uniontown Green on Sept. 29 at Uniontown Green High School.

Canton GlenOak claims tight victory against Canton McKinley

Canton GlenOak finally found a way to top Canton McKinley 7-3 on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

The scoreboard showed the Bulldogs with a 3-0 lead over the Golden Eagles heading into the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Golden Eagles rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Bulldogs 7-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Canton McKinley and Canton GlenOak squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Canton McKinley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Canton McKinley faced off against Uniontown Lake and Canton GlenOak took on Massillon Jackson on Sept. 29 at Canton GlenOak High School.

Canton South prevails over Massillon Tuslaw

Canton South rolled past Massillon Tuslaw for a comfortable 34-3 victory in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

Canton South opened with a 13-3 advantage over Massillon Tuslaw through the first quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 27-3 halftime margin at the Mustangs’ expense.

Canton South thundered to a 34-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Canton South and Massillon Tuslaw played in a 49-7 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Massillon Tuslaw faced off against Akron Manchester and Canton South took on Wooster Triway on Sept. 29 at Wooster Triway High School.

Carey overwhelms Upper Sandusky

Carey controlled the action to earn an impressive 61-14 win against Upper Sandusky on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Carey and Upper Sandusky faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Carey High School.

Recently on Sept. 29, Carey squared off with Sycamore Mohawk in a football game.

Carlisle slips past Middletown Madison

Carlisle posted a narrow 27-20 win over Middletown Madison in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Middletown Madison started on steady ground by forging a 14-13 lead over Carlisle at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 20-20 deadlock.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Indians got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Carlisle and Middletown Madison squared off on Oct. 15, 2021 at Carlisle High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Middletown Madison faced off against Germantown Valley View and Carlisle took on Waynesville on Sept. 29 at Waynesville High School.

Casstown Miami East earns solid win over Tipp City Bethel

Casstown Miami East pushed past Tipp City Bethel for a 21-10 win on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

The Vikings’ offense moved in front for a 7-3 lead over the Bees at halftime.

Casstown Miami East moved to a 21-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Tipp City Bethel and Casstown Miami East faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Casstown Miami East High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Tipp City Bethel faced off against Dayton Northridge and Casstown Miami East took on Troy Christian on Sept. 29 at Casstown Miami East High School.

Castalia Margaretta defense stifles Gibsonburg

Castalia Margaretta’s defense throttled Gibsonburg, resulting in a 28-0 shutout in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Castalia Margaretta a 7-0 lead over Gibsonburg.

The Polar Bears fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Golden Bears’ expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Castalia Margaretta and Gibsonburg were both scoreless.

The Polar Bears held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Gibsonburg and Castalia Margaretta played in a 29-26 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Castalia Margaretta faced off against Tiffin Calvert and Gibsonburg took on Kansas Lakota on Sept. 29 at Kansas Lakota High School.

Cedarville holds off Springfield Greenon

Cedarville topped Springfield Greenon 21-13 in a tough tilt on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Cedarville a 14-7 lead over Springfield Greenon.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Indians and the Knights were both scoreless.

Cedarville darted to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights closed the lead with a 6-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

The last time Cedarville and Springfield Greenon played in a 17-7 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cedarville faced off against Springfield Catholic Central and Springfield Greenon took on Springfield Catholic Central on Oct. 5 at Springfield Greenon High School.

Celina allows no points against Defiance

Celina’s defense throttled Defiance, resulting in a 17-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

Celina’s offense moved in front for a 3-0 lead over Defiance at halftime.

Celina moved to a 10-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Celina got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Celina and Defiance played in a 15-7 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Celina faced off against Lima Bath and Defiance took on Elida on Sept. 29 at Elida High School.

Chagrin Falls Kenston scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Willoughby South

Chagrin Falls Kenston scored early and often in a 37-14 win over Willoughby South in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Chagrin Falls Kenston opened with a 14-0 advantage over Willoughby South through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Chagrin Falls Kenston pulled to a 23-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bombers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

Last season, Chagrin Falls Kenston and Willoughby South squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Willoughby South High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Chagrin Falls Kenston faced off against Mayfield and Willoughby South took on Chardon on Sept. 29 at Willoughby South High School.

Chardon shuts out Eastlake North

Defense dominated as Chardon pitched a 56-0 shutout of Eastlake North on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Chardon a 7-0 lead over Eastlake North.

The Hilltoppers fought to a 30-0 intermission margin at the Rangers’ expense.

Chardon pulled to a 50-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hilltoppers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

The last time Chardon and Eastlake North played in a 35-0 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Chardon faced off against Willoughby South and Eastlake North took on Painesville Riverside on Sept. 29 at Eastlake North High School.

Chillicothe Unioto takes down Bainbridge Paint Valley

Chillicothe Unioto recorded a big victory over Bainbridge Paint Valley 45-7 on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Chillicothe Unioto opened with a 14-7 advantage over Bainbridge Paint Valley through the first quarter.

The Shermans’ offense roared in front for a 28-7 lead over the Bearcats at halftime.

Chillicothe Unioto jumped to a 38-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Shermans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Chillicothe Unioto and Bainbridge Paint Valley squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Chillicothe Unioto High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Bainbridge Paint Valley faced off against Piketon and Chillicothe Unioto took on Frankfort Adena on Sept. 29 at Frankfort Adena High School.

Chillicothe Zane Trace dominates Chillicothe Southeastern

Chillicothe Zane Trace’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Chillicothe Southeastern 49-16 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

The last time Chillicothe Zane Trace and Chillicothe Southeastern played in a 49-46 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Chillicothe Southeastern faced off against Chillicothe Huntington and Chillicothe Zane Trace took on Williamsport Westfall on Sept. 29 at Chillicothe Zane Trace High School.

Cincinnati Anderson darts by Cincinnati Turpin

Cincinnati Anderson raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 31-7 win over Cincinnati Turpin on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Cincinnati Anderson and Cincinnati Turpin were both scoreless.

The Raptors registered a 7-0 advantage at intermission over the Spartans.

Cincinnati Anderson charged to a 31-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

The last time Cincinnati Anderson and Cincinnati Turpin played in a 62-20 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cincinnati Turpin faced off against Loveland and Cincinnati Anderson took on Morrow Little Miami on Sept. 29 at Cincinnati Anderson High School.

Cincinnati Clark Montessori delivers statement win over Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian

Cincinnati Clark Montessori dismissed Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian by a 48-9 count during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

Last season, Cincinnati Clark Montessori and Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Cincinnati Clark Montessori High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian faced off against St Bernard-Elmwood Place and Cincinnati Clark Montessori took on Cincinnati Country Day on Sept. 29 at Cincinnati Clark Montessori High School.

Cincinnati Country Day shuts out Lockland

Defense dominated as Cincinnati Country Day pitched a 41-0 shutout of Lockland at Lockland High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Cincinnati Country Day and Lockland squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Cincinnati Country Day School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Lockland faced off against Hamilton New Miami and Cincinnati Country Day took on Cincinnati Clark Montessori on Sept. 29 at Cincinnati Clark Montessori High School.

Cincinnati Deer Park grinds out close victory over Cincinnati Mariemont

Cincinnati Deer Park posted a narrow 21-13 win over Cincinnati Mariemont in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The last time Cincinnati Deer Park and Cincinnati Mariemont played in a 26-23 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cincinnati Deer Park faced off against Cincinnati Wyoming and Cincinnati Mariemont took on Cincinnati Madeira on Sept. 29 at Cincinnati Madeira High School.

Cincinnati Hills Christian defense stifles Cincinnati North College Hill

A suffocating defense helped Cincinnati Hills Christian handle Cincinnati North College Hill 36-0 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

The last time Cincinnati Hills Christian and Cincinnati North College Hill played in a 42-20 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cincinnati Hills Christian faced off against Cincinnati Purcell Marian and Cincinnati North College Hill took on Norwood on Sept. 29 at Cincinnati North College Hill High School.

Cincinnati Indian Hill secures a win over Cincinnati Wyoming

Cincinnati Indian Hill collected a solid win over Cincinnati Wyoming in a 21-3 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Indian Hill a 7-3 lead over Cincinnati Wyoming.

The Braves opened a small 14-3 gap over the Cowboys at halftime.

Cincinnati Indian Hill jumped to a 21-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Cincinnati Wyoming and Cincinnati Indian Hill played in a 48-7 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cincinnati Wyoming faced off against Cincinnati Deer Park and Cincinnati Indian Hill took on Reading on Sept. 29 at Cincinnati Indian Hill High School.

Cincinnati Madeira crushes Cincinnati Finneytown

Cincinnati Madeira raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 49-7 win over Cincinnati Finneytown on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Cincinnati Madeira and Cincinnati Finneytown squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Cincinnati Madeira High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cincinnati Finneytown faced off against Cleves Taylor and Cincinnati Madeira took on Cincinnati Mariemont on Sept. 29 at Cincinnati Madeira High School.

Cincinnati McNicholas prevails over Dayton Carroll

Cincinnati McNicholas recorded a big victory over Dayton Carroll 64-14 on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

Last season, Cincinnati McNicholas and Dayton Carroll faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Dayton Carroll High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cincinnati McNicholas faced off against Kettering Alter and Dayton Carroll took on Hamilton Badin on Sept. 29 at Dayton Carroll High School.

Cincinnati Mt. Healthy darts past Oxford Talawanda with early burst

Cincinnati Mt. Healthy controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 46-9 victory over Oxford Talawanda for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Mt. Healthy a 34-9 lead over Oxford Talawanda.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Fighting Owls and the Brave were both scoreless.

Cincinnati Mt. Healthy charged to a 40-9 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Fighting Owls got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Cincinnati Mt Healthy and Oxford Talawanda faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Cincinnati Mt Healthy High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Oxford Talawanda faced off against Cincinnati Northwest and Cincinnati Mt Healthy took on Harrison on Sept. 29 at Cincinnati Mt Healthy High School.

Cincinnati Oak Hills secures a win over Liberty Township Lakota East

Cincinnati Oak Hills pushed past Liberty Township Lakota East for a 17-7 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The last time Cincinnati Oak Hills and Liberty Township Lakota East played in a 13-10 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Liberty Township Lakota East faced off against Cincinnati Sycamore and Cincinnati Oak Hills took on West Chester Lakota West on Sept. 29 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

Cincinnati Princeton overwhelms Cincinnati Colerain

Cincinnati Princeton left no doubt on Friday, controlling Cincinnati Colerain from start to finish for a 44-7 victory on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Princeton a 14-0 lead over Cincinnati Colerain.

The Vikings registered a 24-7 advantage at intermission over the Cardinals.

Cincinnati Princeton jumped to a 44-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Princeton and Cincinnati Colerain faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Cincinnati Princeton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cincinnati Colerain faced off against Mason and Cincinnati Princeton took on Fairfield on Sept. 29 at Fairfield High School.

Cincinnati Purcell Marian dominates St. Bernard Roger Bacon

Cincinnati Purcell Marian dominated St. Bernard Roger Bacon 41-17 at Cincinnati Purcell Marian High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

The last time St Bernard Roger Bacon and Cincinnati Purcell Marian played in a 34-7 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cincinnati Purcell Marian faced off against Cincinnati Hills Christian and St Bernard Roger Bacon took on Cincinnati Summit Country Day on Sept. 29 at St Bernard Roger Bacon High School.

Cincinnati Summit Country Day comes back to beat Norwood

Cincinnati Summit Country Day shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 47-28 win over Norwood for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

Norwood started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over Cincinnati Summit Country Day at the end of the first quarter.

The Silver Knights kept a 27-14 halftime margin at the Indians’ expense.

Cincinnati Summit Country Day thundered to a 40-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Silver Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Last season, Cincinnati Summit Country Day and Norwood faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Cincinnati Summit Country Day School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Norwood faced off against Cincinnati North College Hill and Cincinnati Summit Country Day took on St Bernard Roger Bacon on Sept. 29 at St Bernard Roger Bacon High School.

Cincinnati Western Hills defeats Cincinnati Woodward

Cincinnati Western Hills’ powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cincinnati Woodward 46-22 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The last time Cincinnati Western Hills and Cincinnati Woodward played in a 42-24 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 5, Cincinnati Woodward faced off against Cincinnati Hughes and Cincinnati Western Hills took on Cincinnati Aiken on Sept. 29 at Cincinnati Western Hills High School.

Cincinnati Winton Woods pushes over Loveland

Cincinnati Winton Woods eventually beat Loveland 21-9 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

Last season, Cincinnati Winton Woods and Loveland squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Cincinnati Winton Woods High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Loveland faced off against Cincinnati Turpin and Cincinnati Winton Woods took on Kings Mill Kings on Sept. 29 at Cincinnati Winton Woods High School.

Cincinnati Withrow tacks win on Cincinnati Hughes

Cincinnati Withrow scored early and often to roll over Cincinnati Hughes 50-7 on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

The last time Cincinnati Withrow and Cincinnati Hughes played in a 48-0 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 30, Cincinnati Withrow faced off against Cincinnati Woodward and Cincinnati Hughes took on Cincinnati Woodward on Oct. 5 at Cincinnati Hughes High School.

Circleville Logan Elm claims tight victory against Ashville Teays Valley

Circleville Logan Elm finally found a way to top Ashville Teays Valley 35-28 on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Ashville Teays Valley showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Circleville Logan Elm as the first quarter ended.

The Vikings had a 21-14 edge on the Braves at the beginning of the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Circleville Logan Elm and Ashville Teays Valley locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

The Braves got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Circleville Logan Elm and Ashville Teays Valley played in a 34-17 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Ashville Teays Valley faced off against Amanda-Clearcreek and Circleville Logan Elm took on Bloom-Carroll on Sept. 29 at Circleville Logan Elm High School.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie allows no points against Batavia

Defense dominated as Clarksville Clinton-Massie pitched a 48-0 shutout of Batavia during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie jumped in front of Batavia 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons registered a 38-0 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie jumped to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Clarksville Clinton-Massie and Batavia squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Clarksville Clinton-Massie High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Batavia faced off against Wilmington and Clarksville Clinton-Massie took on Goshen on Sept. 29 at Goshen High School.

Clayton Northmont rides to cruise-control win over Beavercreek

Clayton Northmont dismissed Beavercreek by a 45-7 count for an Ohio high school football victory at Clayton Northmont High on Oct. 13.

Clayton Northmont jumped in front of Beavercreek 24-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Thunderbolts fought to a 38-7 intermission margin at the Beavers’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Thunderbolts held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Clayton Northmont and Beavercreek played in a 42-0 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Clayton Northmont faced off against Huber Heights Wayne and Beavercreek took on Dayton Centerville on Sept. 29 at Dayton Centerville High School.

Cleveland Benedictine overwhelms Lyndhurst Brush

Cleveland Benedictine raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 42-20 win over Lyndhurst Brush on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Lyndhurst Brush faced off against Twinsburg.

Cleveland VASJ sets early tone to dominate Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary

Cleveland VASJ left no doubt in recording a 45-14 win over Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Cleveland VASJ a 21-7 lead over Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary.

The Vikings opened a colossal 35-14 gap over the Fighting Irish at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 10-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Akron St Vincent – St Mary faced off against Youngstown Ursuline and Cleveland VASJ took on Columbus Bishop Hartley on Sept. 29 at Columbus Bishop Hartley High School.

Cleveland Heights overwhelms Euclid

Cleveland Heights earned a convincing 38-12 win over Euclid in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Cleveland Heights moved in front of Euclid 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Panthers inched back to a 7-6 deficit.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 31-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cleveland Heights faced off against Solon and Euclid took on Brunswick on Sept. 29 at Euclid High School.

Coldwater barely beats Versailles

Coldwater topped Versailles 21-14 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Cavaliers registered a 7-0 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Coldwater and Versailles locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Cavaliers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Coldwater and Versailles squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Versailles High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Coldwater faced off against Delphos St. John’s and Versailles took on Anna on Sept. 29 at Anna High School.

Columbiana scores early, pulls away from Wellsville

Columbiana left no doubt in recording a 53-7 win over Wellsville in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Last season, Wellsville and Columbiana squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Wellsville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Columbiana faced off against Salineville Southern Local and Wellsville took on East Palestine on Sept. 29 at East Palestine High School.

Columbus Bishop Hartley darts by KIPP Columbus

Columbus Bishop Hartley raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 49-6 win over KIPP Columbus in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Last season, Columbus Bishop Hartley and KIPP Columbus squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Columbus Bishop Hartley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, KIPP Columbus faced off against Columbus Bishop Watterson and Columbus Bishop Hartley took on Cleveland VASJ on Sept. 29 at Columbus Bishop Hartley High School.

Columbus Bishop Ready defeats Bexley

Columbus Bishop Ready dominated from start to finish in an imposing 56-7 win over Bexley in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Columbus Bishop Ready opened with a 21-0 advantage over Bexley through the first quarter.

The Silver Knights fought to a 42-0 intermission margin at the Lions’ expense.

Columbus Bishop Ready jumped to a 56-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Columbus Bishop Ready faced off against Whitehall-Yearling and Bexley took on Gahanna Columbus Academy on Sept. 29 at Bexley High School.

Columbus Bishop Watterson overwhelms Harrison

Columbus Bishop Watterson dismissed Harrison by a 48-13 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Columbus Bishop Watterson opened with a 17-6 advantage over Harrison through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Eagles and the Wildcats were both scoreless.

Columbus Bishop Watterson jumped to a 27-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Harrison faced off against Cincinnati Mt Healthy and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on KIPP Columbus on Sept. 29 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School.

Columbus Briggs posts win at Columbus Walnut Ridge’s expense

Columbus Briggs grabbed a 34-18 victory at the expense of Columbus Walnut Ridge in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

The last time Columbus Briggs and Columbus Walnut Ridge played in a 18-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Columbus Walnut Ridge faced off against Columbus West and Columbus Briggs took on Columbus South on Oct. 5 at Columbus South High School.

Lucasville Valley falls to Columbus Grandview Heights in OT

Columbus Grandview Heights used overtime to slip past Lucasville Valley 35-34 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Columbus Grandview Heights faced off against Worthington Christian and Lucasville Valley took on West Portsmouth West on Sept. 29 at Lucasville Valley High School.

Columbus Hamilton Township exhales after close call with Bloom-Carroll

Columbus Hamilton Township topped Bloom-Carroll 31-28 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Columbus Hamilton Township High on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Columbus Hamilton Township a 21-14 lead over Bloom-Carroll.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Columbus Hamilton Township and Bloom-Carroll each scored in the third quarter.

The Rangers chalked up this decision in spite of the Bulldogs’ spirited final-quarter performance.

The last time Bloom-Carroll and Columbus Hamilton Township played in a 48-0 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Columbus Hamilton Township faced off against Circleville and Bloom-Carroll took on Circleville Logan Elm on Sept. 29 at Circleville Logan Elm High School.

Columbus Independence prevails over Columbus West

Columbus Independence unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Columbus West 48-6 Friday for an Ohio high school football victory at Columbus Independence High on Oct. 13.

Last season, Columbus Independence and Columbus West faced off on Sept. 8, 2022 at Columbus West.

In recent action on Oct. 5, Columbus Independence faced off against Columbus Africentric and Columbus West took on Columbus Walnut Ridge on Sept. 29 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School.

Columbus Marion-Franklin bests Columbus Eastmoor

Columbus Marion-Franklin rolled past Columbus Eastmoor for a comfortable 36-14 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Last season, Columbus Marion-Franklin and Columbus Eastmoor squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Columbus Eastmoor Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Columbus Marion-Franklin faced off against Columbus Africentric and Columbus Eastmoor took on Columbus South on Sept. 29 at Columbus South High School.

Columbus Mifflin overcomes Columbus Linden-Mckinley in seat-squirming affair

Columbus Mifflin posted a narrow 14-6 win over Columbus Linden-Mckinley during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

In recent action on Oct. 5, Columbus Linden-Mckinley faced off against Columbus Whetstone and Columbus Mifflin took on Columbus Northland on Oct. 5 at Columbus Mifflin High School.

Columbus Northland dominates Columbus Whetstone

Columbus Northland controlled the action to earn an impressive 37-12 win against Columbus Whetstone in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Columbus Northland a 7-0 lead over Columbus Whetstone.

The Vikings’ offense darted in front for a 16-6 lead over the Braves at halftime.

Columbus Northland jumped to a 23-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Columbus Northland and Columbus Whetstone faced off on Sept. 8, 2022 at Columbus Whetstone High School.

In recent action on Oct. 5, Columbus Northland faced off against Columbus Mifflin and Columbus Whetstone took on Columbus Linden-Mckinley on Oct. 5 at Columbus Linden McKinley Academy.

Columbus St. Charles allows no points against Cleveland Heights Lutheran East

Columbus St. Charles’ defense throttled Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, resulting in a 30-0 shutout at Cleveland Heights Lutheran East High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Columbus St. Charles opened with a 21-0 advantage over Cleveland Heights Lutheran East through the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Cardinals held on with a 9-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Columbus St Charles and Cleveland Heights Lutheran East faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Columbus St Charles High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Columbus St Charles faced off against Delaware Buckeye Valley.

Columbus St. Francis DeSales darts past Cincinnati Northwest with early burst

Columbus St. Francis DeSales took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Cincinnati Northwest 49-8 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Columbus St Francis DeSales faced off against Dover and Cincinnati Northwest took on Oxford Talawanda on Sept. 29 at Oxford Talawanda High School.

Columbus Grove takes advantage of early margin to defeat Ada

Columbus Grove scored early and often in a 56-6 win over Ada for an Ohio high school football victory at Ada High on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Columbus Grove a 21-0 lead over Ada.

Columbus Grove opened a colossal 42-0 gap over Ada at the intermission.

Columbus Grove pulled to a 56-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Columbus Grove and Ada squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Columbus Grove High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Ada faced off against Delphos Jefferson and Columbus Grove took on Leipsic on Sept. 29 at Leipsic High School.

Convoy Crestview shuts out Spencerville

Convoy Crestview’s defense throttled Spencerville, resulting in a 42-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Convoy Crestview darted in front of Spencerville 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Bearcats’ expense.

Convoy Crestview thundered to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Convoy Crestview and Spencerville faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Spencerville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Convoy Crestview faced off against Bluffton and Spencerville took on Harrod Allen East on Sept. 29 at Harrod Allen East High School.

Corning Miller darts by Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans

Corning Miller unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans 62-34 Friday in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

The last time Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans and Corning Miller played in a 43-13 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Corning Miller faced off against Lancaster Fisher Catholic and Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans took on Lancaster Fairfield Christian on Sept. 29 at Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans High School.

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit dominates Mentor Lake Catholic

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Mentor Lake Catholic 62-38 Friday for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Warriors opened a close 20-17 gap over the Cougars at the intermission.

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit darted to a 48-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit and Mentor Lake Catholic faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Mentor Lake Catholic faced off against Parma Padua Franciscan.

Danville overpowers Mt. Gilead in thorough fashion

Danville rolled past Mt. Gilead for a comfortable 53-20 victory at Mt. Gilead High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Danville an 8-3 lead over Mt. Gilead.

The Blue Devils registered a 16-6 advantage at intermission over the Indians.

Danville breathed fire to a 38-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils held on with a 15-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Mt Gilead faced off against Centerburg and Danville took on Cardington-Lincoln on Sept. 29 at Danville High School.

Dayton Centerville overcomes Kettering Fairmont’s lead to earn win

Dayton Centerville shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 21-6 win over Kettering Fairmont in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Kettering Fairmont showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Dayton Centerville as the first quarter ended.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Dayton Centerville broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 7-6 lead over Kettering Fairmont.

The Elks got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Dayton Centerville and Kettering Fairmont squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Kettering Fairmont.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Dayton Centerville faced off against Beavercreek and Kettering Fairmont took on Miamisburg on Sept. 29 at Miamisburg High School.

De Graff Riverside tacks win on Covington

De Graff Riverside raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 51-7 win over Covington during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

Last season, De Graff Riverside and Covington squared off on Oct. 15, 2021 at Covington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Covington faced off against West Milton Milton-Union and De Graff Riverside took on Sidney Lehman Catholic on Sept. 29 at Sidney Lehman Catholic High School.

Super start fuels Defiance Ayersville’s victory over Haviland Wayne Trace

Defiance Ayersville grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 38-35 win against Haviland Wayne Trace during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

Defiance Ayersville opened with a 32-6 advantage over Haviland Wayne Trace through the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Raiders outpointed the Pilots 29-6 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Haviland Wayne Trace and Defiance Ayersville faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Defiance Ayersville faced off against Defiance Tinora and Haviland Wayne Trace took on Antwerp on Sept. 29 at Antwerp High School.

Defiance Tinora allows no points against Edgerton

Defense dominated as Defiance Tinora pitched a 38-0 shutout of Edgerton on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

Defiance Tinora opened with a 7-0 advantage over Edgerton through the first quarter.

The Rams registered a 10-0 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.

Defiance Tinora breathed fire to a 38-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Defiance Tinora and Edgerton played in a 31-6 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Edgerton faced off against Sherwood Fairview and Defiance Tinora took on Defiance Ayersville on Sept. 29 at Defiance Ayersville.

Delaware Olentangy Berlin collects victory over Marysville

Delaware Olentangy Berlin eventually beat Marysville 34-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Delaware Olentangy Berlin opened with a 10-7 advantage over Marysville through the first quarter.

The Bears opened a huge 24-7 gap over the Monarchs at the intermission.

Delaware Olentangy Berlin thundered to a 34-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Marysville played in a 24-10 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Marysville faced off against Dublin Jerome and Delaware Olentangy Berlin took on Hilliard Darby on Sept. 29 at Hilliard Darby High School.

Delphos St. John’s sets early tone to dominate Rockford Parkway

Delphos St. John’s took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Rockford Parkway 42-8 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

Delphos St. John’s moved in front of Rockford Parkway 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Jays’ offense roared in front for a 28-0 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Delphos St. John’s and Rockford Parkway were both scoreless.

The Blue Jays held on with a 14-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Delphos St. John’s and Rockford Parkway squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Rockford Parkway High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Delphos St. John’s faced off against Coldwater and Rockford Parkway took on Minster on Sept. 29 at Minster High School.

Dover delivers statement win over Wheeling Linsly

Dover unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Wheeling Linsly 42-21 Friday for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

Dover opened with a 13-7 advantage over Wheeling Linsly through the first quarter.

The Tornadoes registered a 27-14 advantage at intermission over the Cadets.

Wheeling Linsly showed its spirit while rallying to within 27-21 in the third quarter.

The Tornadoes held on with a 15-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Wheeling Linsly and Dover faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Wheeling Linsly High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Dover faced off against Columbus St Francis DeSales and Wheeling Linsly took on Steubenville on Sept. 29 at Wheeling Linsly High School.

Dresden Tri-Valley tops Thornville Sheridan

Dresden Tri-Valley pushed past Thornville Sheridan for a 28-17 win at Thornville Sheridan High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Scotties’ offense darted in front for a 14-10 lead over the Generals at halftime.

Thornville Sheridan moved ahead of Dresden Tri-Valley 17-14 to start the final quarter.

It took a 14-0 rally, but the Scotties were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

The last time Thornville Sheridan and Dresden Tri-Valley played in a 14-13 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Thornville Sheridan faced off against Duncan Falls Philo and Dresden Tri-Valley took on Warsaw River View on Sept. 29 at Warsaw River View High School.

East Liverpool earns solid win over New Cumberland Oak Glen

East Liverpool knocked off New Cumberland Oak Glen 40-20 during this West Virginia football game on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave East Liverpool a 27-0 lead over New Cumberland Oak Glen.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

East Liverpool pulled to a 40-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Bears managed a 20-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time East Liverpool and New Cumberland Oak Glen played in a 44-12 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, East Liverpool faced off against Richmond Edison.

East Liverpool Beaver Local rally stops Cambridge

East Liverpool Beaver Local shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 61-14 win over Cambridge on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cambridge faced off against Belmont Union Local and East Liverpool Beaver Local took on Hubbard on Sept. 29 at Hubbard High School.

East Palestine takes down Leetonia

East Palestine unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Leetonia 29-6 Friday on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave East Palestine a 7-0 lead over Leetonia.

The Bulldogs registered a 15-0 advantage at intermission over the Bears.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-6 edge.

The last time East Palestine and Leetonia played in a 34-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Leetonia faced off against Hanoverton United and East Palestine took on Wellsville on Sept. 29 at East Palestine High School.

Eaton survives multiple overtimes to defeat Waynesville

Eaton outlasted Waynesville 32-29 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13. in an extra time thriller in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Eaton a 13-0 lead over Waynesville.

The Spartans bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 19-8.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Waynesville got within 19-11.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Eagles and the Spartans locked in a 26-26 stalemate.

Defense ruled the first overtime period as Eaton and Waynesville were both scoreless.

The Eagles held on with a 6-3 scoring edge in the second overtime period.

Last season, Eaton and Waynesville faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Eaton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Eaton faced off against Monroe and Waynesville took on Carlisle on Sept. 29 at Waynesville High School.

Erie McDowell dominates Cincinnati Dohn Community in convincing showing

Erie McDowell’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cincinnati Dohn Community 49-18 for a Pennsylvania high school football victory on Oct. 13.

Fairfield survives overtime against Middletown

Fairfield used overtime to slip past Middletown 36-30 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

Middletown showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-0 advantage over Fairfield as the first quarter ended.

The Middies moved ahead by earning a 15-13 advantage over the Indians at the end of the second quarter.

Fairfield broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 16-15 lead over Middletown.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Indians and the Middies locked in a 30-30 stalemate.

Fairfield held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

The last time Fairfield and Middletown played in a 42-14 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Middletown faced off against Hamilton and Fairfield took on Cincinnati Princeton on Sept. 29 at Fairfield High School.

Findlay takes down Toledo Whitmer

It was a tough night for Toledo Whitmer which was overmatched by Findlay in this 40-14 verdict.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Trojans opened a meager 19-14 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Toledo Whitmer and Findlay squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Findlay High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Toledo Whitmer faced off against Perrysburg and Findlay took on Whitehouse Anthony Wayne on Sept. 29 at Findlay High School.

Findlay Liberty-Benton tacks win on Arcadia

Findlay Liberty-Benton dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-3 win over Arcadia for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Findlay Liberty-Benton a 21-0 lead over Arcadia.

The Eagles opened a mammoth 28-3 gap over the Redskins at the intermission.

Findlay Liberty-Benton steamrolled to a 42-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Findlay Liberty-Benton and Arcadia faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Findlay Liberty-Benton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Arcadia faced off against Bloomdale Elmwood and Findlay Liberty-Benton took on Mt Blanchard Riverdale on Sept. 29 at Findlay Liberty-Benton High School.

Fredericktown’s speedy start jolts Cardington-Lincoln

Fredericktown scored early and often in a 38-16 win over Cardington-Lincoln on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

Fredericktown opened with a 12-0 advantage over Cardington-Lincoln through the first quarter.

The Freddies’ offense jumped in front for a 25-8 lead over the Pirates at the intermission.

Fredericktown stormed to a 38-16 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Danville and Fredericktown took on Loudonville on Sept. 29 at Fredericktown High School.

Fremont Ross prevails over Toledo Waite

Fremont Ross raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 71-8 win over Toledo Waite on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

Fremont Ross opened with a 23-8 advantage over Toledo Waite through the first quarter.

The Little Giants registered a 57-8 advantage at halftime over the Indians.

Fremont Ross thundered to a 64-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Little Giants held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Toledo Waite faced off against Toledo Start and Fremont Ross took on Oregon Clay on Sept. 29 at Oregon Clay High School.

Gahanna Columbus Academy darts past Delaware Buckeye Valley with early burst

Gahanna Columbus Academy took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Delaware Buckeye Valley 41-8 at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Gahanna Columbus Academy thundered in front of Delaware Buckeye Valley 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Gahanna Columbus Academy breathed fire to a 34-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Delaware Buckeye Valley and Gahanna Columbus Academy faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Gahanna Columbus Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Delaware Buckeye Valley faced off against Columbus St Charles and Gahanna Columbus Academy took on Bexley on Sept. 29 at Bexley High School.

Gahanna Lincoln overwhelms Grove City

Gahanna Lincoln earned a convincing 56-28 win over Grove City in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Golden Lions opened a modest 21-14 gap over the Greyhounds at halftime.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Golden Lions held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Gahanna Lincoln and Grove City faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Gahanna Lincoln High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Grove City faced off against Westerville Central and Gahanna Lincoln took on New Albany on Sept. 29 at New Albany High School.

Galion breaks out early to defeat Caledonia River Valley

After jumping in front early, Galion held off Caledonia River Valley squad for a 42-35 win at Galion High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Galion opened with a 28-14 advantage over Caledonia River Valley through the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Caledonia River Valley stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 35-28.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 42-35.

Last season, Galion and Caledonia River Valley faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Caledonia River Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Galion faced off against Marengo Highland and Caledonia River Valley took on Shelby on Sept. 29 at Caledonia River Valley High School.

Galion Northmor bests Centerburg

Galion Northmor rolled past Centerburg for a comfortable 48-7 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Galion Northmor breathed fire in front of Centerburg 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Knights opened an immense 48-0 gap over the Trojans at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Trojans enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Galion Northmor faced off against Howard East Knox and Centerburg took on Mt Gilead on Sept. 29 at Centerburg High School.

Garrettsville Garfield crushes Columbiana Crestview

Garrettsville Garfield recorded a big victory over Columbiana Crestview 56-7 at Garrettsville Garfield High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Garrettsville Garfield and Columbiana Crestview faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Columbiana Crestview High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Garrettsville Garfield faced off against Youngstown Liberty and Columbiana Crestview took on Newton Falls on Sept. 29 at Columbiana Crestview High School.

Gates Mills Gilmour’s speedy start jolts Medina Buckeye

Gates Mills Gilmour broke to an early lead and topped Medina Buckeye 48-34 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

Gates Mills Gilmour opened with a 21-3 advantage over Medina Buckeye through the first quarter.

The Lancers registered a 35-13 advantage at halftime over the Bucks.

Medina Buckeye trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 41-27.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 48-34.

Gates Mills Hawken narrowly defeats Chagrin Falls

Gates Mills Hawken handed Chagrin Falls a tough 40-20 loss on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Chagrin Falls faced off against Chesterland West Geauga and Gates Mills Hawken took on Rocky River Lutheran West on Sept. 29 at Rocky River Lutheran West High School.

Genoa Area shuts out Rossford

Genoa Area’s defense throttled Rossford, resulting in a 56-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

Genoa Area opened with a 28-0 advantage over Rossford through the first quarter.

The Comets opened a huge 49-0 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Genoa Area roared to a 56-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Genoa Area and Rossford faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Genoa Area High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Rossford faced off against Millbury Lake and Genoa Area took on Maumee on Sept. 29 at Genoa Area High School.

Germantown Valley View dominates Brookville

Germantown Valley View handled Brookville 49-21 in an impressive showing in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Spartans and the Blue Devils were deadlocked at 14-14 heading to the third quarter.

Germantown Valley View jumped over Brookville 35-14 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

Last season, Germantown Valley View and Brookville faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Brookville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Germantown Valley View faced off against Middletown Madison and Brookville took on Dayton Oakwood on Sept. 29 at Dayton Oakwood High School.

Girard survives for narrow win over Hubbard

Girard finally found a way to top Hubbard 21-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Girard moved in front of Hubbard 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Girard and Hubbard faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Girard High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Hubbard faced off against East Liverpool Beaver Local and Girard took on Canfield South Range on Sept. 29 at Canfield South Range High School.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley overpowers Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley in thorough fashion

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley dominated from start to finish in an imposing 51-6 win over Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley for an Ohio high school football victory at Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley High on Oct. 13.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley opened with a 20-0 advantage over Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley through the first quarter.

The Braves opened a huge 39-6 gap over the Trojans at halftime.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley roared to a 45-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Braves held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley faced off against Uhrichsville Claymont and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley took on Sugarcreek Garaway on Sept. 29 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

Goshen slips past Mt. Orab Western Brown

Goshen finally found a way to top Mt. Orab Western Brown 34-31 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

Mt. Orab Western Brown showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-0 advantage over Goshen as the first quarter ended.

The Broncos proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 17-0 advantage over the Warriors at the half.

Mt. Orab Western Brown moved ahead by earning a 31-28 advantage over Goshen at the end of the third quarter.

The Warriors pulled off a stirring 6-0 fourth quarter to trip the Broncos.

The last time Mt Orab Western Brown and Goshen played in a 52-7 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Mt Orab Western Brown faced off against New Richmond and Goshen took on Clarksville Clinton-Massie on Sept. 29 at Goshen High School.

Granville rides to cruise-control win over Newark Licking Valley

Granville’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Newark Licking Valley 45-20 at Granville High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Granville darted in front of Newark Licking Valley 13-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Aces opened a small 32-20 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Blue Aces held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Granville and Newark Licking Valley played in a 16-14 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Granville faced off against Columbus Linden-Mckinley and Newark Licking Valley took on Pataskala Watkins Memorial on Sept. 29 at Pataskala Watkins Memorial High School.

Greensburg South Decatur darts by Miamisburg Dayton Christian

Greensburg South Decatur unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Miamisburg Dayton Christian 38-15 Friday on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

Greensburg South Decatur jumped in front of Miamisburg Dayton Christian 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Greensburg South Decatur steamrolled to a 38-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 30, Miamisburg Dayton Christian faced off against Cincinnati Gamble Montessori.

Grove City Central Crossing slips past Reynoldsburg

Grove City Central Crossing posted a narrow 30-22 win over Reynoldsburg during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

Reynoldsburg started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over Grove City Central Crossing at the end of the first quarter.

The Comets kept a 24-14 intermission margin at the Raiders’ expense.

Reynoldsburg drew within 30-22 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Reynoldsburg and Grove City Central Crossing played in a 28-14 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Reynoldsburg faced off against Newark and Grove City Central Crossing took on Pickerington Central on Sept. 29 at Grove City Central Crossing High School.

Groveport Madison scores early, pulls away from Newark

Groveport Madison left no doubt in recording a 47-19 win over Newark on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

Last season, Groveport Madison and Newark faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Newark High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Groveport Madison faced off against Lancaster and Newark took on Reynoldsburg on Sept. 29 at Newark High School.

An early bolt powers Hamilton past Cincinnati Sycamore

Hamilton raced to a first-quarter lead and held on for a 28-21 win over Cincinnati Sycamore on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Hamilton a 10-0 lead over Cincinnati Sycamore.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Hamilton and Cincinnati Sycamore each scored in the third quarter.

The Aviators closed the lead with a 14-11 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Hamilton and Cincinnati Sycamore squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Hamilton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cincinnati Sycamore faced off against Liberty Township Lakota East and Hamilton took on Middletown on Sept. 29 at Middletown High School.

Hamilton Badin overcomes deficit and Dayton Chaminade-Julienne

Hamilton Badin rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Dayton Chaminade-Julienne 27-13 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 3-0 advantage over Hamilton Badin as the first quarter ended.

The Rams kept a 13-3 intermission margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne battled back to make it 20-13 in the third quarter.

The Rams got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Hamilton Badin and Dayton Chaminade-Julienne squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Hamilton Badin High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Hamilton Badin faced off against Dayton Carroll.

Hamilton Ross delivers statement win over Monroe

It was a tough night for Monroe which was overmatched by Hamilton Ross in this 41-14 verdict.

The last time Monroe and Hamilton Ross played in a 13-9 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Monroe faced off against Eaton and Hamilton Ross took on Trenton Edgewood on Sept. 29 at Trenton Edgewood High School.

Hannibal River shuts out Rayland Buckeye Local

Defense dominated as Hannibal River pitched a 48-0 shutout of Rayland Buckeye Local for an Ohio high school football victory at Hannibal River High on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Hannibal River a 14-0 lead over Rayland Buckeye Local.

The Pilots opened a giant 26-0 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Hannibal River jumped to a 40-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pilots held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Hannibal River faced off against Shadyside and Rayland Buckeye Local took on Toronto on Sept. 29 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School.

Hanoverton United bests Youngstown Valley Christian

Hanoverton United recorded a big victory over Youngstown Valley Christian 38-6 on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

The last time Youngstown Valley Christian and Hanoverton United played in a 36-17 game on Sept. 10, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Hanoverton United faced off against Leetonia and Youngstown Valley Christian took on Lisbon on Sept. 29 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

Heath prevails over Newark Catholic

Heath handled Newark Catholic 56-21 in an impressive showing in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Heath opened with a 14-0 advantage over Newark Catholic through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a tight 28-14 gap over the Green Wave at halftime.

Heath and Newark Catholic each scored in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Newark Catholic and Heath squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Heath High School.

In recent action on Sept. 30, Newark Catholic faced off against Johnstown and Heath took on Utica on Sept. 29 at Utica High School.

Hilliard Bradley’s speedy start jolts Lewis Center Olentangy Orange

Hilliard Bradley left no doubt in recording a 28-7 win over Lewis Center Olentangy Orange during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

Hilliard Bradley opened with a 14-0 advantage over Lewis Center Olentangy Orange through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Jaguars and the Pioneers were both scoreless.

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange drew within 14-7 in the third quarter.

The Jaguars got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Hilliard Bradley and Lewis Center Olentangy Orange squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Hilliard Bradley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange faced off against Dublin Coffman and Hilliard Bradley took on Hilliard Davidson on Sept. 29 at Hilliard Bradley High School.

Hilliard Darby allows no points against Thomas Worthington

A suffocating defense helped Hilliard Darby handle Thomas Worthington 30-0 for an Ohio high school football victory at Thomas Worthington High on Oct. 13.

Hilliard Darby opened with a 13-0 advantage over Thomas Worthington through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Hilliard Darby roared to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Hilliard Darby and Thomas Worthington faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Hilliard Darby High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Thomas Worthington faced off against Lewis Center Olentangy and Hilliard Darby took on Delaware Olentangy Berlin on Sept. 29 at Hilliard Darby High School.

Hilliard Davidson survives for narrow win over Powell Olentangy Liberty

Hilliard Davidson posted a narrow 10-6 win over Powell Olentangy Liberty in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

The Patriots had a 6-0 edge on the Wildcats at the beginning of the third quarter.

Hilliard Davidson broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 10-6 lead over Powell Olentangy Liberty.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Powell Olentangy Liberty and Hilliard Davidson faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Powell Olentangy Liberty High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Hilliard Davidson faced off against Hilliard Bradley and Powell Olentangy Liberty took on Upper Arlington on Sept. 29 at Powell Olentangy Liberty High School.

Hillsboro carves slim margin over Washington Court House Miami Trace

Hillsboro topped Washington Court House Miami Trace 14-13 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Hillsboro High on Oct. 13.

Hillsboro moved in front of Washington Court House Miami Trace 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Washington Court House Miami Trace moved ahead of Hillsboro 13-7 to start the final quarter.

The Indians pulled off a stirring 7-0 fourth quarter to trip the Panthers.

The last time Washington Court House Miami Trace and Hillsboro played in a 31-14 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Hillsboro faced off against Washington Court House Washington and Washington Court House Miami Trace took on Jackson on Sept. 29 at Washington Court House Miami Trace High School.

Howard East Knox outlasts Loudonville

Howard East Knox collected a solid win over Loudonville in a 42-28 verdict for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

Howard East Knox opened with a 14-0 advantage over Loudonville through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 29-6 advantage at intermission over the Red Birds.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 35-12.

The Red Birds rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Howard East Knox faced off against Galion Northmor and Loudonville took on Fredericktown on Sept. 29 at Fredericktown High School.

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard overpowers Cincinnati Elder in thorough fashion

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard dominated Cincinnati Elder 34-7 in Indiana high school football on Oct. 13.

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard opened with a 14-0 advantage over Cincinnati Elder through the first quarter.

The Trojans registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

Last season, Cincinnati Elder and Indianapolis Bishop Chatard faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Cincinnati Elder High school.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cincinnati Elder faced off against Cincinnati Moeller.

Ironton earns solid win over Gallipolis Gallia

Ironton grabbed a 27-17 victory at the expense of Gallipolis Gallia on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

Ironton opened with a 7-0 advantage over Gallipolis Gallia through the first quarter.

The Fighting Tigers’ offense moved in front for a 14-3 lead over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Ironton thundered to a 20-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils managed a 14-7 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Ironton and Gallipolis Gallia squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Ironton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Gallipolis Gallia faced off against Coal Grove and Ironton took on Ironton Rock Hill on Sept. 29 at Ironton High School.

Ironton Rock Hill sets early tone to dominate Chesapeake

Ironton Rock Hill rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 33-21 win over Chesapeake in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Ironton Rock Hill a 33-21 lead over Chesapeake.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second, third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

The last time Ironton Rock Hill and Chesapeake played in a 35-6 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Chesapeake faced off against Portsmouth and Ironton Rock Hill took on Ironton on Sept. 29 at Ironton High School.

Jackson’s speedy start jolts Greenfield McClain

A swift early pace pushed Jackson past Greenfield McClain Friday 62-14 on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Jackson and Greenfield McClain faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Greenfield McClain High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Jackson faced off against Washington Court House Miami Trace and Greenfield McClain took on Chillicothe on Sept. 29 at Chillicothe High School.

Jamestown Greeneview earns solid win over Springfield Catholic Central

Jamestown Greeneview knocked off Springfield Catholic Central 33-14 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

Jamestown Greeneview moved in front of Springfield Catholic Central 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

Jamestown Greeneview roared to a 33-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Jamestown Greeneview and Springfield Catholic Central faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Springfield Catholic Central High School.

In recent action on Oct. 5, Springfield Catholic Central faced off against Springfield Greenon and Jamestown Greeneview took on South Charleston Southeastern on Sept. 29 at South Charleston Southeastern High School.

Johnstown escapes close call with Hebron Lakewood

Johnstown topped Hebron Lakewood 38-34 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Hebron Lakewood High on Oct. 13.

Johnstown opened with a 14-7 advantage over Hebron Lakewood through the first quarter.

The Lancers showed some mettle by fighting back to a 22-20 halftime margin.

Johnstown darted to a 38-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Johnstown and Hebron Lakewood played in a 41-0 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Hebron Lakewood faced off against Johnstown Northridge and Johnstown took on Newark Catholic on Sept. 30 at Newark Catholic High School.

Kansas Lakota allows no points against Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic

A suffocating defense helped Kansas Lakota handle Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic 62-0 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

The last time Kansas Lakota and Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic played in a 41-7 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic faced off against Elmore Woodmore and Kansas Lakota took on Gibsonburg on Sept. 29 at Kansas Lakota High School.

Kettering Alter allows no points against Franklin Bishop Fenwick

A suffocating defense helped Kettering Alter handle Franklin Bishop Fenwick 21-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Kettering Alter a 14-0 lead over Franklin Bishop Fenwick.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Kettering Alter and Franklin Bishop Fenwick were both scoreless.

The Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Franklin Bishop Fenwick and Kettering Alter faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Kettering Archbishop Alter.

Recently on Sept. 29, Kettering Alter squared off with Cincinnati McNicholas in a football game.

Kings Mill Kings narrowly defeats Morrow Little Miami

Kings Mill Kings notched a win against Morrow Little Miami 40-21 at Morrow Little Miami High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Kings Mill Kings jumped in front of Morrow Little Miami 17-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights opened a meager 27-14 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Kings Mill Kings jumped to a 40-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights chalked up this decision in spite of the Panthers’ spirited final-quarter performance.

The last time Kings Mill Kings and Morrow Little Miami played in a 37-7 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Morrow Little Miami faced off against Cincinnati Anderson and Kings Mill Kings took on Cincinnati Winton Woods on Sept. 29 at Cincinnati Winton Woods High School.

Kirtland takes advantage of early margin to defeat Mantua Crestwood

Kirtland controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 56-6 victory over Mantua Crestwood for an Ohio high school football victory at Kirtland High on Oct. 13.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Kirtland faced off against Burton Berkshire and Mantua Crestwood took on Middlefield Cardinal on Sept. 29 at Middlefield Cardinal High School.

Lancaster Fairfield Christian races in front to defeat Millersport

Lancaster Fairfield Christian controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 56-8 victory over Millersport in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

Lancaster Fairfield Christian charged in front of Millersport 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights opened a lopsided 42-0 gap over the Lakers at the intermission.

Lancaster Fairfield Christian stormed to a 56-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Millersport faced off against Grove City Christian and Lancaster Fairfield Christian took on Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans on Sept. 29 at Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans High School.

Lancaster Fairfield Union dominates Amanda-Clearcreek in convincing showing

Lancaster Fairfield Union earned a convincing 35-14 win over Amanda-Clearcreek for an Ohio high school football victory at Amanda-Clearcreek High on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Lancaster Fairfield Union a 14-0 lead over Amanda-Clearcreek.

The Falcons registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Aces.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Amanda-Clearcreek climbed back to within 28-14.

The Falcons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Lancaster Fairfield Union and Amanda-Clearcreek squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Amanda-Clearcreek faced off against Ashville Teays Valley and Lancaster Fairfield Union took on Baltimore Liberty Union on Sept. 29 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

Leavittsburg LaBrae defense stifles Campbell Memorial

A suffocating defense helped Leavittsburg LaBrae handle Campbell Memorial 37-0 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

Last season, Leavittsburg LaBrae and Campbell Memorial squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Campbell Memorial High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Leavittsburg LaBrae faced off against Brookfield and Campbell Memorial took on Warren Champion on Sept. 29 at Campbell Memorial High School.

Lebanon races in front to defeat Cincinnati Walnut Hills

Lebanon took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Cincinnati Walnut Hills 21-7 for an Ohio high school football victory at Cincinnati Walnut Hills on Oct. 13.

Lebanon opened with a 21-0 advantage over Cincinnati Walnut Hills through the first quarter.

Cincinnati Walnut Hills responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 21-7.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Lebanon and Cincinnati Walnut Hills faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Lebanon High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cincinnati Walnut Hills faced off against Milford and Lebanon took on Cincinnati West Clermont on Sept. 29 at Cincinnati West Clermont High School.

Leipsic shuts out Delphos Jefferson

Leipsic’s defense throttled Delphos Jefferson, resulting in a 33-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Leipsic opened with a 12-0 advantage over Delphos Jefferson through the first quarter.

The Vikings registered a 33-0 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Delphos Jefferson and Leipsic faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Leipsic faced off against Columbus Grove and Delphos Jefferson took on Ada on Sept. 29 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

Lewis Center Olentangy posts win at Dublin Jerome’s expense

Lewis Center Olentangy handed Dublin Jerome a tough 35-20 loss for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

Lewis Center Olentangy opened with a 14-7 advantage over Dublin Jerome through the first quarter.

The Celtics showed their spirit while rallying to within 14-10 at the intermission.

Lewis Center Olentangy darted to a 21-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Braves held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Dublin Jerome and Lewis Center Olentangy played in a 24-14 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Dublin Jerome faced off against Marysville and Lewis Center Olentangy took on Thomas Worthington on Sept. 29 at Lewis Center Olentangy High School.

Lewistown Indian Lake dominates Springfield Northwestern

It was a tough night for Springfield Northwestern which was overmatched by Lewistown Indian Lake in this 35-14 verdict.

Lewistown Indian Lake opened with a 14-7 advantage over Springfield Northwestern through the first quarter.

The Lakers’ offense pulled in front for a 28-7 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Lewistown Indian Lake and Springfield Northwestern faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Springfield Northwestern High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Lewistown Indian Lake faced off against Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan and Springfield Northwestern took on Richwood North Union on Sept. 29 at Springfield Northwestern High School.

Resolve: Lexington comes from behind to topple Mansfield Madison Comprehensive

Lexington seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 31-21 over Mansfield Madison Comprehensive in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The start wasn’t the problem for Mansfield Madison Comprehensive, as it began with a 13-7 edge over Lexington through the end of the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Minutemen and the Rams were both scoreless.

Lexington broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-13 lead over Mansfield Madison Comprehensive.

The Minutemen held on with a 17-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Lexington and Mansfield Madison Comprehensive played in a 43-0 game on Oct. 15, 2021.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Mansfield Madison Comprehensive faced off against New Philadelphia and Lexington took on Millersburg West Holmes on Sept. 29 at Millersburg West Holmes High School.

Liberty Center shuts out Delta

A suffocating defense helped Liberty Center handle Delta 51-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Liberty Center steamrolled in front of Delta 27-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers’ offense steamrolled in front for a 41-0 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Liberty Center steamrolled to a 48-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Liberty Center and Delta faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Delta High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Liberty Center faced off against Hamler Patrick Henry and Delta took on Wauseon on Sept. 29 at Delta High School.

Lima overwhelms Toledo Scott

It was a tough night for Toledo Scott which was overmatched by Lima in this 62-26 verdict.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Spartans’ offense moved in front for a 27-20 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Lima breathed fire to a 55-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Lima faced off against Toledo Rogers.

London shuts out Springfield Kenton Ridge

Defense dominated as London pitched a 48-0 shutout of Springfield Kenton Ridge in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave London a 14-0 lead over Springfield Kenton Ridge.

The Red Raiders’ offense thundered in front for a 27-0 lead over the Cougars at halftime.

London steamrolled to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Raiders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, London and Springfield Kenton Ridge faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Springfield Kenton Ridge High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, London faced off against Plain City Jonathan Alder and Springfield Kenton Ridge took on Urbana on Sept. 29 at Urbana High School.

Lore City Buckeye Trail defeats East Canton

Lore City Buckeye Trail handled East Canton 45-14 in an impressive showing in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Lore City Buckeye Trail opened with a 24-0 advantage over East Canton through the first quarter.

The Hornets battled back to make it 24-7 at halftime.

Lore City Buckeye Trail charged to a 38-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 45-14.

Last season, Lore City Buckeye Trail and East Canton squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at East Canton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off against Malvern and East Canton took on Strasburg on Sept. 29 at East Canton High School.

Lowellville overwhelms Atwater Waterloo

Lowellville unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Atwater Waterloo 40-8 Friday for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

The last time Lowellville and Atwater Waterloo played in a 50-26 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Atwater Waterloo faced off against North Jackson Jackson-Milton and Lowellville took on McDonald on Sept. 29 at Lowellville High School.

Lucas bests Fort Loramie

Lucas’ powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Fort Loramie 34-7 on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Cubs opened an enormous 20-0 gap over the Redskins at halftime.

Lucas charged to a 33-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cubs held on with a 1-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Lucas faced off against Lima Central Catholic and Fort Loramie took on Norwalk St. Paul on Sept. 29 at Fort Loramie High School.

Malvern allows no points against New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic

A suffocating defense helped Malvern handle New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic 63-0 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

The last time Malvern and New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic played in a 28-6 game on Oct. 15, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Malvern faced off against Lore City Buckeye Trail and New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic took on Newcomerstown on Sept. 30 at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School.

Mansfield defense stifles Mt. Vernon

Mansfield’s defense throttled Mt. Vernon, resulting in a 31-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory at Mt. Vernon High on Oct. 13.

Mansfield jumped in front of Mt. Vernon 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tygers’ offense roared in front for a 24-0 lead over the Yellow Jackets at halftime.

Mansfield pulled to a 31-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Mt Vernon faced off against Wooster.

Marengo Highland darts past Bellville Clear Fork with early burst

An early dose of momentum helped Marengo Highland to a 21-11 runaway past Bellville Clear Fork for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

Marengo Highland jumped in front of Bellville Clear Fork 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Colts fought to 14-3.

Bellville Clear Fork stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 21-11.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Bellville Clear Fork faced off against Marion Harding and Marengo Highland took on Galion on Sept. 29 at Galion High School.

Maria Stein Marion Local scores early, pulls away from St. Henry

Maria Stein Marion Local took control early and methodically pulled away to beat St. Henry 41-7 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

Maria Stein Marion Local jumped in front of St. Henry 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Flyers fought to a 41-0 intermission margin at the Redskins’ expense.

St. Henry clawed to within 41-7 through the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Maria Stein Marion Local and St. Henry faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, St. Henry faced off against New Bremen and Maria Stein Marion Local took on Fort Recovery on Sept. 29 at Fort Recovery High School.

Marion Elgin allows no points against Lima Perry

Marion Elgin’s defense throttled Lima Perry, resulting in a 61-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The last time Marion Elgin and Lima Perry played in a 42-8 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Marion Elgin faced off against Waynesfield-Goshen and Lima Perry took on Cory-Rawson on Sept. 29 at Lima Perry High School.

Marion Pleasant defense stifles Marion Harding

Defense dominated as Marion Pleasant pitched a 36-0 shutout of Marion Harding for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Marion Pleasant a 7-0 lead over Marion Harding.

The Spartans opened a monstrous 21-0 gap over the Presidents at halftime.

Marion Pleasant breathed fire to a 23-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

Last season, Marion Harding and Marion Pleasant squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Marion Harding High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Marion Pleasant faced off against Ontario and Marion Harding took on Bellville Clear Fork on Sept. 29 at Bellville Clear Fork High School.

Massillon rides to cruise-control win over Warren G. Harding

It was a tough night for Warren G. Harding which was overmatched by Massillon in this 48-14 verdict.

Massillon opened with a 14-0 advantage over Warren G. Harding through the first quarter.

The Tigers opened a giant 42-7 gap over the Raiders at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Tigers chalked up this decision in spite of the Raiders’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Massillon and Warren G. Harding faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Massillon Washington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Massillon faced off against Washington St. John’s College and Warren G. Harding took on Youngstown Boardman on Sept. 29 at Warren G. Harding High School.

Massillon Jackson shuts out Canton Central Catholic

Massillon Jackson’s defense throttled Canton Central Catholic, resulting in a 20-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

The last time Massillon Jackson and Canton Central Catholic played in a 21-14 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Canton Central Catholic faced off against Mogadore and Massillon Jackson took on Canton GlenOak on Sept. 29 at Canton GlenOak High School.

Maumee secures a win over Fostoria

Maumee collected a solid win over Fostoria in a 51-38 verdict at Maumee High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Maumee jumped in front of Fostoria 21-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 28-18 intermission margin at the Redmen’s expense.

Maumee darted to a 43-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Maumee faced off against Genoa Area and Fostoria took on Pemberville Eastwood on Sept. 29 at Fostoria High School.

McArthur Vinton County holds off Nelsonville-York

McArthur Vinton County posted a narrow 13-7 win over Nelsonville-York in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Vikings fought to a 7-0 halftime margin at the Buckeyes’ expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with McArthur Vinton County and Nelsonville-York locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

The Vikings held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Nelsonville-York and McArthur Vinton County faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at McArthur Vinton County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Nelsonville-York faced off against Wellston and McArthur Vinton County took on McDermott Northwest on Sept. 29 at McArthur Vinton County High School.

McComb bests Richmond Heights

McComb recorded a big victory over Richmond Heights 56-12 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave McComb a 21-6 lead over Richmond Heights.

The Panthers opened an enormous 49-6 gap over the Spartans at the intermission.

McComb thundered to a 56-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, McComb faced off against Arlington and Richmond Heights took on Canal Winchester Harvest Prep on Sept. 29 at Canal Winchester Harvest Prep.

McConnelsville Morgan tops Byesville Meadowbrook

McConnelsville Morgan’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Byesville Meadowbrook 69-26 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

McConnelsville Morgan opened with a 28-0 advantage over Byesville Meadowbrook through the first quarter.

The Raiders registered a 55-12 advantage at halftime over the Colts.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, McConnelsville Morgan and Byesville Meadowbrook faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at McConnelsville Morgan High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Byesville Meadowbrook faced off against Coshocton and McConnelsville Morgan took on New Lexington on Sept. 29 at New Lexington High School.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley overcomes Dola Hardin Northern

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley eventually beat Dola Hardin Northern 24-13 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Dola Hardin Northern settling for a 6-6 first-quarter knot.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley moved over Dola Hardin Northern 18-6 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Rams enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Polar Bears’ 7-6 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Dola Hardin Northern faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Dola Hardin Northern High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley faced off against Crestline and Dola Hardin Northern took on Mt Victory Ridgemont on Sept. 29 at Mt Victory Ridgemont High School.

Mechanicsburg builds initial momentum to defeat Springfield Northeastern

Mechanicsburg raced to a first-quarter lead and held on for a 28-25 win over Springfield Northeastern on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

Mechanicsburg opened with a 14-0 advantage over Springfield Northeastern through the first quarter.

The Indians’ offense moved in front for a 21-7 lead over the Jets at halftime.

Springfield Northeastern showed some mettle by fighting back to a 21-19 count in the third quarter.

The Indians held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Springfield Northeastern and Mechanicsburg faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Springfield Northeastern High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Mechanicsburg faced off against Milford Center Fairbanks and Springfield Northeastern took on North Lewisburg Triad on Sept. 29 at Springfield Northeastern High School.

Mentor allows no points against Strongsville

A suffocating defense helped Mentor handle Strongsville 42-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Mentor moved in front of Strongsville 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cardinals opened a mammoth 28-0 gap over the Mustangs at the intermission.

Mentor thundered to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Mentor and Strongsville faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Mentor High School.

Recently on Sept. 29, Mentor squared off with Shaker Heights in a football game.

Metamora Evergreen carves slim margin over Swanton

Metamora Evergreen posted a narrow 30-21 win over Swanton for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Metamora Evergreen a 10-7 lead over Swanton.

Metamora Evergreen darted to a 30-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Metamora Evergreen and Swanton squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Swanton faced off against Archbold and Metamora Evergreen took on Bryan on Sept. 29 at Bryan High School.

Middlefield Cardinal slips past Painesville Harvey

Middlefield Cardinal posted a narrow 19-18 win over Painesville Harvey in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

Last season, Painesville Harvey and Middlefield Cardinal faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Painesville Harvey High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Middlefield Cardinal faced off against Mantua Crestwood and Painesville Harvey took on Orwell Grand Valley on Sept. 29 at Painesville Harvey High School.

Milford shuts out Cincinnati West Clermont

Defense dominated as Milford pitched a 27-0 shutout of Cincinnati West Clermont in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Milford jumped in front of Cincinnati West Clermont 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles registered a 13-0 advantage at halftime over the Wolves.

Milford breathed fire to a 20-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Milford and Cincinnati West Clermont squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Cincinnati West Clermont High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Milford faced off against Cincinnati Walnut Hills and Cincinnati West Clermont took on Lebanon on Sept. 29 at Cincinnati West Clermont High School.

Millersburg West Holmes survives for narrow win over New Philadelphia

Millersburg West Holmes topped New Philadelphia 9-8 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The Knights registered a 3-0 advantage at intermission over the Quakers.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Quakers rallied in the final quarter, but the Knights skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Sept. 29, New Philadelphia faced off against Mansfield Madison Comprehensive and Millersburg West Holmes took on Lexington on Sept. 29 at Millersburg West Holmes High School.

Minster dominates New Bremen

Minster dismissed New Bremen by a 40-14 count for an Ohio high school football victory at Minster High on Oct. 13.

Minster darted in front of New Bremen 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 20-7 advantage at halftime over the Cardinals.

Minster steamrolled to a 27-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 13-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time New Bremen and Minster played in a 45-21 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Minster faced off against Rockford Parkway and New Bremen took on St. Henry on Sept. 29 at St. Henry.

Mogadore dominates Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas in convincing showing

Mogadore unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 53-6 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Last season, Mogadore and Louisville St Thomas Aquinas squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Louisville St Thomas Aquinas High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Mogadore faced off against Canton Central Catholic and Louisville St Thomas Aquinas took on Ravenna Southeast on Sept. 29 at Louisville St Thomas Aquinas High School.

Mt. Victory Ridgemont delivers statement win over Cory-Rawson

Mt. Victory Ridgemont dominated from start to finish in an imposing 48-14 win over Cory-Rawson in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cory-Rawson faced off against Lima Perry and Mt Victory Ridgemont took on Dola Hardin Northern on Sept. 29 at Mt Victory Ridgemont High School.

Napoleon shuts out Bowling Green

Defense dominated as Napoleon pitched a 21-0 shutout of Bowling Green at Bowling Green High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Napoleon moved in front of Bowling Green 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Bobcats.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Napoleon and Bowling Green squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Bowling Green High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Bowling Green faced off against Sylvania Southview and Napoleon took on Toledo Bowsher on Sept. 29 at Napoleon High School.

Navarre Fairless sprints past Akron Manchester

Navarre Fairless pushed past Akron Manchester for a 19-9 win during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Navarre Fairless a 6-3 lead over Akron Manchester.

The Falcons opened a tight 13-9 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Navarre Fairless jumped to a 19-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Navarre Fairless and Akron Manchester played in a 40-14 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Navarre Fairless faced off against Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian and Akron Manchester took on Massillon Tuslaw on Sept. 29 at Akron Manchester High School.

New Concord John Glenn sets early tone to dominate Duncan Falls Philo

New Concord John Glenn scored early and often in a 37-12 win over Duncan Falls Philo in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

New Concord John Glenn jumped in front of Duncan Falls Philo 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Little Muskies opened an immense 16-0 gap over the Electrics at the intermission.

New Concord John Glenn breathed fire to a 37-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Duncan Falls Philo and New Concord John Glenn faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Duncan Falls Philo High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, New Concord John Glenn faced off against Zanesville Maysville and Duncan Falls Philo took on Thornville Sheridan on Sept. 29 at Duncan Falls Philo High School.

New Lexington defense stifles Crooksville

Defense dominated as New Lexington pitched a 35-0 shutout of Crooksville on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

New Lexington moved in front of Crooksville 15-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers’ offense breathed fire in front for a 28-0 lead over the Ceramics at the intermission.

New Lexington steamrolled to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time New Lexington and Crooksville played in a 40-0 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Crooksville faced off against Zanesville West Muskingum and New Lexington took on McConnelsville Morgan on Sept. 29 at New Lexington High School.

New Madison Tri-Village overpowers Bradford in thorough fashion

New Madison Tri-Village handled Bradford 48-6 in an impressive showing for an Ohio high school football victory at New Madison Tri-Village High on Oct. 13.

New Madison Tri-Village steamrolled in front of Bradford 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Patriots opened an enormous 41-0 gap over the Railroaders at halftime.

New Madison Tri-Village thundered to a 48-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Railroaders managed a 6-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, New Madison Tri-Village and Bradford squared off on Oct. 15, 2021 at New Madison Tri-Village High School.

Recently on Sept. 29, New Madison Tri-Village squared off with Arcanum in a football game.

New Middletown Springfield Local overpowers McDonald in thorough fashion

New Middletown Springfield Local scored early and often to roll over McDonald 28-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave New Middletown Springfield Local a 14-7 lead over McDonald.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as New Middletown Springfield Local and McDonald were both scoreless.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, New Middletown Springfield Local and McDonald squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at New Middletown Springfield Local High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, McDonald faced off against Lowellville and New Middletown Springfield Local took on Berlin Center Western Reserve on Sept. 29 at New Middletown Springfield Local High School.

Newcomerstown’s speedy start jolts Strasburg

A swift early pace pushed Newcomerstown past Strasburg Friday 41-18 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Newcomerstown a 21-0 lead over Strasburg.

The Tigers rallied in the second quarter by making it 28-12.

Newcomerstown stormed to a 34-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Newcomerstown and Strasburg played in a 44-14 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Strasburg faced off against East Canton and Newcomerstown took on New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic on Sept. 30 at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School.

North Baltimore defense stifles Crestline

Defense dominated as North Baltimore pitched a 39-0 shutout of Crestline in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave North Baltimore a 26-0 lead over Crestline.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

North Baltimore breathed fire to a 33-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Crestline faced off against McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and North Baltimore took on Morral Ridgedale on Sept. 29 at Morral Ridgedale High School.

North Jackson Jackson-Milton survives for narrow win over Fairport Harbor Fairport

North Jackson Jackson-Milton posted a narrow 26-20 win over Fairport Harbor Fairport in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave North Jackson Jackson-Milton a 14-8 lead over Fairport Harbor Fairport.

The Bluejays fought to a 26-14 halftime margin at the Skippers’ expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Skippers rallied in the final quarter, but the Bluejays skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Fairport Harbor Fairport faced off against Andover Pymatuning Valley and North Jackson Jackson-Milton took on Atwater Waterloo on Sept. 29 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High School.

Northwood rallies to top West Unity Hilltop

Northwood shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 35-8 win over West Unity Hilltop in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The start wasn’t the problem for West Unity Hilltop, as it began with an 8-6 edge over Northwood through the end of the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Cadets had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Rangers won the session and the game with a 29-0 performance.

The last time Northwood and West Unity Hilltop played in a 53-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Northwood faced off against Edon and West Unity Hilltop took on Ottawa Hills on Sept. 29 at West Unity Hilltop High School.

Norton shuts out Mogadore Field

Defense dominated as Norton pitched a 41-0 shutout of Mogadore Field on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Norton opened with a 21-0 advantage over Mogadore Field through the first quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Falcons’ expense.

Norton stormed to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Norton and Mogadore Field played in a 38-7 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Mogadore Field faced off against Streetsboro.

Novi Detroit Catholic Central earns stressful win over Cincinnati La Salle

Novi Detroit Catholic Central finally found a way to top Cincinnati La Salle 35-28 for a Michigan high school football victory at Novi Detroit Catholic Central High on Oct. 13.

The last time Novi Detroit Catholic Central and Cincinnati La Salle played in a 31-21 game on Oct. 15, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cincinnati La Salle faced off against Indianapolis Cathedral.

Oak Harbor thwarts Pemberville Eastwood’s quest

Oak Harbor eventually beat Pemberville Eastwood 35-21 for an Ohio high school football victory at Pemberville Eastwood High on Oct. 13.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Rockets’ offense moved in front for a 14-6 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Oak Harbor jumped to a 28-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Pemberville Eastwood and Oak Harbor squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Pemberville Eastwood High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Pemberville Eastwood faced off against Fostoria and Oak Harbor took on Tontogany Otsego on Sept. 29 at Oak Harbor High School.

Ottawa-Glandorf exhales after close call with Lima Shawnee

Ottawa-Glandorf posted a narrow 16-15 win over Lima Shawnee during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

The Indians jumped a narrow margin over the Titans as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Titans pulled off a stirring 13-7 final quarter to trip the Indians.

Last season, Lima Shawnee and Ottawa-Glandorf squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Lima Shawnee High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Van Wert and Lima Shawnee took on St. Marys on Sept. 29 at St. Marys Memorial.

Ottawa Hills crushes Montpelier

It was a tough night for Montpelier which was overmatched by Ottawa Hills in this 48-7 verdict.

Last season, Ottawa Hills and Montpelier faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Montpelier High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Ottawa Hills faced off against West Unity Hilltop and Montpelier took on Vanlue on Sept. 29 at Montpelier High School.

Paden City overcomes deficit and Beallsville

Paden City rallied from behind to knock off Beallsville for a 42-28 verdict for an Ohio high school football victory at Beallsville High on Oct. 13.

The start wasn’t the problem for Beallsville, as it began with a 14-0 edge over Paden City through the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Blue Devils controlled the pace, taking a 28-8 lead into halftime.

Beallsville moved ahead by earning a 28-20 advantage over Paden City at the end of the third quarter.

A 22-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Wildcats’ defeat of the Blue Devils.

Last season, Paden City and Beallsville faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Paden City High School.

Recently on Sept. 29, Beallsville squared off with Bridgeport in a football game.

Painesville Riverside grinds out close victory over Mayfield

Painesville Riverside finally found a way to top Mayfield 14-12 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Painesville Riverside a 6-0 lead over Mayfield.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Beavers and the Wildcats were both scoreless.

Painesville Riverside darted to a 14-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Painesville Riverside and Mayfield faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Mayfield High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Mayfield faced off against Chagrin Falls Kenston and Painesville Riverside took on Eastlake North on Sept. 29 at Eastlake North High School.

Pandora-Gilboa shuts out Mt. Blanchard Riverdale

Defense dominated as Pandora-Gilboa pitched a 61-0 shutout of Mt. Blanchard Riverdale in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Pandora-Gilboa opened with a 27-0 advantage over Mt. Blanchard Riverdale through the first quarter.

The Rockets’ offense roared in front for a 48-0 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.

Pandora-Gilboa pulled to a 54-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rockets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Pandora-Gilboa and Mt Blanchard Riverdale played in a 55-7 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Mt Blanchard Riverdale faced off against Findlay Liberty-Benton and Pandora-Gilboa took on Van Buren on Sept. 29 at Pandora-Gilboa High School.

Parma Padua Franciscan overcomes Chardon NDCL

Parma Padua Franciscan collected a solid win over Chardon NDCL in a 21-7 verdict in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters.

The third quarter gave Parma Padua Franciscan a 14-7 lead over Chardon NDCL.

The Bruins got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Parma Padua Franciscan and Chardon NDCL squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Parma Padua Franciscan High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Chardon NDCL faced off against Cleveland John Hay and Parma Padua Franciscan took on Mentor Lake Catholic on Sept. 29 at Parma Padua Franciscan High School.

Pataskala Watkins Memorial allows no points against Zanesville

Pataskala Watkins Memorial’s defense throttled Zanesville, resulting in a 34-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Pataskala Watkins Memorial a 20-0 lead over Zanesville.

Pataskala Watkins Memorial stormed to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

The last time Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Zanesville played in a 49-14 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Zanesville faced off against Pataskala Licking Heights and Pataskala Watkins Memorial took on Newark Licking Valley on Sept. 29 at Pataskala Watkins Memorial High School.

Perry allows no points against Chesterland West Geauga

A suffocating defense helped Perry handle Chesterland West Geauga 34-0 for an Ohio high school football victory at Chesterland West Geauga High on Oct. 13.

Perry opened with a 34-0 advantage over Chesterland West Geauga through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Perry and Chesterland West Geauga squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Perry High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Chagrin Falls and Perry took on Pepper Pike Orange on Sept. 29 at Pepper Pike Orange High School.

Perrysburg rides to cruise-control win over Holland Springfield

Perrysburg raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 47-6 win over Holland Springfield in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Perrysburg moved in front of Holland Springfield 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Yellow Jackets fought to a 40-0 halftime margin at the Blue Devils’ expense.

Perrysburg roared to a 47-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils managed a 6-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Perrysburg and Holland Springfield faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Holland Springfield High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Holland Springfield faced off against Sylvania Northview and Perrysburg took on Toledo Whitmer on Sept. 29 at Toledo Whitmer High School.

Pickerington Central scores first and maintains advantage to beat Lancaster

Pickerington Central broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Lancaster 21-14 at Lancaster High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Pickerington Central moved in front of Lancaster 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Gales drew within 14-7 at the intermission.

Pickerington Central moved to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Gales enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Pickerington Central and Lancaster faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Pickerington High School Central.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Lancaster faced off against Groveport Madison and Pickerington Central took on Grove City Central Crossing on Sept. 29 at Grove City Central Crossing High School.

Pickerington North barely beats New Albany

Pickerington North finally found a way to top New Albany 21-17 on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

New Albany showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Pickerington North as the first quarter ended.

The Eagles moved ahead by earning a 14-7 advantage over the Panthers at the end of the second quarter.

Pickerington North broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 21-17 lead over New Albany.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, New Albany and Pickerington North squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at New Albany High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Pickerington North faced off against Galloway Westland and New Albany took on Gahanna Lincoln on Sept. 29 at New Albany High School.

Piketon grinds out close victory over Frankfort Adena

Piketon posted a narrow 44-41 win over Frankfort Adena in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Piketon a 14-7 lead over Frankfort Adena.

The Warriors showed their spirit while rallying to within 22-17 at halftime.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Piketon and Frankfort Adena locked in a 38-38 stalemate.

The Redstreaks got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-3 edge.

The last time Piketon and Frankfort Adena played in a 52-19 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Piketon faced off against Bainbridge Paint Valley and Frankfort Adena took on Chillicothe Unioto on Sept. 29 at Frankfort Adena High School.

Pioneer North Central takes advantage of early margin to defeat Vanlue

Pioneer North Central took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Vanlue 70-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Vanlue faced off against Montpelier and Pioneer North Central took on Cincinnati Shroder on Sept. 29 at Pioneer North Central High School.

Point Pleasant barely beats Marietta

Point Pleasant posted a narrow 47-41 win over Marietta during this West Virginia football game on Oct. 13.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Point Pleasant faced off against Beverly Fort Frye and Marietta took on Logan on Sept. 29 at Logan High School.

Poland Seminary allows no points against Cortland Lakeview

A suffocating defense helped Poland Seminary handle Cortland Lakeview 28-0 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

Last season, Poland Seminary and Cortland Lakeview faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Poland Seminary faced off against Niles and Cortland Lakeview took on Struthers on Sept. 29 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

Portsmouth overcomes deficit to defeat South Point

Portsmouth rallied over South Point for an inspiring 21-7 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

South Point showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Portsmouth as the first quarter ended.

The two squads struggled a 7-7 standstill as the third quarter opened.

Portsmouth took control in the third quarter with a 14-7 advantage over South Point.

The Trojans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Portsmouth and South Point played in a 28-21 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Portsmouth faced off against Chesapeake and South Point took on Proctorville Fairland on Sept. 29 at South Point High School.

Portsmouth Notre Dame prevails over Willow Wood Symmes Valley

Portsmouth Notre Dame controlled the action to earn an impressive 48-12 win against Willow Wood Symmes Valley for an Ohio high school football victory at Willow Wood Symmes Valley High on Oct. 13.

Portsmouth Notre Dame jumped in front of Willow Wood Symmes Valley 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Titans registered a 48-12 advantage at intermission over the Vikings.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Portsmouth Notre Dame and Willow Wood Symmes Valley squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Portsmouth Notre Dame High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Willow Wood Symmes Valley faced off against Beaver Eastern and Portsmouth Notre Dame took on Franklin Furnace Green on Sept. 29 at Franklin Furnace Green High School.

Proctorville Fairland defeats Coal Grove

Proctorville Fairland raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 56-22 win over Coal Grove during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

Last season, Proctorville Fairland and Coal Grove faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Proctorville Fairland High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Coal Grove faced off against Gallipolis Gallia and Proctorville Fairland took on South Point on Sept. 29 at South Point High School.

Racine Southern overwhelms Manchester

Racine Southern left no doubt on Friday, controlling Manchester from start to finish for a 58-14 victory in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

Last season, Racine Southern and Manchester squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Racine Southern High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Manchester faced off against Fayetteville and Racine Southern took on Waterford on Sept. 29 at Racine Southern High School.

Reading dominates Cleves Taylor

Reading dismissed Cleves Taylor by a 55-20 count for an Ohio high school football victory at Reading High on Oct. 13.

Last season, Reading and Cleves Taylor faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Cleves Taylor High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Reading faced off against Cincinnati Indian Hill and Cleves Taylor took on Cincinnati Finneytown on Sept. 29 at Cincinnati Finneytown High School.

Reedsville Eastern dominates Belpre

Reedsville Eastern raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 49-6 win over Belpre in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Reedsville Eastern a 13-6 lead over Belpre.

The Eagles opened a massive 42-6 gap over the Golden Eagles at the intermission.

Reedsville Eastern steamrolled to a 49-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Reedsville Eastern and Belpre played in a 41-13 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Reedsville Eastern faced off against Buffalo and Belpre took on Glouster Trimble on Sept. 29 at Belpre High School.

Richwood North Union defense stifles St. Paris Graham

A suffocating defense helped Richwood North Union handle St. Paris Graham 34-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Richwood North Union opened with a 7-0 advantage over St. Paris Graham through the first quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Falcons’ expense.

Richwood North Union charged to a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time St Paris Graham and Richwood North Union played in a 39-33 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Richwood North Union faced off against Springfield Northwestern and St Paris Graham took on Springfield Shawnee on Sept. 29 at Springfield Shawnee High School.

Rootstown crushes Ravenna Southeast

Rootstown dismissed Ravenna Southeast by a 35-7 count at Ravenna Southeast High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Rootstown a 14-0 lead over Ravenna Southeast.

The Rovers opened a massive 28-7 gap over the Pirates at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Rovers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Rootstown and Ravenna Southeast squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Rootstown High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Ravenna Southeast faced off against Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Rootstown took on Warren John F. Kennedy on Sept. 29 at Rootstown High School.

Sabina East Clinton defense stifles Batavia Clermont Northeastern

Defense dominated as Sabina East Clinton pitched a 26-0 shutout of Batavia Clermont Northeastern in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The Astros registered a 12-0 advantage at halftime over the Rockets.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Astros held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Batavia Clermont Northeastern and Sabina East Clinton squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Sabina East Clinton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Batavia Clermont Northeastern faced off against Bethel-Tate and Sabina East Clinton took on Union City Mississinawa Valley on Sept. 29 at Sabina East Clinton High School.

Salineville Southern Local rides to cruise-control win over Lisbon

Salineville Southern Local dominated Lisbon 42-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Salineville Southern Local moved in front of Lisbon 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians registered a 28-7 advantage at intermission over the Blue Devils.

Salineville Southern Local charged to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Salineville Southern Local and Lisbon squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Lisbon David Anderson High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Salineville Southern Local faced off against Columbiana and Lisbon took on Youngstown Valley Christian on Sept. 29 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

Shadyside dominates Bridgeport

Shadyside scored early and often to roll over Bridgeport 41-7 for an Ohio high school football victory at Shadyside High on Oct. 13.

Shadyside opened with a 14-7 advantage over Bridgeport through the first quarter.

The Tigers’ offense charged in front for a 27-7 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Shadyside steamrolled to a 41-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Shadyside and Bridgeport played in a 40-26 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Shadyside faced off against Hannibal River and Bridgeport took on Beallsville on Sept. 29 at Bridgeport High School.

Sherwood Fairview defense stifles Hicksville

Defense dominated as Sherwood Fairview pitched a 35-0 shutout of Hicksville in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Sherwood Fairview a 22-0 lead over Hicksville.

The Apaches’ offense roared in front for a 35-0 lead over the Aces at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

The last time Hicksville and Sherwood Fairview played in a 28-13 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Sherwood Fairview faced off against Edgerton and Hicksville took on Paulding on Sept. 29 at Paulding High School.

Sidney pockets slim win over Piqua

Sidney finally found a way to top Piqua 21-17 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Sidney jumped in front of Piqua 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Indians with a 14-7 lead over the Yellow Jackets heading into the second quarter.

Piqua jumped a narrow margin over Sidney as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The final quarter was decisive for the Yellow Jackets, as they climbed out of a hole with a 21-17 scoring margin.

Last season, Piqua and Sidney faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Piqua High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Sidney faced off against Tipp City Tippecanoe and Piqua took on Dayton West Carrollton on Sept. 29 at Dayton West Carrollton High School.

Sidney Lehman Catholic crushes Troy Christian

Sidney Lehman Catholic raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 48-6 win over Troy Christian on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Sidney Lehman Catholic a 28-0 lead over Troy Christian.

The Cavaliers registered a 41-0 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Cavaliers held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Sidney Lehman Catholic and Troy Christian squared off on Oct. 15, 2022 at Sidney Lehman Catholic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Troy Christian faced off against Casstown Miami East and Sidney Lehman Catholic took on De Graff Riverside on Sept. 29 at Sidney Lehman Catholic High School.

South Charleston Southeastern overwhelms London Madison-Plains

It was a tough night for London Madison-Plains which was overmatched by South Charleston Southeastern in this 55-7 verdict.

In recent action on Sept. 29, South Charleston Southeastern faced off against Jamestown Greeneview and London Madison-Plains took on Springfield Greenon on Sept. 29 at London Madison-Plains High School.

Springboro’s speedy start jolts Huber Heights Wayne

Springboro rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 40-8 win over Huber Heights Wayne in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

Springboro charged in front of Huber Heights Wayne 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors rallied in the second quarter by making it 24-8.

Springboro breathed fire to a 40-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Huber Heights Wayne and Springboro played in a 17-13 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Huber Heights Wayne faced off against Clayton Northmont and Springboro took on Springfield on Sept. 29 at Springboro High School.

Springfield exhales after close call with Miamisburg

Springfield finally found a way to top Miamisburg 30-27 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

Springfield opened with a 20-17 advantage over Miamisburg through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Springfield and Miamisburg locked in a 27-27 stalemate.

The Wildcats held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Springfield and Miamisburg faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Springfield High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Miamisburg faced off against Kettering Fairmont and Springfield took on Springboro on Sept. 29 at Springboro High School.

Springfield Shawnee scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan

Springfield Shawnee broke to an early lead and topped Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 41-7 on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Springfield Shawnee opened with a 34-0 advantage over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan through the first quarter.

The Braves opened a mammoth 41-0 gap over the Raiders at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Raiders rallied in the final quarter, but the Braves skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan faced off against Lewistown Indian Lake and Springfield Shawnee took on St Paris Graham on Sept. 29 at Springfield Shawnee High School.

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place defense stifles Hamilton New Miami

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place’s defense throttled Hamilton New Miami, resulting in a 55-0 shutout in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

Last season, St Bernard-Elmwood Place and Hamilton New Miami squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Hamilton New Miami High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, St Bernard-Elmwood Place faced off against Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian and Hamilton New Miami took on Lockland on Sept. 29 at Hamilton New Miami High School.

St. Marys allows no points against Elida

St. Marys’ defense throttled Elida, resulting in a 43-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

St. Marys opened with an 8-0 advantage over Elida through the first quarter.

The Roughriders’ offense darted in front for a 15-0 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

St. Marys breathed fire to a 29-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Roughriders held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time St. Marys and Elida played in a 35-3 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, St. Marys faced off against Lima Shawnee and Elida took on Defiance on Sept. 29 at Elida High School.

Steubenville allows no points against Hunting Valley University

Steubenville’s defense throttled Hunting Valley University, resulting in a 28-0 shutout in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

Steubenville opened with a 14-0 advantage over Hunting Valley University through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Steubenville breathed fire to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Big Red got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Steubenville and Hunting Valley University played in a 34-20 game on Oct. 22, 2021.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Steubenville faced off against Wheeling Linsly.

Steubenville Catholic Central darts by Bowerston Conotton Valley

Steubenville Catholic Central raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 44-20 win over Bowerston Conotton Valley in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Steubenville Catholic Central and Bowerston Conotton Valley settling for an 8-8 first-quarter knot.

The Crusaders opened a tight 15-14 gap over the Rockets at halftime.

Steubenville Catholic Central moved to a 30-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Crusaders held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Bowerston Conotton Valley and Steubenville Catholic Central squared off on Oct. 15, 2022 at Steubenville Catholic Central High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Bowerston Conotton Valley faced off against Matamoras Frontier and Steubenville Catholic Central took on Pittsburgh Carrick on Sept. 30 at Steubenville Catholic Central High School.

Struthers defense stifles Niles

Struthers’ defense throttled Niles, resulting in a 21-0 shutout on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

Last season, Struthers and Niles squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Niles McKinley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Struthers faced off against Cortland Lakeview and Niles took on Poland Seminary on Sept. 29 at Niles McKinley High School.

Sugarcreek Garaway exhales after close call with Magnolia Sandy Valley

Sugarcreek Garaway finally found a way to top Magnolia Sandy Valley 14-10 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Sugarcreek Garaway a 7-3 lead over Magnolia Sandy Valley.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Sugarcreek Garaway darted to a 14-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Sugarcreek Garaway and Magnolia Sandy Valley squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Magnolia Sandy Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and Magnolia Sandy Valley took on West Lafayette Ridgewood on Sept. 29 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High School.

Sunbury Big Walnut defense stifles Dublin Scioto

A suffocating defense helped Sunbury Big Walnut handle Dublin Scioto 37-0 on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

Sunbury Big Walnut opened with a 30-0 advantage over Dublin Scioto through the first quarter.

Sunbury Big Walnut thundered to a 37-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Golden Eagles and the Irish were both scoreless.

Last season, Sunbury Big Walnut and Dublin Scioto squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Dublin Scioto High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Sunbury Big Walnut faced off against Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Dublin Scioto took on Columbus Franklin Heights on Sept. 29 at Columbus Franklin Heights High School.

Sylvania Southview survives for narrow win over Oregon Clay

Sylvania Southview topped Oregon Clay 32-25 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Cougars and the Eagles battled to a standoff at 14-14 as the third quarter began.

Sylvania Southview darted in front of Oregon Clay 26-14 going into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles narrowed the gap 11-6 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Oregon Clay faced off against Fremont Ross and Sylvania Southview took on Bowling Green on Sept. 29 at Sylvania Southview High School.

The Plains Athens crushes Bidwell River Valley

The Plains Athens dismissed Bidwell River Valley by a 54-8 count in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

Last season, The Plains Athens and Bidwell River Valley squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at The Plains Athens High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Bidwell River Valley faced off against Albany Alexander and The Plains Athens took on Pomeroy Meigs on Sept. 29 at The Plains Athens High School.

Tiffin Calvert defense stifles Willard

Defense dominated as Tiffin Calvert pitched a 41-0 shutout of Willard for an Ohio high school football victory at Tiffin Calvert High on Oct. 13.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Tiffin Calvert faced off against Castalia Margaretta and Willard took on Bascom Hopewell-Loudon on Sept. 29 at Willard High School.

Tiffin Columbian defeats Norwalk

Tiffin Columbian scored early and often to roll over Norwalk 44-7 on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

Tiffin Columbian opened with a 20-0 advantage over Norwalk through the first quarter.

The Tornadoes opened an immense 44-7 gap over the Truckers at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Tiffin Columbian faced off against Clyde.

Toledo Central Catholic defense stifles Toledo St. Francis de Sales

A suffocating defense helped Toledo Central Catholic handle Toledo St. Francis de Sales 69-0 at Toledo Central Catholic High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Toledo Central Catholic and Toledo St. Francis de Sales faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Toledo St. Francis de Sales.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Toledo Central Catholic faced off against Toledo St. John’s Jesuit and Toledo St. Francis de Sales took on Warren De La Salle on Sept. 29 at Toledo St. Francis de Sales.

Toledo Christian defense stifles Sebring

Defense dominated as Toledo Christian pitched a 52-0 shutout of Sebring in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Toledo Christian opened with a 20-0 advantage over Sebring through the first quarter.

The Eagles’ offense thundered in front for a 46-0 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Toledo Christian faced off against Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic and Sebring took on Lakeside Marblehead Danbury on Sept. 29 at Sebring McKinley Jr./Sr. High School.

Toledo Start defense stifles Toledo Woodward

Defense dominated as Toledo Start pitched a 50-0 shutout of Toledo Woodward in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The last time Toledo Start and Toledo Woodward played in a 46-0 game on Sept. 29, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 5, Toledo Start squared off with Toledo Bowsher in a football game.

Tontogany Otsego delivers statement win over Millbury Lake

Tontogany Otsego scored early and often to roll over Millbury Lake 46-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Tontogany Otsego opened with a 20-14 advantage over Millbury Lake through the first quarter.

The Knights’ offense jumped in front for a 26-14 lead over the Flyers at the intermission.

Tontogany Otsego roared to a 40-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Tontogany Otsego and Millbury Lake played in a 40-13 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Millbury Lake faced off against Rossford and Tontogany Otsego took on Oak Harbor on Sept. 29 at Oak Harbor High School.

Toronto tacks win on Caldwell

It was a tough night for Caldwell which was overmatched by Toronto in this 54-20 verdict.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Toronto and Caldwell settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Red Knights registered a 34-7 advantage at intermission over the Redskins.

Toronto jumped to a 41-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Knights held on with a 13-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Toronto faced off against Rayland Buckeye Local and Caldwell took on Barnesville on Sept. 29 at Caldwell High School.

Trenton Edgewood overcomes Franklin

Trenton Edgewood handed Franklin a tough 42-27 loss in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Trenton Edgewood a 28-20 lead over Franklin.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Cougars and the Wildcats were both scoreless.

Trenton Edgewood jumped to a 35-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cougars and the Wildcats each scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Franklin faced off against Bellbrook and Trenton Edgewood took on Hamilton Ross on Sept. 29 at Trenton Edgewood High School.

Troy sets early tone to dominate Fairborn

A swift early pace pushed Troy past Fairborn Friday 49-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Troy opened with a 28-7 advantage over Fairborn through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Troy roared to a 49-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Skyhawks narrowed the gap 7-0 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Troy and Fairborn squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Troy High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Fairborn faced off against Vandalia Butler and Troy took on Xenia on Sept. 29 at Xenia High School.

Uniontown Green holds off North Canton Hoover

Uniontown Green topped North Canton Hoover 41-34 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The last time North Canton Hoover and Uniontown Green played in a 50-20 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Uniontown Green faced off against Louisville and North Canton Hoover took on Massillon Perry on Sept. 29 at North Canton Hoover High School.

Upper Arlington secures a win over Dublin Coffman

Upper Arlington handed Dublin Coffman a tough 21-3 loss during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Upper Arlington a 21-0 lead over Dublin Coffman.

The Shamrocks showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 21-3.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Golden Bears and the Shamrocks were both scoreless.

Last season, Upper Arlington and Dublin Coffman faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Upper Arlington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Dublin Coffman faced off against Lewis Center Olentangy Orange and Upper Arlington took on Powell Olentangy Liberty on Sept. 29 at Powell Olentangy Liberty High School.

Urbana tops New Carlisle Tecumseh

Urbana recorded a big victory over New Carlisle Tecumseh 69-7 on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Urbana a 14-7 lead over New Carlisle Tecumseh.

The Hillclimbers registered a 42-7 advantage at intermission over the Arrows.

Urbana pulled to a 48-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hillclimbers held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Urbana faced off against Springfield Kenton Ridge and New Carlisle Tecumseh took on Bellefontaine on Sept. 29 at New Carlisle Tecumseh High School.

Utica defense stifles Johnstown Northridge

Defense dominated as Utica pitched a 20-0 shutout of Johnstown Northridge in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Utica a 6-0 lead over Johnstown Northridge.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Utica jumped to a 13-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redskins held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Utica and Johnstown Northridge played in a 28-14 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Johnstown Northridge faced off against Hebron Lakewood and Utica took on Heath on Sept. 29 at Utica High School.

Van Wert overwhelms Kenton

Van Wert’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Kenton 41-18 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

Van Wert opened with a 19-6 advantage over Kenton through the first quarter.

The Cougars fought to a 27-6 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Van Wert jumped to a 34-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cougars got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Last season, Van Wert and Kenton faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Kenton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Van Wert faced off against Ottawa-Glandorf and Kenton took on Wapakoneta on Sept. 29 at Wapakoneta High School.

Vandalia Butler overwhelms Dayton West Carrollton

Vandalia Butler recorded a big victory over Dayton West Carrollton 42-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The last time Vandalia Butler and Dayton West Carrollton played in a 29-14 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Dayton West Carrollton faced off against Piqua and Vandalia Butler took on Fairborn on Sept. 29 at Vandalia Butler High School.

Vienna Mathews exhales after close call with Windham

Vienna Mathews finally found a way to top Windham 14-6 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

The last time Vienna Mathews and Windham played in a 56-20 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Vienna Mathews faced off against Mineral Ridge and Windham took on Ashtabula St. John on Sept. 29 at Windham High School.

Wapakoneta defense stifles Lima Bath

Defense dominated as Wapakoneta pitched a 38-0 shutout of Lima Bath for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Wapakoneta a 7-0 lead over Lima Bath.

The Redskins opened a massive 24-0 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Wapakoneta thundered to a 38-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Wapakoneta and Lima Bath squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Wapakoneta High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Lima Bath faced off against Celina and Wapakoneta took on Kenton on Sept. 29 at Wapakoneta High School.

Warren De La Salle tops Toledo St. John’s Jesuit

Warren De La Salle handled Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 35-3 in an impressive showing in a Michigan high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Warren De La Salle a 28-3 lead over Toledo St. John’s Jesuit.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Warren De La Salle and Toledo St. John’s Jesuit were both scoreless.

The Pilots got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Warren De La Salle faced off against Toledo St. Francis de Sales and Toledo St. John’s Jesuit took on Toledo Central Catholic on Sept. 29 at Toledo St. John’s Jesuit.

Washington Court House Washington shuts out Chillicothe

A suffocating defense helped Washington Court House Washington handle Chillicothe 13-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Washington Court House Washington a 7-0 lead over Chillicothe.

Washington Court House Washington moved to a 13-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

The last time Washington Court House Washington and Chillicothe played in a 24-14 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Washington Court House Washington faced off against Hillsboro and Chillicothe took on Greenfield McClain on Sept. 29 at Chillicothe High School.

Waterford escapes Glouster Trimble in thin win

Waterford finally found a way to top Glouster Trimble 14-8 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Last season, Waterford and Glouster Trimble faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Glouster Trimble High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Waterford faced off against Racine Southern and Glouster Trimble took on Belpre on Sept. 29 at Belpre High School.

Wauseon carves slim margin over Bryan

Wauseon topped Bryan 27-26 in a tough tilt on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Wauseon moved in front of Bryan 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians fought to a 13-6 intermission margin at the Golden Bears’ expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Wauseon and Bryan locked in a 20-20 stalemate.

The Indians held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bryan and Wauseon squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Bryan High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Wauseon faced off against Delta and Bryan took on Metamora Evergreen on Sept. 29 at Bryan High School.

Waverly takes advantage of early margin to defeat McDermott Northwest

Waverly took control early and methodically pulled away to beat McDermott Northwest 67-23 at Waverly High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Waverly faced off against Minford and McDermott Northwest took on McArthur Vinton County on Sept. 29 at McArthur Vinton County High School.

Waynesfield-Goshen darts by Morral Ridgedale

Waynesfield-Goshen’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Morral Ridgedale 53-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Waynesfield-Goshen moved in front of Morral Ridgedale 12-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers registered a 32-6 advantage at intermission over the Rockets.

Waynesfield-Goshen stormed to a 46-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rockets rallied in the final quarter, but the Tigers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Waynesfield-Goshen and Morral Ridgedale played in a 54-0 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Morral Ridgedale faced off against North Baltimore and Waynesfield-Goshen took on Marion Elgin on Sept. 29 at Waynesfield-Goshen High School.

Wellston escapes close call with Pomeroy Meigs

Wellston finally found a way to top Pomeroy Meigs 27-18 on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

Pomeroy Meigs showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-0 advantage over Wellston as the first quarter ended.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Pomeroy Meigs moved ahead by earning a 12-6 advantage over Wellston at the end of the third quarter.

A 21-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Golden Rockets’ defeat of the Marauders.

Last season, Pomeroy Meigs and Wellston faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Pomeroy Meigs High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Wellston faced off against Nelsonville-York and Pomeroy Meigs took on The Plains Athens on Sept. 29 at The Plains Athens High School.

West Alexandria Twin Valley South rally stops New Paris National Trail

West Alexandria Twin Valley South overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 27-11 win against New Paris National Trail for an Ohio high school football victory at West Alexandria Twin Valley South High on Oct. 13.

New Paris National Trail showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 11-8 advantage over West Alexandria Twin Valley South as the first quarter ended.

The Panthers’ offense darted in front for a 14-11 lead over the Blazers at halftime.

West Alexandria Twin Valley South breathed fire to a 27-11 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time West Alexandria Twin Valley South and New Paris National Trail played in a 9-3 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, West Alexandria Twin Valley South faced off against New Lebanon Dixie and New Paris National Trail took on Ansonia on Sept. 29 at Ansonia High School.

West Chester Lakota West slips past Mason

West Chester Lakota West posted a narrow 10-7 win over Mason in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

The last time West Chester Lakota West and Mason played in a 37-7 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, West Chester Lakota West faced off against Cincinnati Oak Hills and Mason took on Cincinnati Colerain on Sept. 29 at Cincinnati Colerain High School.

West Jefferson builds initial momentum to defeat Milford Center Fairbanks

West Jefferson raced to a first-quarter lead and held on for a 21-14 win over Milford Center Fairbanks on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave West Jefferson a 14-0 lead over Milford Center Fairbanks.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Milford Center Fairbanks trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 14-7.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 21-14.

Last season, Milford Center Fairbanks and West Jefferson squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Milford Center Fairbanks High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, West Jefferson faced off against West Liberty-Salem and Milford Center Fairbanks took on Mechanicsburg on Sept. 29 at Mechanicsburg High School.

West Lafayette Ridgewood pushes over Uhrichsville Claymont

West Lafayette Ridgewood collected a solid win over Uhrichsville Claymont in a 32-13 verdict in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave West Lafayette Ridgewood a 7-0 lead over Uhrichsville Claymont.

The Generals fought to a 14-7 intermission margin at the Mustangs’ expense.

West Lafayette Ridgewood breathed fire to a 26-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Generals and the Mustangs each scored in the final quarter.

Last season, West Lafayette Ridgewood and Uhrichsville Claymont squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Uhrichsville Claymont faced off against Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley and West Lafayette Ridgewood took on Magnolia Sandy Valley on Sept. 29 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High School.

West Liberty-Salem dominates North Lewisburg Triad

West Liberty-Salem earned a convincing 56-14 win over North Lewisburg Triad for an Ohio high school football victory at West Liberty-Salem High on Oct. 13.

Last season, West Liberty-Salem and North Lewisburg Triad faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at West Liberty-Salem High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, West Liberty-Salem faced off against West Jefferson and North Lewisburg Triad took on Springfield Northeastern on Sept. 29 at Springfield Northeastern High School.

West Milton Milton-Union squeezes past Dayton Northridge

West Milton Milton-Union topped Dayton Northridge 21-20 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Dayton Northridge showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-7 advantage over West Milton Milton-Union as the first quarter ended.

The Bulldogs’ offense moved in front for a 21-20 lead over the Polar Bears at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

The last time West Milton Milton-Union and Dayton Northridge played in a 51-0 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, West Milton Milton-Union faced off against Covington and Dayton Northridge took on Tipp City Bethel on Sept. 29 at Dayton Northridge High School.

West Portsmouth Portsmouth West’s speedy start jolts Oak Hill

West Portsmouth West rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 49-14 win over Oak Hill in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave West Portsmouth West a 28-0 lead over Oak Hill.

The Senators registered a 42-7 advantage at halftime over the Oaks.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Oak Hill got within 42-14.

The Senators held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, West Portsmouth West and Oak Hill squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Oak Hill High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, West Portsmouth West faced off against Lucasville Valley.

Westerville Central defense stifles Galloway Westland

Defense dominated as Westerville Central pitched a 38-0 shutout of Galloway Westland on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Westerville Central and Galloway Westland squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Galloway Westland High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Westerville Central faced off against Grove City and Galloway Westland took on Pickerington North on Sept. 29 at Galloway Westland High School.

Westerville North crushes Columbus Worthington Kilbourne

Westerville North earned a convincing 41-13 win over Columbus Worthington Kilbourne in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

Westerville North moved in front of Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The tables turned a bit at halftime when the Wolves got within 20-10.

Westerville North steamrolled to a 41-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Westerville North played in a 30-26 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Westerville North faced off against Canal Winchester and Columbus Worthington Kilbourne took on Sunbury Big Walnut on Sept. 29 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School.

Westerville South tacks win on Columbus Franklin Heights

Westerville South controlled the action to earn an impressive 37-13 win against Columbus Franklin Heights on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

Westerville South breathed fire in front of Columbus Franklin Heights 30-7 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The Wildcats held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Westerville South and Columbus Franklin Heights faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Columbus Franklin Heights High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Westerville South faced off against Delaware Hayes and Columbus Franklin Heights took on Dublin Scioto on Sept. 29 at Columbus Franklin Heights High School.

Wheelersburg allows no points against Minford

Wheelersburg’s defense throttled Minford, resulting in a 51-0 shutout during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

Last season, Wheelersburg and Minford faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Wheelersburg High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Minford faced off against Waverly.

Wheeling Central Catholic claims tight victory against Martins Ferry

Wheeling Central Catholic posted a narrow 22-16 win over Martins Ferry for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

The start wasn’t the problem for Martins Ferry, as it began with a 16-0 edge over Wheeling Central Catholic through the end of the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Martins Ferry moved ahead by earning a 16-14 advantage over Wheeling Central Catholic at the end of the third quarter.

The Purple Riders had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Maroon Knights won the session and the game with an 8-0 performance.

Last season, Wheeling Central Catholic and Martins Ferry squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Wheeling Central Catholic High School.

Recently on Sept. 29, Martins Ferry squared off with Sugar Grove Berne Union in a football game.

Wheeling Park escapes close call with St. Clairsville

Wheeling Park finally found a way to top St. Clairsville 21-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Wheeling Park and St. Clairsville settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Patriots registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over the Red Devils.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Wheeling Park and St. Clairsville faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Wheeling Park High School.

Recently on Sept. 30, St. Clairsville squared off with Bellaire in a football game.

Whitehall-Yearling holds off Columbus Beechcroft

Whitehall-Yearling finally found a way to top Columbus Beechcroft 35-34 on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Whitehall-Yearling opened with a 15-12 advantage over Columbus Beechcroft through the first quarter.

The Cougars showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 29-28.

Whitehall-Yearling darted to a 35-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars closed the lead with a 6-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Columbus Beechcroft faced off against Columbus Mifflin and Whitehall-Yearling took on Columbus Bishop Ready on Sept. 29 at Whitehall Yearling High School.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne defense stifles Sylvania Northview

Defense dominated as Whitehouse Anthony Wayne pitched a 48-0 shutout of Sylvania Northview in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The Generals registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne thundered to a 48-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and fourth quarters.

The last time Whitehouse Anthony Wayne and Sylvania Northview played in a 51-7 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne faced off against Findlay and Sylvania Northview took on Holland Springfield on Sept. 29 at Sylvania Northview High School.

Wickliffe earns solid win over Brooklyn

Wickliffe eventually beat Brooklyn 35-21 for an Ohio high school football victory at Brooklyn High on Oct. 13.

The Blue Devils registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Hurricanes.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Brooklyn and Wickliffe faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Wickliffe High School.

Recently on Sept. 29, Wickliffe squared off with Cuyahoga Heights in a football game.

Williamsport Westfall takes advantage of early margin to defeat Chillicothe Huntington

A swift early pace pushed Williamsport Westfall past Chillicothe Huntington Friday 41-14 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

Williamsport Westfall opened with a 27-6 advantage over Chillicothe Huntington through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Mustangs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-8 edge.

The last time Chillicothe Huntington and Williamsport Westfall played in a 26-22 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Chillicothe Huntington faced off against Chillicothe Southeastern and Williamsport Westfall took on Chillicothe Zane Trace on Sept. 29 at Chillicothe Zane Trace High School.

Wilmington dominates New Richmond in convincing showing

Wilmington recorded a big victory over New Richmond 50-15 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Wilmington opened with a 13-7 advantage over New Richmond through the first quarter.

The Hurricanes opened a meager 22-7 gap over the Lions at the intermission.

Wilmington roared to a 29-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hurricanes held on with a 21-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Wilmington and New Richmond faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Wilmington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, New Richmond faced off against Mt Orab Western Brown and Wilmington took on Batavia on Sept. 29 at Batavia High School.

Woodsfield Monroe Central takes advantage of early margin to defeat Matamoras Frontier

Woodsfield Monroe Central broke to an early lead and topped Matamoras Frontier 41-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Woodsfield Monroe Central a 13-0 lead over Matamoras Frontier.

The Seminoles fought to a 20-0 halftime margin at the Cougars’ expense.

Woodsfield Monroe Central steamrolled to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Seminoles chalked up this decision in spite of the Cougars’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

The last time Woodsfield Monroe Central and Matamoras Frontier played in a 36-29 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against Sarahsville Shenandoah and Matamoras Frontier took on Bowerston Conotton Valley on Sept. 29 at Bowerston Conotton Valley High School.

Xenia tops Greenville

Xenia earned a convincing 43-6 win over Greenville at Xenia High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Xenia steamrolled in front of Greenville 28-6 to begin the second quarter.

Xenia steamrolled to a 43-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

The last time Xenia and Greenville played in a 55-21 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Xenia faced off against Troy and Greenville took on Riverside Stebbins on Sept. 29 at Riverside Stebbins High School.

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney dominates Youngstown East

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney recorded a big victory over Youngstown East 48-18 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

Last season, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Youngstown East squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Youngstown East High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney faced off against Youngstown Chaney and Youngstown East took on Warren Howland on Sept. 29 at Warren Howland High School.

Youngstown Liberty shuts out Warren Champion

Youngstown Liberty’s defense throttled Warren Champion, resulting in a 49-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

Last season, Youngstown Liberty and Warren Champion squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Warren Champion High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Youngstown Liberty faced off against Garrettsville Garfield and Warren Champion took on Campbell Memorial on Sept. 29 at Campbell Memorial High School.

Youngstown Ursuline overcomes Youngstown Chaney

Youngstown Ursuline eventually beat Youngstown Chaney 32-16 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

The last time Youngstown Ursuline and Youngstown Chaney played in a 30-27 game on Sept. 24, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Youngstown Ursuline faced off against Akron St Vincent – St Mary and Youngstown Chaney took on Youngstown Cardinal Mooney on Sept. 29 at Youngstown Chaney High School.

Zanesville Maysville defense stifles Warsaw River View

Zanesville Maysville’s defense throttled Warsaw River View, resulting in a 56-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Zanesville Maysville steamrolled in front of Warsaw River View 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers opened a massive 49-0 gap over the Black Bears at halftime.

Zanesville Maysville stormed to a 56-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Zanesville Maysville and Warsaw River View squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Warsaw River View High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Zanesville Maysville faced off against New Concord John Glenn and Warsaw River View took on Dresden Tri-Valley on Sept. 29 at Warsaw River View High School.

Zanesville West Muskingum edges past Coshocton in tough test

Zanesville West Muskingum posted a narrow 57-56 win over Coshocton for an Ohio high school football victory at Coshocton High on Oct. 13.

Zanesville West Muskingum opened with a 15-6 advantage over Coshocton through the first quarter.

The Redskins stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 29-26.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 43-40.

The Tornadoes chalked up this decision in spite of the Redskins’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

The last time Zanesville West Muskingum and Coshocton played in a 47-21 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Coshocton faced off against Byesville Meadowbrook and Zanesville West Muskingum took on Crooksville on Sept. 29 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

