Galion broke on top and refused to fold in holding off River Valley 42-35 at Galion High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Galion a 28-14 lead over River Valley.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as River Valley fought to within 35-28.

The Tigers and the Vikings each scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Galion faced off against Highland and River Valley took on Shelby on Sept. 29 at River Valley High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.