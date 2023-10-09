MANSFIELD — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public’s help in finding these four individuals as part of its Fugitives of the Week list.

What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.

Rafael Martinez

Reward money is available for information directly leading to an arrest.

Rafael Martinez, 40, is 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted by the U.S Marshals Service and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for failure to register (F1) and a bond revocation for possession of fentanyl (F1) and failure to register (F1), and Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation for rape (F1).

Gage Trussel (Swoape)

Authorities say he has ties to the Cleveland area.

Gage Trussel (Swoape), 19, is 136 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of Strangulation.

Steven Drummond

Authorities say he has ties to Mansfield and Ashland areas.

Steven Drummond, 26, is 5-9, 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield and Shelby areas.

He is wanted by the U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office for failure to register (sex offence).

Marquis Morris

Marquis Morris, 34, is 6-foot, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He is sought by the U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of felonious assault.

Authorities say he has ties to Mansfield area and Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Anyone with information concerning any of these fugitives can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force office at 419-774-3565 or the tip line at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

People also can text the keyword “WANTED” and send a tip to 847411.