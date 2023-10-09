BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Oct. 6 to 9.
Oct. 6
8:24 a.m. Officers investigated a two vehicle, non-injury accident in the w Beal Ave and Colonial Dr area.
8:45 a.m. A golf cart was inspected in the 500 block of S Sandusky Ave.
10:19 a.m. Officers investigated a two vehicle, non-injury accident in the 500 block of E Warren St.
10:32 a.m. Officers responded to an injury accident in the E Rensselaer St and Lane St area.
11:38 a.m. Officers mediated a domestic dispute in the 900 block of E Mansfield St.
11:47 a.m. Officers made a pickup in the 400 block of E Warren St.
12:24 p.m. Brittany Tolley, 32, was arrested in the 900 block of E Mansfield St. She was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held for court.
2 p.m. A person stopped on station to speak with an Officer regarding an ongoing investigation.
2:10 p.m. Officers assisted a person in the 500 block of S Sandusky Ave with their personal property.
3:31 p.m. Ryan Pensinger, 31, was arrested for a warrant with Adult Probation. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center.
4:14 p.m. Officers investigated a parking complaint in the 800 block of S. Spring St.
4:36 p.m. Officers investigated a private property accident in the 500 block of S. Sandusky Ave.
4:50 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 600 block of E. Oakwood Ave.
5 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with a civil matter.
5:16 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a vehicle lockout in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St.
5:27 p.m. Officers investigated an animal complaint in the area of Tiffin St. and Irving St.
5:47 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile compliant in the area of Cleland St. and Beverly Dr.
7:23 p.m. Officers assisted with a civil standby in the area of Whetstone St. and Mansfield St.
7:31 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 600 block of Beverly Dr.
8:30 p.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 800 block of Melody Lane.
10:45 p.m. A welfare check was requested in the 900 block of E Warren St.
11:20 p.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lockout in the 200 block of Crossroads Blvd.
11:31 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the E Warren St and Kearsley St area.
11:39 p.m. A false alarm was reported in the 100 block of W Perry St.
11:57 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the Hopley Ave and Lucas St area.
Oct. 7
12:16 a.m. A bicyclist was issued a verbal traffic warning in the E Warren St and Kearlsey St area.
12:26 a.m. Dekota Kincade, 19, was arrested on a warrant out of Crawford County. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held pending court appearance.
1:26 a.m. Officers responded to a juvenile complaint in the S Sandusky Ave and Warren St area.
2:58 a.m. Officers searched the 100 block of N Lane St following a report of suspicious activity.
7:59 a.m. Timothy Carnes, 41, was arrested in the 400 block of E Southern Ave. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held pending court appearance.
8:49 a.m. A person stopped on station needing the assistance of an Officer.
9:04 a.m. A two vehicle, non-injury accident was investigated in the Plymouth St and Lane St area.
9:37 a.m. Officers took a report of a vehicle that had been entered overnight in the 400 block of Wallace Ave.
9:43 a.m. Officers took a report of a vehicle that was vandalized in the 400 block of Sears St.
9:56 a.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of N Lane St.
10:03 a.m. Officers attempted to locate a vehicle that had been entered overnight in the Wallace Ave area.
12:27 p.m. A person stopped on station to speak with an Officer regarding a road rage incident.
1:39 p.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lockout in the 100 block of E Charles St.
2:06 p.m. Officers assisted the Bucyrus Fire Department in the 400 block of Kaler Ave.
2:35 p.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lockout in the 100 block of S Sandusky Ave.
4:29 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a vehicle lockout in the 200 block of N. Sandusky Ave.
5:45 p.m. Officers performed a legal service in the 400 block of W. Mansfield St.
5:50 p.m. Officers performed a legal service in the 400 block of Sears St.
6 p.m. Officers performed a legal service in the 1000 block of E. Warren St.
6:10 p.m. Officers performed a legal service in the 100 block of W. Galen St.
6:16 p.m. Officers performed a legal service in the 800 block of Cleland St.
6:52 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the 1000 block of Tiffin St.
7:04 p.m. Officers investigated a domestic situation in the area of E. Warren St. and Lane St.
7:12 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 800 block of Cleland St.
10:04 p.m. Officers assisted the Bucyrus Fire Department in the 500 block of E Rensselaer St.
Oct. 8
12:04 a.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Rensselaer St and Highland Ave.
12:27 a.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Oakwood Ave and East St.
12:56 a.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the 1600 block of S. Sandusky Ave.
1:42 a.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Walnut St and Lucas St.
2:04 a.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Poplar St and Marion Rd.
2:28 a.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Sandusky Ave and Dudley St.
2:31 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a fight in the 100 block of W. Mansfield St.
2:46 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a fight in the 100 block of Washington Square.
3:41 a.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Spring St and Center St.
4:46 a.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of E Liberty St.
6:01 a.m. Officers investigated a one vehicle accident in the 100 block of W Charles St.
9:48 a.m. A verbal warning was issued in the E Southern Ave and Rogers St.
10:34 a.m. Officers issued a citation in the 500 block of S Sandusky Ave.
11:01 a.m. Officers investigated a 911 hang-up in the 1400 block of Fairview Ave.
12:06 p.m. Jessica Rumer, 41, was arrested on a warrant in the 5000 block of S Sandusky Ave. She was given a court date and released.
1:13 p.m. Officers recovered lost and found property in the E Mansfield St and Whetstone St area.
1:26 p.m. Officers located a missing juvenile in the 700 block of Sherman St.
2:17 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of E Beal Ave.
3:36 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 500 block of S. Sandusky Ave.
4 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of Aumiller Park Dr.
4:15 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the 900 block of Marion Rd.
5:31 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of Whetstone St. and Auto Ave.
5:37 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with a civil matter.
6:41 p.m. Officers investigated a parking complaint in the 800 block of S. Spring St.
6:50 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with a property issue.
7:02 p.m. Officers investigated a vice in the 100 block of N. Lane St.
7:27 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a vehicle lockout in the 500 block of W. Mary St.
9:34 p.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 1600 block of Marion Rd.
Oct. 9
12:54 a.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.
1:03 a.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the 2000 block of Marion Rd.