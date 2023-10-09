BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Oct. 6 to 9.

Oct. 6

8:24 a.m. Officers investigated a two vehicle, non-injury accident in the w Beal Ave and Colonial Dr area.

8:45 a.m. A golf cart was inspected in the 500 block of S Sandusky Ave.

10:19 a.m. Officers investigated a two vehicle, non-injury accident in the 500 block of E Warren St.

10:32 a.m. Officers responded to an injury accident in the E Rensselaer St and Lane St area.

11:38 a.m. Officers mediated a domestic dispute in the 900 block of E Mansfield St.

11:47 a.m. Officers made a pickup in the 400 block of E Warren St.

12:24 p.m. Brittany Tolley, 32, was arrested in the 900 block of E Mansfield St. She was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held for court.

2 p.m. A person stopped on station to speak with an Officer regarding an ongoing investigation.

2:10 p.m. Officers assisted a person in the 500 block of S Sandusky Ave with their personal property.

3:31 p.m. Ryan Pensinger, 31, was arrested for a warrant with Adult Probation. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center.

4:14 p.m. Officers investigated a parking complaint in the 800 block of S. Spring St.

4:36 p.m. Officers investigated a private property accident in the 500 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

4:50 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 600 block of E. Oakwood Ave.

5 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with a civil matter.

5:16 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a vehicle lockout in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St.

5:27 p.m. Officers investigated an animal complaint in the area of Tiffin St. and Irving St.

5:47 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile compliant in the area of Cleland St. and Beverly Dr.

7:23 p.m. Officers assisted with a civil standby in the area of Whetstone St. and Mansfield St.

7:31 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 600 block of Beverly Dr.

8:30 p.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 800 block of Melody Lane.

10:45 p.m. A welfare check was requested in the 900 block of E Warren St.

11:20 p.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lockout in the 200 block of Crossroads Blvd.

11:31 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the E Warren St and Kearsley St area.

11:39 p.m. A false alarm was reported in the 100 block of W Perry St.

11:57 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the Hopley Ave and Lucas St area.

Oct. 7

12:16 a.m. A bicyclist was issued a verbal traffic warning in the E Warren St and Kearlsey St area.

12:26 a.m. Dekota Kincade, 19, was arrested on a warrant out of Crawford County. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held pending court appearance.

1:26 a.m. Officers responded to a juvenile complaint in the S Sandusky Ave and Warren St area.

2:58 a.m. Officers searched the 100 block of N Lane St following a report of suspicious activity.

7:59 a.m. Timothy Carnes, 41, was arrested in the 400 block of E Southern Ave. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held pending court appearance.

8:49 a.m. A person stopped on station needing the assistance of an Officer.

9:04 a.m. A two vehicle, non-injury accident was investigated in the Plymouth St and Lane St area.

9:37 a.m. Officers took a report of a vehicle that had been entered overnight in the 400 block of Wallace Ave.

9:43 a.m. Officers took a report of a vehicle that was vandalized in the 400 block of Sears St.

9:56 a.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of N Lane St.

10:03 a.m. Officers attempted to locate a vehicle that had been entered overnight in the Wallace Ave area.

12:27 p.m. A person stopped on station to speak with an Officer regarding a road rage incident.

1:39 p.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lockout in the 100 block of E Charles St.

2:06 p.m. Officers assisted the Bucyrus Fire Department in the 400 block of Kaler Ave.

2:35 p.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lockout in the 100 block of S Sandusky Ave.

4:29 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a vehicle lockout in the 200 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

5:45 p.m. Officers performed a legal service in the 400 block of W. Mansfield St.

5:50 p.m. Officers performed a legal service in the 400 block of Sears St.

6 p.m. Officers performed a legal service in the 1000 block of E. Warren St.

6:10 p.m. Officers performed a legal service in the 100 block of W. Galen St.

6:16 p.m. Officers performed a legal service in the 800 block of Cleland St.

6:52 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the 1000 block of Tiffin St.

7:04 p.m. Officers investigated a domestic situation in the area of E. Warren St. and Lane St.

7:12 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 800 block of Cleland St.

10:04 p.m. Officers assisted the Bucyrus Fire Department in the 500 block of E Rensselaer St.

Oct. 8

12:04 a.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Rensselaer St and Highland Ave.

12:27 a.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Oakwood Ave and East St.

12:56 a.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the 1600 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

1:42 a.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Walnut St and Lucas St.

2:04 a.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Poplar St and Marion Rd.

2:28 a.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Sandusky Ave and Dudley St.

2:31 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a fight in the 100 block of W. Mansfield St.

2:46 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a fight in the 100 block of Washington Square.

3:41 a.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Spring St and Center St.

4:46 a.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of E Liberty St.

6:01 a.m. Officers investigated a one vehicle accident in the 100 block of W Charles St.

9:48 a.m. A verbal warning was issued in the E Southern Ave and Rogers St.

10:34 a.m. Officers issued a citation in the 500 block of S Sandusky Ave.

11:01 a.m. Officers investigated a 911 hang-up in the 1400 block of Fairview Ave.

12:06 p.m. Jessica Rumer, 41, was arrested on a warrant in the 5000 block of S Sandusky Ave. She was given a court date and released.

1:13 p.m. Officers recovered lost and found property in the E Mansfield St and Whetstone St area.

1:26 p.m. Officers located a missing juvenile in the 700 block of Sherman St.

2:17 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of E Beal Ave.

3:36 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 500 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

4 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of Aumiller Park Dr.

4:15 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the 900 block of Marion Rd.

5:31 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of Whetstone St. and Auto Ave.

5:37 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with a civil matter.

6:41 p.m. Officers investigated a parking complaint in the 800 block of S. Spring St.

6:50 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with a property issue.

7:02 p.m. Officers investigated a vice in the 100 block of N. Lane St.

7:27 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a vehicle lockout in the 500 block of W. Mary St.

9:34 p.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 1600 block of Marion Rd.

Oct. 9

12:54 a.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.

1:03 a.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the 2000 block of Marion Rd.