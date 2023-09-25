MANSFIELD — The Domestic Violence Shelter is honored to announce the upcoming Domestic Violence Awareness Luncheon, scheduled to take place on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 11:30 a.m. at the DLX Kobacker Room.

The event theme is “We are all connected: Every 1 Knows Some1.”

This theme serves as a powerful reminder that domestic violence affects individuals from all walks of life, and it is essential for the community to come together to combat this issue.

“In 1978 Richland County opened its arms and hearts to victims of Domestic Violence, and 45 years later we continue to stand strong in our commitment to support and empower survivors,” said Colleen Rice, Executive Director.

“Our annual Domestic Violence Awareness Luncheon serves as a testament to our unwavering dedication to raising awareness, promoting prevention, and fostering a community that rejects violence in all its forms.”

Sergeant Amber Alfrey, Training Supervisor at the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, will be delivering a keynote address.

Commissioner Tony Vero is presenting a Proclamation, emphasizing the commitment of local authorities and the community to address domestic violence and promote prevention efforts.

Commissioner Vero’s involvement underscores the importance of this cause and highlights its significance within Richland County.

Each table at the luncheon will feature an empty seat reserved for a victim who tragically lost their life due to domestic violence in Richland County.

This visual representation serves as a solemn reminder of the devastating impact that domestic violence has on our community.

The Domestic Violence Awareness Luncheon is an opportunity for community members, local organizations, and law enforcement agencies to unite in support of victims, survivors, and their families.

By coming together, we can raise awareness, promote prevention, and work towards eradicating domestic violence in our society.



Event Details:

Date: Thursday, Oct. 5

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Location: DLX Kobacker Room

Register online at https://www.thedvshelter.com/awareness-luncheon.html

