MANSFIELD — Old water meter users in the City of Mansfield are officially on the clock.

City Council on Tuesday evening unanimously approved often-discussed, frequently-delayed legislation that will add a $75 monthly fee starting Nov. 1 to any customer who has not allowed the city to replace their water meter.

Council in 2019 approved the $17 million citywide replacement program, an effort that began in early 2020 and was immediately slowed by COVID-19. As of last month, there were still about 350 meters out of about 19,000 that still haven’t been replaced.

At the time it was approved, city engineer Bob Bianchi, who said the project was necessary to replace aging water meters with a new and more accurate system, told council the new system would pay for itself through increased revenue.

In 2019, Bianchi told council the old meters were inaccurate and that the city only receives revenue on 40 percent of the water it produces. Bianchi said then the city produces 9.5 million gallons of water per day, yet only collects revenue on 3.8 millions per day, a 60 percent difference.

‘We waited for you, especially for this next bill’

The legislation was scheduled for a vote in August. But council members voted to delay it due to the absence of 1st Ward Councilwoman Laura Burns, who was absent.

“We waited for you, especially for this next bill,” council President David Falquette said in asking Burns to introduce the bill for a vote.

Burns replied with a laugh, “My gosh. I am so honored.”

During a brief discussion before the vote, 6th Ward Councilwoman Kimberly Moton asked Public Works Director Dave Remy if the city had received any additional meters to be used.

Remy told council in August the city was currently out of new meters and was waiting on the arrival of new ones that had been ordered 30 to 45 days ago. He said Tuesday he had no updated information regarding the arrival of new meters.

Remy told Moton on Tuesday night that customers would not be assessed the new fee if the city had no new meters to install.

“I think there is the ability to pause this legislation even if it technically goes into effect,” Remy said.

Also on Tuesday, City Council:

— heard about law enforcement efforts on the Park Avenue West “Miracle Mile” from police Chief Keith Porch and Assistant Chief Jason Bammann.

— heard a proclamation marking September as National Preparedness Month. Authored by Mayor Tim Theaker, it was read and presented by Remy in the absence of the mayor, who was attending the Mansfield Men’s Garden Club annual beautification awards ceremony Tuesday night.

Richland County Emergency Management Agency Director Rebecca Owens accepts a proclamation Tuesday from acting Safety Service Director Dave Remy.

Richland County Emergency Management Agency Director Rebecca Owens accepted the proclamation. The local theme this year is to help prepare older adults for disasters, including a preparedness plan and emergency kit.

“I’ve worked with you for many years in different capacities. I appreciate the partnerships and we’re here to serve. So whatever that means, and whatever that looks like for you, by all means, please take that back to residents of your ward and let them know. We are speaking at a couple of different neighborhood watch meetings over the next couple of months, so we’re happy to do that,” Owens said.

“But anything that we can do to help spread the word and again help inform individuals on how to be prepared and why they need to be prepared more than anything. We’re here when something happens, as well. So I greatly appreciate this support and thank you for the proclamation,” Owens said.

— approved a resolution honoring office Kimberley Vandayburg upon her retirement from the Mansfield Police Department.

— approved a payment to Kevin Walter of 430 Gem Ave. $1,200 for damages caused by a sewer backup on June 26.

—approved the transfer of two parcels of land along West Third Street to the Richland County Land Bank.

— discuss during caucus a resolution in support for the city’s Office of Community Development’s recently completed Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report (CAPER) for the period covering July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

— approved a $4,000 then-and-now certificate to Felty-Heinlen Architects & Planners Inc. for services related to renovations at Mansfield Fire Department Station #3. The work was done before a purchase order was obtained.