MANSFIELD — Mansfield Police Parking Control Officer Kimberley S. Vandayburg has announced her retirement from the department, effective Sept. 5.

Vandayburg began her career with the City of Mansfield on June 6, 1992, working as a Switchboard Operator. When the city became automated, she transferred to the Human Resources Department.

On Aug. 9, 2004, Vandayburg transferred to the Secretary I position in the Division of Police. She transferred to the Parking Control Officer position on Jan. 3, 2011, where she has worked for the past 12 1/2 years.

“She has become well-known in the downtown community,” Mansfield Police chief Keith Porch said. “She has done an excellent job.

“Throughout her career, Kim has often gone above and beyond to help people and be a smiling face for the City and the Police Department. Kim has seen many changes during her 31-year career with the City of Mansfield.

“She has always been willing to help and do what needs to be done for the Traffic Section and the Division of Police. Her knowledge, integrity, work ethic and positive attitude makes Kim a well-respected team member in the Division of Police.”

Porch said the entire department wishes her a happy retirement.

“Kim has our congratulations upon her retirement and heartfelt thanks for her many years of loyal service to the City of Mansfield,” he said. “We wish her the much joy and happiness in the future.”