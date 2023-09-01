Licking Valley posted a narrow 40-35 win over West Holmes in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

West Holmes showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 20-19 advantage over Licking Valley as the first quarter ended.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

West Holmes moved ahead by earning a 35-34 advantage over Licking Valley at the end of the third quarter.

The Panthers rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Knights 6-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, West Holmes and Licking Valley squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at West Holmes High School.

