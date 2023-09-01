Norwalk grabbed a 42-26 victory at the expense of Rogers in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

Norwalk moved in front of Rogers 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Norwalk jumped to a 35-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rams narrowed the gap 8-7 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

